CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Privacy-first health research with federated learning

By Adam Sadilek
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivacy protection is paramount in conducting health research. However, studies often rely on data stored in a centralized repository, where analysis is done with full access to the sensitive underlying content. Recent advances in federated learning enable building complex machine-learned models that are trained in a distributed fashion. These techniques facilitate the calculation of research study endpoints such that private data never leaves a given device or healthcare system. We show—on a diverse set of single and multi-site health studies—that federated models can achieve similar accuracy, precision, and generalizability, and lead to the same interpretation as standard centralized statistical models while achieving considerably stronger privacy protections and without significantly raising computational costs. This work is the first to apply modern and general federated learning methods that explicitly incorporate differential privacy to clinical and epidemiological research—across a spectrum of units of federation, model architectures, complexity of learning tasks and diseases. As a result, it enables health research participants to remain in control of their data and still contribute to advancing science—aspects that used to be at odds with each other.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Standard hospital blanket warming cabinets can be utilized for complete moist heat SARS-CoV2 inactivation of contaminated N95 masks for re-use

Shortages of personal protective equipment for use during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continue to be an issue among health-care workers globally. Extended and repeated use of N95 filtering facepiece respirators without adequate decontamination is of particular concern. Although several methods to decontaminate and re-use these masks have been proposed, logistic or practical issues limit adoption of these techniques. In this study, we propose and validate the use of the application of moist heat (70 °C with humidity augmented by an open pan of water) applied by commonly available hospital (blanket) warming cabinets to decontaminate N95 masks. This report shows that a variety of N95 masks can be repeatedly decontaminated of SARS-CoV-2 over 6 h moist heat exposure without compromise of their filtering function as assessed by standard fit and sodium chloride aerosol filtration efficiency testing. This approached can easily adapted to provide point-of-care N95 mask decontamination allowing for increased practical utility of mask recycling in the health care setting.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

How patient data underpin COVID-19 research

Tracking the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, developing treatments and testing vaccines have relied on access to the health data of millions of people. This massive trove could be used to understand other diseases, but not everyone is convinced. At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, scientists and clinicians faced...
CANCER
Nature.com

COVID research prizes, CRISPR-like enzymes and a face-mask trial

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. COVID advances win science’s most lucrative awards. Techniques that have armed scientists in the battle against COVID-19 have scooped up two out of five US$3-million Breakthrough prizes. One award went to Katalin Karikó and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evidence of shared and distinct functional and structural brain signatures in schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder

Schizophrenia (SZ) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) share considerable clinical features and intertwined historical roots. It is greatly needed to explore their similarities and differences in pathophysiologic mechanisms. We assembled a large sample size of neuroimaging data (about 600 SZ patients, 1000 ASD patients, and 1700 healthy controls) to study the shared and unique brain abnormality of the two illnesses. We analyzed multi-scale brain functional connectivity among functional networks and brain regions, intra-network connectivity, and cerebral gray matter density and volume. Both SZ and ASD showed lower functional integration within default mode and sensorimotor domains, but increased interaction between cognitive control and default mode domains. The shared abnormalties in intra-network connectivity involved default mode, sensorimotor, and cognitive control networks. Reduced gray matter volume and density in the occipital gyrus and cerebellum were observed in both illnesses. Interestingly, ASD had overall weaker changes than SZ in the shared abnormalities. Interaction between visual and cognitive regions showed disorder-unique deficits. In summary, we provide strong neuroimaging evidence of the convergent and divergent changes in SZ and ASD that correlated with clinical features.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#Health Data#Health Research#Electronic Health Records#Data Collection#4 5 6 7#Federated
Nature.com

Evaluating the impact of ideation and actualization of multidisciplinary research

Global events in the past year has made prescient a long-standing debate on the definition and suitability of impact and novelty as criteria for publication in selective journals. Reflecting on this issue, Prof Andrea Armani and Prof Jerry Lee argue that rigour and reproducibility is, in fact, more crucial. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Early outcome detection for COVID-19 patients

With the outbreak of COVID-19 exerting a strong pressure on hospitals and health facilities, clinical decision support systems based on predictive models can help to effectively improve the management of the pandemic. We present a method for predicting mortality for COVID-19 patients. Starting from a large number of clinical variables, we select six of them with largest predictive power, using a feature selection method based on genetic algorithms and starting from a set of COVID-19 patients from the first wave. The algorithm is designed to reduce the impact of missing values in the set of variables measured, and consider only variables that show good accuracy on validation data. The final predictive model provides accuracy larger than 85% on test data, including a new patient cohort from the second COVID-19 wave, and on patients with imputed missing values. The selected clinical variables are confirmed to be relevant by recent literature on COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Hybrid derivative of cathelicidin and human beta defensin-2 against Gram-positive bacteria: A novel approach for the treatment of bacterial keratitis

Bacterial keratitis (BK) is a major cause of corneal blindness globally. This study aimed to develop a novel class of antimicrobial therapy, based on human-derived hybrid host defense peptides (HyHDPs), for treating BK. HyHDPs were rationally designed through combination of functional amino acids in parent HDPs, including LL-37 and human beta-defensin (HBD)-1 to -3. Minimal inhibitory concentrations (MICs) and time-kill kinetics assay were performed to determine the concentration- and time-dependent antimicrobial activity and cytotoxicity was evaluated against human corneal epithelial cells and erythrocytes. In vivo safety and efficacy of the most promising peptide was examined in the corneal wound healing and Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC SA29213) keratitis murine models, respectively. A second-generation HyHDP (CaD23), based on rational hybridization of the middle residues of LL-37 and C-terminal of HBD-2, was developed and was shown to demonstrate good efficacy against methicillin-sensitive and methicillin-resistant S. aureus [MIC = 12.5–25.0 μg/ml (5.2–10.4 μM)] and S. epidermidis [MIC = 12.5 μg/ml (5.2 μM)], and moderate efficacy against P. aeruginosa [MIC = 25-50 μg/ml (10.4–20.8 μM)]. CaD23 (at 25 μg/ml or 2× MIC) killed all the bacteria within 30 min, which was 8 times faster than amikacin (25 μg/ml or 20× MIC). After 10 consecutive passages, S. aureus (ATCC SA29213) did not develop any antimicrobial resistance (AMR) against CaD23 whereas it developed significant AMR (i.e. a 32-fold increase in MIC) against amikacin, a commonly used treatment for BK. Pre-clinical murine studies showed that CaD23 (0.5 mg/ml) achieved a median reduction of S. aureus bioburden by 94% (or 1.2 log10 CFU/ml) while not impeding corneal epithelial wound healing. In conclusion, rational hybridization of human-derived HDPs has led to generation of a potentially efficacious and safe topical antimicrobial agent for treating Gram-positive BK, with no/minimal risk of developing AMR.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

COVID-19 patients age, comorbidity profiles and clinical presentation related to the SARS-CoV-2 UK-variant spread in the Southeast of France

The variant 20I/501Y.V1, associated to a higher risk of transmissibility, emerged in Nice city (Southeast of France, French Riviera) during January 2021. The pandemic has resumed late December 2020 in this area. A high incidence rate together with a fast turn-over of the main circulating variants, provided us the opportunity to analyze modifications in clinical profile and outcome traits. We performed an observational study in the University hospital of Nice from December 2020 to February 2021. We analyzed data of sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 from the sewage collector and PCR screening from all positive samples at the hospital. Then, we described the characteristics of all COVID-19 patients admitted in the emergency department (ED) (n = 1247) and those hospitalized in the infectious diseases ward or ICU (n = 232). The UK-variant was absent in this area in December, then increasingly spread in January representing 59% of the PCR screening performed mid-February. The rate of patients over 65 years admitted to the ED decreased from 63 to 50% (p = 0.001). The mean age of hospitalized patients in the infectious diseases ward decreased from 70.7 to 59.2 (p < 0.001) while the proportion of patients without comorbidity increased from 16 to 42% (p = 0.007). Spread of the UK-variant in the Southeast of France affects younger and healthier patients.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Nature.com

The feasibility of a novel injectable hydrogel for protecting artificial gastrointestinal ulcers after endoscopic resection: an animal pilot study

Recently, covering materials for protecting post-endoscopic ulcers are being developed using hydrogels. Existing hydrogels are not ideal coating materials because it is difficult to control their physical properties. Therefore, we conducted an animal pilot study to investigate the protective effect of a novel ulcer coating material, whose physical properties can be easily controlled and designed. We applied the novel injectable hydrogel to artificial ulcers induced on the gastric mucosa of rats. Rats were assigned to the hydrogel or the control group. To measure the protective effect of hydrogel on ulcers, the perforation rate, ulcer diameter, and ulcer area were evaluated 48 h after gel application. As secondary endpoints, we assessed the residual rate of the hydrogel at the bottom of the ulcer, performed histological analysis, and analyzed adverse events associated with hydrogel. The perforation rate was significantly lower (16% vs. 75%) and the mean diameter of ulcers was significantly smaller (5.4 ± 1.8 mm vs. 7.8 ± 2.8 mm) in the hydrogel group. Histopathological findings revealed the inflammatory cell count was significantly higher in the control group. Our novel hydrogel showed a protective effect on artificial gastric ulcers in a rat model.
CANCER
Nature.com

Efficient production of vindoline from tabersonine by metabolically engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Vindoline is a plant derived monoterpene indole alkaloid (MIA) with potential therapeutic applications and more importantly serves as the precursor to vinblastine and vincristine. To obtain a yeast strain for high yield production of vindoline from tabersonine, multiple metabolic engineering strategies were employed via the CRISPR/Cas9 mediated multiplex genome integration technology in the present study. Through increasing and tuning the copy numbers of the pathway genes, pairing cytochrome P450 enzymes (CYPs) with appropriate cytochrome P450 reductases (CPRs), engineering the microenvironment for functional expression of CYPs, enhancing cofactor supply, and optimizing fermentation conditions, the production of vindoline was increased to a final titer as high as ∼16.5 mg/L, which is more than 3,800,000-fold higher than the parent strain and the highest tabersonine to vindoline conversion yield ever reported. This work represents a key step of the engineering efforts to establish de novo biosynthetic pathways for vindoline, vinblastine, and vincristine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aerodynamics-assisted, efficient and scalable kirigami fog collectors

To address the global water shortage crisis, one of the promising solutions is to collect freshwater from the environmental resources such as fog. However, the efficiency of conventional fog collectors remains low due to the viscous drag of fog-laden wind deflected around the collecting surface. Here, we show that the three-dimensional and centimetric kirigami structures can control the wind flow, forming quasi-stable counter-rotating vortices. The vortices regulate the trajectories of incoming fog clusters and eject extensive droplets to the substrate. As the characteristic structural length is increased to the size of vortices, we greatly reduce the dependence of fog collection on the structural delicacy. Together with gravity-directed gathering by the folds, the kirigami fog collector yields a collection efficiency of 16.1% at a low wind speed of 0.8 m/s and is robust against surface characteristics. The collection efficiency is maintained even on a 1 m2 collector in an outdoor setting.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell adhesion strength and contact density drops in the M phase of cancer cells

The high throughput, cost effective and sensitive quantification of cell adhesion strength at the single-cell level is still a challenging task. The adhesion force between tissue cells and their environment is crucial in all multicellular organisms. Integrins transmit force between the intracellular cytoskeleton and the extracellular matrix. This force is not only a mechanical interaction but a way of signal transduction as well. For instance, adhesion-dependent cells switch to an apoptotic mode in the lack of adhesion forces. Adhesion of tumor cells is a potential therapeutic target, as it is actively modulated during tissue invasion and cell release to the bloodstream resulting in metastasis. We investigated the integrin-mediated adhesion between cancer cells and their RGD (Arg-Gly-Asp) motif displaying biomimetic substratum using the HeLa cell line transfected by the Fucci fluorescent cell cycle reporter construct. We employed a computer-controlled micropipette and a high spatial resolution label-free resonant waveguide grating-based optical sensor calibrated to adhesion force and energy at the single-cell level. We found that the overall adhesion strength of single cancer cells is approximately constant in all phases except the mitotic (M) phase with a significantly lower adhesion. Single-cell evanescent field based biosensor measurements revealed that at the mitotic phase the cell material mass per unit area inside the cell-substratum contact zone is significantly less, too. Importantly, the weaker mitotic adhesion is not simply a direct consequence of the measured smaller contact area. Our results highlight these differences in the mitotic reticular adhesions and confirm that cell adhesion is a promising target of selective cancer drugs as the vast majority of normal, differentiated tissue cells do not enter the M phase and do not divide.
CANCER
Nature.com

Antitumorigenic effect of insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 in human skin cancer cells through regulation of Sp1 transcription factor

Malignant melanoma is highly resistant to conventional treatments and is one of the most aggressive types of skin cancers. Conventional cancer treatments are limited due to drug resistance, tumor selectivity, and solubility. Therefore, new treatments with fewer side effects and excellent effects should be developed. In previous studies, we have analyzed antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), which showed antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects in insects, and some AMPs also exhibited anticancer efficacy. Anticancer peptides (ACPs) are known to have fewer side effects and high anticancer efficacy. In this study, the insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 (PCC-1) did not induce toxicity in the human epithelial cell line HaCaT, but its potential as an anticancer agent was confirmed through specific effects of antiproliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle arrest in two melanoma cell lines, SK-MEL-28 and G361. Additionally, we discovered a novel anticancer mechanism of insect-derived peptides in melanoma through the regulation of transcription factor Sp1 protein, which is overexpressed in cancer, apoptosis, and cell cycle-related proteins. Taken together, this study aims to clarify the anticancer efficacy and safety of insect-derived peptides and to present their potential as future therapeutic agents.
CANCER
Nature.com

Automated bone mineral density prediction and fracture risk assessment using plain radiographs via deep learning

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) is underutilized to measure bone mineral density (BMD) and evaluate fracture risk. We present an automated tool to identify fractures, predict BMD, and evaluate fracture risk using plain radiographs. The tool performance is evaluated on 5164 and 18175 patients with pelvis/lumbar spine radiographs and Hologic DXA. The model is well calibrated with minimal bias in the hip (slope = 0.982, calibration-in-the-large = −0.003) and the lumbar spine BMD (slope = 0.978, calibration-in-the-large = 0.003). The area under the precision-recall curve and accuracy are 0.89 and 91.7% for hip osteoporosis, 0.89 and 86.2% for spine osteoporosis, 0.83 and 95.0% for high 10-year major fracture risk, and 0.96 and 90.0% for high hip fracture risk. The tool classifies 5206 (84.8%) patients with 95% positive or negative predictive value for osteoporosis, compared to 3008 DXA conducted at the same study period. This automated tool may help identify high-risk patients for osteoporosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Deep learning ferroelectric polarization distributions from STEM data via with and without atom finding

Over the last decade, scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) has emerged as a powerful tool for probing atomic structures of complex materials with picometer precision, opening the pathway toward exploring ferroelectric, ferroelastic, and chemical phenomena on the atomic scale. Analyses to date extracting a polarization signal from lattice coupled distortions in STEM imaging rely on discovery of atomic positions from intensity maxima/minima and subsequent calculation of polarization and other order parameter fields from the atomic displacements. Here, we explore the feasibility of polarization mapping directly from the analysis of STEM images using deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs). In this approach, the DCNN is trained on the labeled part of the image (i.e., for human labelling), and the trained network is subsequently applied to other images. We explore the effects of the choice of the descriptors (centered on atomic columns and grid-based), the effects of observational bias, and whether the network trained on one composition can be applied to a different one. This analysis demonstrates the tremendous potential of the DCNN for the analysis of high-resolution STEM imaging and spectral data and highlights the associated limitations.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Neofunctionalization of an ancient domain allows parasites to avoid intraspecific competition by manipulating host behaviour

Intraspecific competition is a major force in mediating population dynamics, fuelling adaptation, and potentially leading to evolutionary diversification. Among the evolutionary arms races between parasites, one of the most fundamental and intriguing behavioural adaptations and counter-adaptations are superparasitism and superparasitism avoidance. However, the underlying mechanisms and ecological contexts of these phenomena remain underexplored. Here, we apply the Drosophila parasite Leptopilina boulardi as a study system and find that this solitary endoparasitic wasp provokes a host escape response for superparasitism avoidance. We combine multi-omics and in vivo functional studies to characterize a small set of RhoGAP domain-containing genes that mediate the parasite’s manipulation of host escape behaviour by inducing reactive oxygen species in the host central nervous system. We further uncover an evolutionary scenario in which neofunctionalization and specialization gave rise to the novel role of RhoGAP domain in avoiding superparasitism, with an ancestral origin prior to the divergence between Leptopilina specialist and generalist species. Our study suggests that superparasitism avoidance is adaptive for a parasite and adds to our understanding of how the molecular manipulation of host behaviour has evolved in this system.
WILDLIFE
wraltechwire.com

AI, healthcare & privacy: Duke researchers help create new platform linking multiple institutions

DURHAM – Researchers at Duke University and the University of Pittsburgh have developed a platform that allows multiple hospitals and research centers to share private patient data securely to better train machine learning models. The technology could provide single institutions access to advanced predictive tools they could never develop on their own to both advance research and improve patient outcomes.
HEALTH
ucdavis.edu

New research funding aims to improve the health of women

UC Davis Health researchers will receive a $24 million award for research aimed at improving cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease care for women. The UC Davis School of Medicine was selected as one of six California institutions to receive funds from a California-based class-action lawsuit against Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. The suit alleged Wyeth misrepresented the benefits and risks of its hormone replacement therapy medications for women. In cases where money remains after eligible class members receive their claim payments, courts can distribute those funds to charitable causes in what’s referred to as a cy pres award.
DAVIS, CA
Aviation Week

Inspiration4 Crew To Advance Space Health Research

HOUSTON—Inspiration4, the first all-civilian astronaut crew to orbit the Earth, will be doing a lot more than gazing out the windows of their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Like professional astronauts from NASA and the world’s other space agencies, they will be participating in a suite of space health... Subscription Required. Inspiration4...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Detection of CWD prions in naturally infected white-tailed deer fetuses and gestational tissues by PMCA

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a prevalent prion disease affecting cervids. CWD is thought to be transmitted through direct animal contact or by indirect exposure to contaminated environmental fomites. Other mechanisms of propagation such as vertical and maternal transmissions have also been suggested using naturally and experimentally infected animals. Here, we describe the detection of CWD prions in naturally-infected, farmed white-tailed deer (WTD) fetal tissues using the Protein Misfolding Cyclic Amplification (PMCA) technique. Prion seeding activity was identified in a variety of gestational and fetal tissues. Future studies should demonstrate if prions present in fetuses are at sufficient quantities to cause CWD after birth. This data confirms previous findings in other animal species and furthers vertical transmission as a relevant mechanism of CWD dissemination.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy