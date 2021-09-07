CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Index Helsinki taps FA Solutions as technology partner

finextra.com
 8 days ago

Index Helsinki takes on a new wealth management platform to ensure uninterrupted functions during exceptional times, meet local FSA reporting standards, and improve overall efficiency in all functions. In their effort to ensure assertive governance and time efficiency savings when reporting to the authorities like the FSA, asset management company...

www.finextra.com

finextra.com

Poland's Profi Credit implements iDenfy's verification tech

IDenfy, an identity verification company, partners with a Poland-based company, PROFI CREDIT, to provide its services. iDenfy is a Lithuania-based company providing the services of identity verification for over 200 companies worldwide. It recognizes 1500+ different documents from 200+ countries and extracts relevant identity information in a fraction of a second.
POLAND, NY
finextra.com

Vopy Payments selects FSS to support digital payments growth

FSS (Financial Software and Systems), a leading global provider of integrated payment products and a payment processor, has been selected to work with Vopy Payments in a partnership designed to support European digital commerce growth through a premium embedded finance approach. Embedded finance - which supports the integration of financial...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

RouteFusion introduces GraphQL API on platform overhaul

Routefusion, a financial technology company focused on providing the easiest and fastest way for tech companies to embed cross-border payments in their applications, announced that it has completed the overhaul of its platform, building a brand new API in GraphQL. GraphQL is a query language and server-side runtime that prioritizes...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Hazeltree Partners With IHS Markit To Offer Treasury, Portfolio Finance Solutions

Hazeltree and IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) entered a strategic alliance to offer clients an integrated treasury and portfolio finance solution powered by IHS Markit's Securities Finance dataset. Hazeltree is a provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions to alternative investment managers. IHS Markit's Securities Finance data help...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Brady Technologies acquires CRisk

Brady Technologies (“Brady”), a leading provider of energy and commodities trading, risk and logistics management software, is pleased to announce that it has acquired CRisk, an enterprise risk management platform for the energy and commodities markets. CRisk’s software enables physical and financial trading participants to globally manage their credit and...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Solid selects i2c to complete Fintech-as-a-Service offering

I2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with Solid, a modern Fintech as a Service (FaaS) platform, to provide streamlined access to banking, payments, and card services to companies. By working with fintech enablers like i2c, Solid offers SMEs, FIs, and neobanks...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app

Lightyear, a commission-free investment platform founded by two early Wise employees, has bagged $8.5M of funding alongside the launch of its app as the company starts to onboard UK customers from its waiting list. Founded by Wise alumni Martin Sokk and Mihkel Aamer, Lightyear combines multi-currency accounts with unlimited access...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Canvas GFX Joins Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program as a Software and Technology Partner

New agreement enables Canvas GFX to offer customers of its Canvas Envision visual communication and collaboration platform a direct connection to Siemens’ Teamcenter PLM solution. Canvas GFX, Inc., the leading provider of visual communication solutions to the manufacturing and technical industries, today announced it will provide a direct connection to...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Huawei to launch EU innovation lab for digital finance and security

A unique collaboration between Huawei’s regional Ecosystem Development business and its R&D centre in Finland will lead to the launch of the Digital Finance and Security Innovation Lab (Fin²Sec) in September. Designed to address the increasingly urgent requirement for banking, finance and payment services in Europe to become digital-first, Huawei...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Wells Fargo exec Daniel Ayala joins Hispanic fintech Welcome Tech

Welcome Tech (or "the Company"), the world's first digital platform providing immigrant families with the tools and services required to thrive in the U.S., today announced the addition of Daniel Ayala as Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Financial Services. Mr. Ayala's hire comes at a time as Welcome Tech's...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

IComply adds regtech vet Paul Childerhose to advisory board

IComply Investor Services (“iComply”), a global compliance software provider, is announcing that Paul Childerhose, a recognized leader in the Canadian RegTech industry, has been appointed to iComply’s advisory board. Childerhose has over 20 years of experience in the Canadian financial services sector and serves on the board of the Canadian...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Why Technology Will Drive Competitive Advantage in the Payments Industry

Recently, I have seen a growing number of decision makers in financial institutions taking a different approach to technology. This is because they have realised that many of the systems they relied on in the past on are now struggling to cope, and there are major questions about their future resilience.
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Vestr expands to Singapore, starting with a POC with Bank Julius Baer Singapore

After a successful partnership between the Swiss units of vestr AG and Bank Julius Baer under the Swiss Fintech incubator, F10, vestr AG expands into Singapore. The Singapore branches of both vestr AG and Bank Julius Baer plan to launch their digital platform for Actively Managed Certificates (AMC) in Singapore to enable the end-to-end value chain of AMCs to be managed digitally.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Northmill expands to Norway

The neobank Northmill, which has the vision of improving people's financial life, is entering the Norwegian market. The first step is an entry into the refinancing market with Reduce, which has already helped thousands of Swedes lower their interest rates on existing loans, installments and private loans. The refinancing market in Norway is estimated to be worth NOK 153 billion. With a tailor-made and proven service, the neobank aims to compete with the established players.
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

SellersFunding closes $166.5 million Series A

SellersFunding, a global fintech company empowering growth for ecommerce sellers, today announced it secured $166.5M in a combination of Equity and Credit Facility, with an investment round led by Northzone, and additional investments from Endeavor Catalyst and Fasanara. The funding will fuel the company’s ambitions to help ecommerce sellers succeed...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Temenos Transact flys to IBM Cloud

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced the availability of Temenos Transact next-generation core banking with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption within the financial services industry. Temenos Transact provides a clear modernization path for banks to adopt a cloud strategy for their...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Peaks raises €5 million on Rabobank exit

Dutch digital investment platform Peaks has received €5 million in growth capital from Haerlem Capital & Rithmeester, who have snapped up a stake previously owned by Rabobank Frontier Ventures. Launched in 2017 as a platform for first-time investors and millennials, Peaks now counts more than 130,000 active users in the...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Transmit Security Announces Citi Ventures and Goldman Sachs Asset Management as Additional Investors on Its Record-setting $543 Million Series A Funding Round

Historic cybersecurity Series A focuses on ridding the world of passwords. Transmit Security, the Identity Experience™ company, announced that Citi Ventures and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) have joined the company’s most recent $543 million Series A funding round, setting a new record in investment history as the largest Series A investment in cybersecurity. The Series A round was led by Insight Partners and General Atlantic with additional investment from Cyberstarts, Geodesic, SYN Ventures, Vintage, and Artisanal Ventures. Previously bootstrapped, Transmit Security’s Series A funding round brings the company’s pre-money valuation to $2.2 billion. Transmit Security will use the funding to increase the company’s global reach, expand its operations, and accelerate the company’s mission to help the world go passwordless.
BUSINESS

