CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

3 Best Free GPS Tracker Apps on Android

By Anna Giduz
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is an app for everything these days, and keeping track of the whereabouts of your nearest and dearest is no exception. There are other genuinely valuable things to be done with location-tracking apps – such as keeping tabs on your kids if you're away from home or checking up on your elderly relatives. Although there are some incredibly advanced Android apps for pinpointing friends and family, my focus is on the best free GPS tracker apps for Android. I've tried dozens of location finder apps on my phone over the past couple of years. These are the most accurate and reliable services, along with great design and ease of use.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
theclevelandamerican.com

8 Dangerous Apps That Should Be Removed From All Android Phones

As part of a process Attrition Google has announced that it has discovered content in the Digital Store, the Play Store Projects All the people who were able to download them when the platform was available. Despite the traditional restrictions Security With the Play Store, every season reviews make sure...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

All iPhones come with one hidden app that may come in handy

Apple is known for trying to make its iOS experience as easy to navigate and foolproof as possible, with all the tools for everyday use you could think of right at your fingertips. Among these tools is one particular app you may not be aware of, but which has long...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Gps#Tracker
The US Sun

How to stop your iPhone apps from secretly listening to you

IS your iPhone secretly listening to you? Probably not, but there's a great way to make sure. Your iPhone has loads of features to prevent any apps surreptitiously recording your conversations. We've all panicked that an app might be spying on us from time to time. Thankfully, Apple has built...
CELL PHONES
Wired

How to Find the Hidden Files on Your Phone or Computer

Your phones and computers hold more than you might realize. The files that you can view by default on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS are by no means everything that's stored on those systems. These hidden files are typically used by the operating system and the applications you're running to...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
makeuseof.com

6 Must-Have Android Apps for Cyclists

1. Cycling - Bike Tracker. If you plan to improve your biking performance, the first step should be to track your cycling. With Bike Tracker, you can track your cycling distance, the calories you burnt, and your speed. Some great features of this app include GPS tracking and stats on your average speed and elevation.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to mirror or cast your Android phone's screen to your TV in two easy ways

Sharing photos from a recent summer trip or joining your local gym's workout class via Zoom can be an annoying task on an Android phone's small screen. Instead of asking friends and family members to huddle around your phone, you can magically cast or mirror your screen to a nearby TV with just a few taps. You'll need the proper hardware to get the job done, and save you from potential neck strain.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Why Google Is Blocking Apps on Old Android Phones

Google’s move to block its apps on older Android devices might seem like a bad thing, but ultimately it could provide more protection to its users. It’s easy to look at any chance big tech takes to cut off access to older devices as a way of pushing users to upgrade or buy new devices. However, that isn’t the case with Google’s latest move to block apps on Android phones running Android 2.3.7 or older. According to experts, Google’s statement that the move will help provide a more secure environment for Android and Google users is actually true, which is why the move is a necessary one.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How to pin and unpin an Android app

Android 11 users can pin and unpin an app on their phones to limit the user's access. It prevents whoever is using your phone from opening anything else on your device until you have unpinned the app. It's also very secure as your phone will need your password to grant full access to the phone once the app has been unpinned. Here's how to pin and unpin an Android app.
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

58 paid Android apps and games that are free on Google Play today, September 2

It seems incredible, but we have already entered September and at the same time we are on Thursday, or ‘Juernes’ for some, just the prologue to the long-awaited weekend, which will be the first of the new course in one of those strange weeks in which we spend summer to September reality. And today, Thursday 2nd, if you have an Android mobile you can download up to 58 paid apps in the Google Play Store, two more than yesterday.
CELL PHONES
chromeunboxed.com

How to force stop an Android app on your Chromebook

Just today, I had an Android app go a bit wonky on me. Google Analytics was open on one of my displays and after moving it to my second screen, it just vanished. It was still open, still running, and still visible in the overview mode, but there was no way for me to actually interact with the app in any way. Blame it on the app or blame it on the new-ish ARCVM container that is delivering Android 11 on this 11th-gen Tiger Lake Chromebook: either way it wasn’t functioning and I really needed it to shut down.
CELL PHONES
fitnessgizmos.com

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with GPS, ECG

Meet the Fitbit Charge 5: an advanced fitness and health tracker that can monitor your sleep, daily activity, stress, and heart health. It can track your SpO2, HRV, and skin temperature variation. It also shows your real-time pace and distance by using its GPS. More gadgets like this ➡️ :...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Microsoft could get Android app support for Xbox

Following news that Windows 11 will enable Android apps to run on your PC, Microsoft could have let slip that it's testing out Android app support for Xbox, as well. When it eventually arrives, Android app support on Windows 11 will enable users to use a mix of the best mobile apps from the comfort of a laptop, Windows tablet, or desktop. Previously the preserve of only the best Android phones, the new support would massively increase the utility of these apps. It now appears Microsoft is eyeing up a similar format for the Xbox.
SOFTWARE
Android Headlines

Top 7 Plagiarism Checker Apps To Use For Android

Today finding or better said detecting plagiarism is mandatory for so many people. Plagiarism is a huge issue that can affect your grades, your education, and also so much more. Software for this purpose does exist and you can even have it on your Android phone. Below we are going to discuss checker tools that run on Android OS and come in the form of apps. You can use any one of these if you like and get countless perks. The possibilities are endless and the methods are different but you will detect plagiarism in seconds.
CELL PHONES
testingcatalog.com

How to update Telegram beta app on Android if it fails

Telegram beta is a standalone app that receives more frequent releases with features that are not yet available on the Stable version. If you already have a beta app installed, updating process should be working within the app itself. If you already know how it works, this question will sound...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

506
Followers
8K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy