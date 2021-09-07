CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The Importance of Message Authentication Code in SSL/TLS

By Techviral
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Transport Layer Security, better known as SSL/TLS, is an encryption protocol designed to offer secure communications over the internet. As an encryption method, SSL works on the basis of digital certificates, which are digitally signed with public keys. SSL uses the Diffie- Dahper algorithm that provides random access to the private key. The most commonly used and the most efficient way to establish secure socket layer is by using the Hypertext Transfer Protocol, or HTTP. HTTPS is a secure way to transfer large groups of data, which is done via Internet connections.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
threatpost.com

Pair of Google Chrome Zero-Day Bugs Actively Exploited

The security vulnerabilities bring the web behemoth up to 10 browser zero-days found so far this year. Google has addressed two zero-day security bugs that are being actively exploited in the wild. As part of the internet giant’s latest stable channel release (version 93.0.4577.82 for Windows, Mac and Linux), it...
INTERNET
techvati.com

How to get full control of the TLS / SSL certificate inventory

Today, to keep an Internet connection or any other type of confidential information secure within the network, it is essential to have TLS and SSL certificates. That is, server and client systems which ensure that data traffic is executed correctly and safely. Although this process can be indispensable for companies,...
COMPUTERS
Fosters Daily Democrat

IT Insight: Why multi-factor authentication?

According to recent data from Forbes, cybercrime has increased 300% since 2018 with over 15 billion breaches of stolen credentials. If thieves steal your data, your credit and bank accounts, health care records, social security, company trade secrets and more will be exposed. How can you protect your digital footprint?
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Instant Payments: Wonderful, Risky and Begging for Better Authentication

Though there has been tremendous growth in the digital and mobile banking ecosystem over the last 18 months, the same cannot be said for the expected advancement beyond passwords, which are as common today as ever. According to Gerhard Oosthuizen, chief technology officer of global strong authentication FinTech Entersekt, there...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssl Tls
cnx-software.com

OpenWrt 21.02 released with WPA3, HTTPS, TLS enabled by default

OpenWrt 21.02 has just been released with higher security with WPA3, HTTPS & TLS enabled by default, as well as initial support for the Distributed Switch Architecture (DSA), the Linux standard for configurable Ethernet switches. OpenWrt is the most popular open-source Linux distribution for routers and entry-level Linux-capable embedded systems,...
SOFTWARE
biometricupdate.com

Improving financial onboarding and authentication through biometrics

The world has truly gone digital. It is currently estimated that 3.8 billion people own a smartphone1, representing almost half of the entire world’s population. The rapid ascendance of smartphones around the world in recent years has upturned much of how we live our lives, from social media to online shopping. Banks and financial services companies have also had to adapt to this new digital landscape, providing their customers with new ways to access and manage their accounts.
TECHNOLOGY
scienceworldreport.com

An Explanation of Continuous Authentication

Continuous authentication is a more advanced way of verifying the identity of users. Unlike conventional systems that require users to log in once, continuous authentication re-verifies their identity throughout the session. Once a user has authenticated with 2FA, continuous authentication takes over to monitor the risk level. Continuous authentication monitors a range of factors for continuous authentication, including proximity, location, time, motion, and mouse & keyboard activity.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Attacker releases credentials for 87,000 FortiGate SSL VPN devices

Fortinet has warned that 87,000 sets of credentials for FortiGate SSL VPN devices have been published online. The California-based cybersecurity firm said on Wednesday that it is aware of the disclosure, and after investigating the incident, has come to the conclusion that the credentials have been obtained by exploiting CVE-2018-13379.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
helpnetsecurity.com

OpenSSL 3.0: A new FIPS module, new algorithms, support for Linux Kernel TLS, and more

The OpenSSL Project has released OpenSSL 3.0, a major new stable version of the popular and widely used cryptography library. OpenSSL contain an open-source implementation of the SSL and TLS protocols, which provide the ability to secure communications across networks. It is the default encryption engine for popular web, email...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Radius authentication with Clearpass for Firewall Webgui

Radius authentication with Clearpass for Firewall Webgui. The authentication shows successful on the inbound to Clearpass and meets all the policies required for successful login. However the Palo sits at the login then eventually fails after about 5-10 seconds and indicates incorrect login credentials. Palo System logs indicate Authentication failure.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

App-ID for known services being blocked and not categorised as "ssl".

App-ID for known services being blocked and not categorised as "ssl". We have a Palo Alto running v9.0.9-h1 with an outbound to Internet rule which as follows:. What we are trying to achieve is for the firewall to ensure that only SSL/TLS traffic is allowed outbound. The issue is that...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Build an Easy Desktop app With Electron

The Electron app is a cross-platform app that can work in any OS. We will use a Vanilla JavaScript project and turn it into an Electron project. The project is created using Node.js and Node.JS. Creating your desktop app can be easy with Electron. You can build cross-platform applications that...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

The REST of the 10 Commandments

There are many reasons why REST is so popular, it's flexible, it works on any scale, it has a great community and tools built around it. A lot of popularity came from the fact that's its oldest rival, SOAP, is just horrible. The sooner we get everybody off of XML and on to JSON, the better it will be for everyone. To avoid misunderstandings, I've decided to write down what I think are the Ten REST API Commandments.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Relevance of Infrastructure-as-Code Concepts in Security

Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) is a process that automates the provisioning and management of cloud resources. IaC software takes some input scripts describing a desired state and then communicates with the cloud vendor to make the reality match that desired state. This article will cover the important aspects of IAC, starting with how it came to life (i.e., which problems it solved), followed by its benefits, and finally how to integrate it into your organization. Yaffa Finkelstein, Product Marketing Manager Cloud Application Security*
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Oracle's Full Stack Virtual Machine GraalVM Supports Python

GraalVM is a general-purpose full-stack virtual machine with high-performance and cross-language interaction. It can be precompiled into a native image, which greatly speeds up the startup time and reduces the memory consumption of JVM applications. It also supports Java, Scala, Groovy, Kotlin and Kotlin languages such as C and C ++. It can run independently or in built-in environments such as Node.js, nodejs, Oracle, Python and other environments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Sanity-Checks with Playwright in Fargate container on schedule

Playwright is designed by the same core developers who did Puppeteer testing. Playwright covers all three modern browser engines so you write your tests once and they will be run in different browsers. Fargate is a serverless solution with all the benefits of Paradigm Paradigm. The project will be implementing the project via the serverless architecture in the cloud leveraging platform. We need to run our container in AWS Fargates configured with Terraform. The easiest way to do so is to run the container in Fargated. The next step is to push your container to push to build and then run it.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Python Tutorial: Recursive Function Debunked

Recursion is one of the most impactful principles in computer science and a BFF for coders and data scientists alike. Recursion can be helpful for solving lots of programming problems such as tree-like data structures. There are quite a few downsides you need to take into account. Recursions must have a boundary or limit, i.e. the instance when the function stops calling itself, since boundaries prevent looping. Recursion isn’t a one size fits all solution, since they have a cost in stack space which leads to much more limited resources.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How Rust and Elixir Read Ethereum and other EVM Smart Contracts: Functional Programming & Blockchain

The Series will focus on two functional programming languages: Rust&Elixir. I would like to share the thinking and practices of functional programming. The two repos of Elixir I prefer is **[Ethereumex](https://://github.com/mana-ethereum/ethereumex)**: Elixir client for the. Ethereum Smart Contract. Elixir is Elixir’s Elixir JSON-RPC client for. the. the Ethereum blockchain. Elixir will show the function of reading the. contract by Elixir&Rust in this article.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How to Store Data in Two Different Databases Simultaneously with Axios and APIs

Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform, back-end JavaScript runtime environment that runs on the V8 engine and executes JavaScript code outside the web. Axios is a javascript library that is used to make HTTP requests from browsers and node.js. It intercepts requests and responses and provides responses in JSON data. Node.JS is the best in the business when it comes to scalability, and Axios provides the best way to do it. How to install Axios: $ npm install axios.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

506
Followers
8K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy