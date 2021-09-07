PHOTOS: 3 Doors Down performs at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for their Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos from 3 Doors Down‘s concert on Sunday, Sept. 5. 3 Doors Down is an American rock band from Escatawpa, Mississippi, that formed in 1996. The band originally consisted of Brad Arnold, Matt Roberts, and Todd Harrell. Their debut album The Better Life, with smash hit “Kryptonite”. will be played during the show, in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits.