Sex-specific normal values and determinants of infrarenal abdominal aortic diameter among non-aneurysmal elderly population

By Fang Zhu
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo establish age- and sex-specific distribution of the infrarenal abdominal aortic diameters (IAD) among non-aneurysmal elderly population and to investigate the associations between traditional cardiovascular risk factors and IAD in men and women. We included 4032 participants (mean age 67.2 years; 60.4% women) from the population-based Rotterdam Study, free of cardiovascular disease, who underwent IAD ultrasound assessment between 2009–2014. Linear regression analysis was used to identify determinants of IAD. The medians (inter-quartile range) of absolute IAD and body surface area (BSA)-adjusted IAD were 17.0 (15.0–18.0) mm and 9.3 (8.5–10.2) mm for women and 19.0 (18.0–21.0) mm and 9.4 (8.6–10.3) mm for men, respectively. There was a non-linear relationship between age and IAD. IAD increased steeply with advancing age and up to 70 years. After around 75 years of age, the diameter values reached a plateau. Waist circumference and diastolic blood pressure were associated with larger diameters in both sexes. Body mass index [Effect estimate (95% CI): 0.04 (0.00 to 0.08)], systolic blood pressure [− 0.01(− 0.02 to 0.00)], current smoking [0.35 (0.06 to 0.65)], total cholesterol levels [− 0.21 (− 0.31 to − 0.11)], and lipid-lowering medication [− 0.43 (− 0.67 to − 0.19)] were significantly associated with IAD in women. Sex differences in IAD values diminished after taking BSA into account. The increase in diameters was attenuated after 70 years. Differences were observed in the associations of several cardiovascular risk factors with IAD among men and women.

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospective Cohort Study#Population Study#Observational Study#Cross Sectional Study#Iad#Rotterdam Study#Linear#Ci#Bsa#Asian#Aaa#European#Cvd
