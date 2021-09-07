U.S. lawmakers ramp up scrutiny of FDA following agency’s approval of controversial Alzheimer’s drug

The Food and Drug Administration is now under the microscope in a congressional probe of its controversial approval of Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm (aducanumab). In a letter to the FDA sent last week, chairs of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the Oversight and Reform committee asked for information that would help explain how the drug met accelerated approval criteria when so many experts — including internal advisers — have determined that there was insufficient safety and efficacy data to do so.