anders berensson envisions world's largest timber structure + CO2 storage facility

The ongoing development boom in the greater Philadelphia region is not limited to new buildings sprouting around the city, nor is it even constrained to the surrounding towns and suburbs within the metropolitan area. In a way, it extends well into the Atlantic Ocean, where massive wind farms are on the drawing boards off the coast of southern New Jersey. A major milestone for local renewable energy has just been reached, as construction is now underway at the Phase 1 of the EEW-AOS monopile manufacturing facility at the Port of Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Gloucester County, NJ, located on the Delaware River across from the Philadelphia International Airport. The facility, the largest of its kind in the United States, will be used to assemble monopiles, which are gargantuan cylindrical supports for wind turbines.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO