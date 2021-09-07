Argo AI and Volkswagen Unveil Self-Driving Electric ID. Buzz Robotaxi
Remember Volkswagen’s all-electric ID. BUZZ AD (Autonomous Driving) vehicle from years back? Well, the automaker has teamed up with Argo AI in preparation for the launch of autonomous services in Germany and beyond. This retro-futuristic van is set to become the first Volkswagen Group vehicle equipped with SAE Level 4 automation capabilities, and it’s currently being tested on Argo’s brand new closed-course track at Franz Josef Strauss International Airport in Munich. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
