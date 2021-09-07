CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Land purchase on Baxter County Quorum Court’s agenda

By Staff
KTLO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baxter County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday night at 6 in the second-floor courtroom of the Baxter County Courthouse for its September meeting.One item on Thursday’s agenda is possibly purchasing property located on Brown Lane in Cotter for $20,000.According to the proposed appropriation ordinance to be considered, the lot is needed to complete the construction of a new bridge across Hightower Creek on Denton Ferry Road and establish a conservation easement during the bridge’s construction to maintain proper water flow and bank stabilization.

