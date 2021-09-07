CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe: Top ten best-sellers for Nintendo Switch eShop in August 2021

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced the top ten most downloaded games on the Nintendo Switch eShop for the month of August 2021. Minecraft continues to perform exceedingly well on the Switch taking the No.1 spot this month followed by indie darling spy game Among Us. The charts will be interesting next month as they will include No More Heroes 3. While it hasn’t performed great in the UK at retail it’s expected to have performed better digitally.

