Environment

anders berensson envisions world's largest timber structure + CO2 storage facility

designboom.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to reduce the ‘green’ half of sweden’s carbon emissions—those that come from the country’s forest industries—anders berensson architects proposes the world’s largest timber structure: the bank of norrland. the purpose of this fictional bank is to store carbon dioxide; in the process, it will provide farmers with decent payment for their wood and ensuring continuity for the swedish building and manufacturing industries in a stormy and unpredictable world, and in times of reduced wood consumption.

www.designboom.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
