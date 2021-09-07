Smart Patenting: How to Avoid Common Mistakes in Intellectual Property Protection
Most common problem businesses face is the loss of technology, business, or some part of it. Entrepreneurs need to correctly document all the property rights in the very beginning. The most common mistake is not documenting the rights of each team member in a startup. The second type of error concerns the filing for patenting applications before the release version of the product is ready, says iPNOTE CEO. The mistakes entrepreneurs make with regard to intellectual property rights and how they can be avoided.hackernoon.com
Comments / 0