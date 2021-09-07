Smart Patenting: How to Avoid Common Mistakes in Intellectual Property Protection

In 2018 I was swimming in debt and struggling to make mortgage payments. I was 28 years old with a toddler on my hip and a dead-end corporate job. It was in this moment of pure desperation that I launched my first e-commerce business. An entrepreneur is not born when life is good. An entrepreneur is born when they have hit rock bottom. Suddenly, I was given two options: sink or swim. I swam like my life depended on it. Because in all honesty, it did. While working 40-50 hours in my corporate career, I was also pulling all-nighters and early mornings to start a business that most of my family and friends did not know about. By June of 2019, my business took off. I had done over 6 figures in sales, and everyone was calling me an overnight success. Fast forward to today, and I can see the three mistakes that held me back from being the overnight success I had hoped to be.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO