Is AI the Best Solution for Crowd Management?
Machines can read and learn from different types of data and then perform real-world tasks. AI is also being used to simplify and improve how humans control crowds and populations worldwide. Finnish authorities are experimenting with AI to monitor crowds in Helsinki and Andhra Pradesh. While AI can augment, automate, and improve decision-making and planning, it’s only a part of the equation. Security basics are still necessary when it comes to policing and monitoring crowds, says Todoos Crowd Control Expert.hackernoon.com
