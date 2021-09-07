CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bringing Up Baby

By Stephen Danay
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArguably the apex of the screwball sub-genre that swept American comedies in the 1930s and early 1940s, Bringing Up Baby is also a high water mark in the careers of stars Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, as well as genre-hopping director Howard Hawks. As with so many films that are the pinnacle of their form, it’s hard to find something new to say about a movie that’s been praised and analyzed for decades. Sometimes it’s just best to let them wash over you and see what jumps out at you along the way.

