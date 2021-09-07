CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Argo AI and Volkswagen Unveil Self-Driving Electric ID. Buzz Robotaxi

techeblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember Volkswagen’s all-electric ID. BUZZ AD (Autonomous Driving) vehicle from years back? Well, the automaker has teamed up with Argo AI in preparation for the launch of autonomous services in Germany and beyond. This retro-futuristic van is set to become the first Volkswagen Group vehicle equipped with SAE Level 4 automation capabilities, and it’s currently being tested on Argo’s brand new closed-course track at Franz Josef Strauss International Airport in Munich. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Criticizes Electric Vehicle Bill

A bill establishing electric vehicle (EV) purchase credits that provides incentives for unionized factories has riled car manufacturers. The company most incensed by it is electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). In tweets over the weekend, the company's high-profile CEO Elon Musk said the bill, introduced last Friday, was written by lobbyists from Ford Motor Company (F) and the United Autoworkers Federation (UAW) and does not benefit American taxpayers.The bill will be put to vote Tuesday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argo Ai#Volkswagen Group#Sae Level 4#European
techeblog.com

This is What Happens When You Drive a Tesla Model S Plaid Into 7-Feet of Water

Tesla vehicles have been known to drive in heavy floods without any issue, but what happens when you take the newest Model S Plaid into 7-feet of water? One owner decided to find out, regardless of the outcome. This is possible because the Model S drive units and battery are both sealed, which lets it safely wade through water. At 4,766-pounds, the Tesla Model S Plaid isn’t the lightest vehicle, so you would expect it to somewhat float. Read more to see the craziness that ensued.
CARS
techeblog.com

Michelin’s Uptis Airless Tires Get Tested in Public for the First Time on a Mini Electric

Michelin conducted the first public test of its Uptis Prototype (Unique Puncture-proof Tire System) on a Mini Electric. This airless tire system eliminates the dangerous risk of flat tires and blowouts, making drivers of passenger vehicles feel safer on the road. Operators of these vehicles minimize downtime and improve efficiency resulting from flat tires as well as near-zero levels of maintenance. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CARS
thedrive

Honda, Toyota Criticize Proposed $4,500 Incentive for Union-Built EVs in America

They argue that incentives shouldn't be based on workers' choice to unionize. Late last week, lawmakers in Washington D.C. proposed an expansion of the electric vehicle tax credit which would make some battery-powered cars more attainable for the masses. In addition to removing the existing ceiling that drops a manufacturer's tax credits after it's sold 200,000 EVs, the proposal also aims at promoting the adoption of models built in union-operated facilities by allotting an additional $4,500 incentive.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

We Drive And Review Volkswagen ID.3 For The First Time

Kyle Conner and his camera guy Tijmen are traveling again, and this time, they're in Germany. Fortunately for InsideEVs, Volkswagen loaned Conner an ID.3 Pro. Keep in mind, this is Conner's first time seeing the ID.3 in person, let alone driving it. Since he's in Germany, it gives him a chance to take the hot hatch on the Autobahn and to check out the interesting Euro charging system.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
pahomepage.com

Cool Car: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4

The styling is pretty conventional but this Volkswagen is 100% electric. The ID.4 is a rear-wheel-drive, four-door hatch. An all-wheel-drive version comes later.
CARS
insideevs.com

18.5% Of Volvo's August 2021 US Sales Were Recharge Plug-Ins

Volvo reported its 15th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth in the U.S. in August, when the company sold 10,686 cars (up 3% year-over-year), while year-to-date number is 86,015 (up 35.8%). The Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand accounted for about 18.5% of the total volume, which is about 1,977 units. In...
CARS
Carscoops

VW ID. Buzz Autonomous Van Debuts With Argo AI Tech, Set To Enter Service In 2025

Volkswagen has used their Munich Motor Show preview event to unveil the ID. Buzz AD (Autonomous Driving). Jointly developed by Argo AI and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the model is based on the highly anticipated ID. Buzz and is outfitted with cameras, radar and lidar sensors that provide a 360 degree view of its surrounding environment.
CARS
Autoblog

VW will deploy Argo AI-powered autonomous ID.Buzz vans

Volkswagen announced it will begin testing self-driving, ID.Buzz-based electric shuttles in 2025. Powered by Argo AI, a Pittsburgh-based company the firm holds a stake in, the vans will begin carrying users in Hamburg. Argo AI founder and CEO Bryan Salesky and Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess jointly explained the project is...
CARS
IFLScience

Build And Code This AI Self-Driving Car For Less Than $110

Self-driving vehicle technology is increasingly common these days, and that could actually reduce our energy consumption in a number of ways. And if this is the future of transportation, then what better way to develop a child’s AI skills than with a self-driving car?. It’s totally cool if they aren’t...
ENGINEERING
insideevs.com

Volkswagen ID. LIFE GTX Performance Version Is On The Table

The recently unveiled Volkswagen ID. LIFE concept not only previews the upcoming entry-level electric ID. model, but possibly also a "pocket rocket" - small, sporty EV. The ID. LIFE might be a design foundation for two urban cars actually - the ID.2 crossover and ID.1 hatchback. As Volkswagen intends to...
CARS
Digital Trends

Argo AI puts a high-tech spin on Volkswagen’s retro ID.Buzz van

Volkswagen is leveraging its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Argo AI to build an autonomous version of the ID.Buzz, an electric van with a heritage-laced design that will make its debut in the coming years. Unveiled at this week’s 2021 Munich auto show, the prototype is fitted with an armada of cameras, as well as lidar and radar sensors.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Volkswagen Launches ID.3 & ID.4 Subscriptions

Want a car but don’t want the hassle of owning a car? Of course you do, many people do, and that’s why car subscriptions are getting more and more popular. Volkswagen is now jumping into the fun with the ID.3 and ID.4 in Germany. Customers can get these fully electric vehicles, maintenance for them, insurance, the registration paperwork and taxes all handled, and more via the Volkswagen AutoAbo program. “The contract covers everything except electricity,” Volkswagen Board Member for Sales Klaus Zellmer succinctly summarizes.
CARS
topgear.com

Need a lift? Meet the self-driving ID. Buzz

VW shows off autonomous prototype it claims will enter public service from 2025… and gives us a sneak peak at next year’s ID. Buzz. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Remember the ID. Buzz? The fully-electric van/MPV...
CARS
techeblog.com

Volkswagen Group Unveils ID. LIFE, the Classic Microbus Turned Futuristic Urban Electric Vehicle

Unveiled at the 2021 Munich Auto Show today, the Volkswagen ID. LIFE is basically the classic microbus turned futuristic urban electric vehicle. Starting from the outside, it features a horizontal division between the body, glass surfaces and roof, giving it a purist appearance, while a removable roof made of air chamber textile lends an open-air feeling. This EV is essentially based on a smaller variant of the company’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) developed specially for the small car segment. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
LIFESTYLE
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Autonomous Volkswagen ID Buzz revealed ahead of 2025 launch

Volkswagen has revealed a prototype autonomous version of the forthcoming ID Buzz electric MPV that features software developed by self-driving technology specialist Argo AI. The ID Buzz, which features a retro design that evokes the original T2 Transporter, is set to launch next year in both passenger and commercial vehicle forms. Unveiled at the Munich motor show, this new ID Buzz AD version features a raft of camera, lidar and radar sensors to enable the autonomous technology that has been developed by US start-up Argo.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy