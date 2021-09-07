Index Helsinki taps FA Solutions as technology partner

The neobank Northmill, which has the vision of improving people's financial life, is entering the Norwegian market. The first step is an entry into the refinancing market with Reduce, which has already helped thousands of Swedes lower their interest rates on existing loans, installments and private loans. The refinancing market in Norway is estimated to be worth NOK 153 billion. With a tailor-made and proven service, the neobank aims to compete with the established players.

