Argo AI and Volkswagen Unveil Self-Driving Electric ID. Buzz Robotaxi

Tesla vehicles have been known to drive in heavy floods without any issue, but what happens when you take the newest Model S Plaid into 7-feet of water? One owner decided to find out, regardless of the outcome. This is possible because the Model S drive units and battery are both sealed, which lets it safely wade through water. At 4,766-pounds, the Tesla Model S Plaid isn’t the lightest vehicle, so you would expect it to somewhat float. Read more to see the craziness that ensued.

