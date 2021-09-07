CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWICE 'The Feels' Reveals Spoilers on TikTok + 'TT' Music Video Reches New Milestone

By Annie Barmaine
kpopstarz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWICE unveiled a part of their first English single "The Feels" on TikTok. On October 1, TWICE The Feels will be released all over the world. Prior to this, on September 7, TWICE official TikTok channel released a part of the song in advance, further raising ONCEs (TWICE's Fandom name) curiosity and anticipation for their upcoming English single.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Youtube Music#The Feels#Tiktok Channel#Sns#Jyp Entertainment#Onces#Korean#Kpopstarz
On September 7, 2021, KST, TWICE's "TT" officially hit 600 million views on YouTube, approximately 5 years after the music video was released on October 23, 2016, marking the group's first music video to reach this milestone. Their "What Is Love?" music video currently has 557 million views on YouTube...
