Kim Kardashian’s Crypto Instagram Ad Censured For Possibly Misguiding Decisions

By Ell Ko
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the chairman of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), Charles Randell, warned against potential cryptocurrency “investment fraud and scams” that may have come in the form of… Kim Kardashian?. His speech at the Cambridge International Symposium on economic crime included a discussion...

