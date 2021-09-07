Richard Madden: Filming Eternals was physically draining

Eternals fans just got a new look at the Marvel heroes' costumes on the cover of Total Film. The magazine tweeted out multiple shots of the team in their new duds this morning. You get Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Barry Keoghan (Druig) all here. These Eternals costumes have been a big source of conversation among the fandom since this movie was announced. Jack Kirby is a legend, and some fans were hoping for a more faithful translation of their look. But, it was always going to be hard to adapt the book. Marvel is trying to find their way with the new property and fans are warming up to the modern superhero suits.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO