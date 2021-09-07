Index Helsinki taps FA Solutions as technology partner

Historic cybersecurity Series A focuses on ridding the world of passwords. Transmit Security, the Identity Experience™ company, announced that Citi Ventures and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) have joined the company’s most recent $543 million Series A funding round, setting a new record in investment history as the largest Series A investment in cybersecurity. The Series A round was led by Insight Partners and General Atlantic with additional investment from Cyberstarts, Geodesic, SYN Ventures, Vintage, and Artisanal Ventures. Previously bootstrapped, Transmit Security’s Series A funding round brings the company’s pre-money valuation to $2.2 billion. Transmit Security will use the funding to increase the company’s global reach, expand its operations, and accelerate the company’s mission to help the world go passwordless.
Comments / 0