The Australian dollar is considerably lower in the Tuesday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7333, down 0.53% on the day. RBA Governor Philip Lowe confirmed that the Delta variant of Covid had caused significant damage to the economy. Lowe stated that the economy would contract in Q3, with the decline “likely to be at least two per cent, and possibly significantly larger than this”. Analysts have been warning about a sizeable decline, but Lowe’s stark assessment has soured investors on the Australian dollar on Tuesday. Lowe tried to put a positive spin on things, saying that he expected this “major setback” to be temporary and that the economy would grow in the fourth quarter and into 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO