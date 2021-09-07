CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green groups call for COP26 climate talks to be postponed due to COVID-19

By Susanna Twidale
Reuters
Protesters from the Climate Coalition demonstrate, with 100 hundred days to go before the start of the COP26 climate summit, in Parliament Square, London, Britain, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A coalition of more than 1,500 environmental groups on Tuesday called for major international climate talks due to begin next month to be delayed, saying access to them would be unequal.

The talks are aiming to spur more ambitious commitments by countries to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and keep the global average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius during this century, in line with a 2015 Paris accord.

Typically delegates from more than 190 countries attend the annual talks, yet with many countries grappling with COVID-19 and poorer nations struggling to access vaccines, they should be postponed, the Climate Action Network (CAN) said.

The COP26 conference, which was put back from last year due to the COVID crisis, is scheduled to take place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Our concern is that those countries most deeply affected by the climate crisis and those countries suffering from the lack of support by rich nations in providing vaccines will be left out of the talks," CAN Executive Director Tasneem Essop said.

Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the scientifically established urgency of combatting climate change meant a further delay of COP26 "is no longer feasible."

"The global scientific community has made clear that climate change is now a global emergency and only an urgent and major step up in climate action can keep the goals of the Paris Agreement within reach and protect the most vulnerable countries and communities from worsening climate impacts," Haq said.

COP26 host Britain said in June it would offer vaccines to delegates who need them and has since said vaccinations under this programme would start this week. read more

However, CAN said in a statement that Britain has been slow in delivering vaccines and many countries are likely to miss out as a result.

The issue is made worse, it said, by the need for unvaccinated delegates to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days if they are arriving from what Britain has identified as so-called red list countries.

Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma, said Britain would pay the quarantine costs and it was vital talks go ahead as planned.

"Ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change are heard is a priority ... if we are to deliver for our planet, we need all countries and civil society to bring their ideas and ambition to Glasgow," Sharma said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#Covid 19#Climate Change#Paris Climate Agreement#Covid#U N
Birmingham Star

UN chief urges world leaders to join Food Systems Summit

Geneva [Switzerland], September 14 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged world leaders to join the Food Systems Summit to be held on September 23 with ambitious commitments. "As leaders prepare for the historic Food Systems Summit on September 23, I urge everyone to come with ambitious commitments to...
UNITED NATIONS
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS
Fox News

Trump warns Taliban will use US goggles for 'night fighting,' ship equipment to China to be 're-engineered'

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration for leaving behind U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan, warning that the Taliban will use U.S. military night-vision goggles to enable "night fighting," and saying the group will ship the "most sophisticated" resources to China and other adversaries to be "re-engineered." In...
POTUS
newsdakota.com

AFT Adds to Policy Team to Tackle Climate Issues

(NAFB) – American Farmland Trust just filled a new position on its policy team to tackle climate issues. Samantha Levy joins the policy team as climate policy manager to lead the organization’s climate policy agenda. American Farmland Trust is preparing a multiyear strategy to advance transformational climate policy at the state and federal level, including the 2023 Farm Bill. In its most recent report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change supported the mounting interest among policymakers in regenerative farming practices as a way to mitigate climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
