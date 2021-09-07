Bringing Up Baby

Danny Ciello (Treat Williams) is the youngest-ever narcotics detective on the Special Investigations Unit of the NYPD—part of the best team in the force, with a promising career ahead of him. The job is getting to him, though: too many light nights slipping heroin to tweaking informants, and denying accusations from his pops and junky brother that he and his partners’ dealings aren’t completely on the up-and-up. When the guilt becomes too much to bottle up—and Danny starts feeling like he’s lost track of why he became a cop in the first place—he strikes a secret deal with federal prosecutors to help build a case against some of the biggest players in police corruption. What he doesn’t count on is how this will blow back against the people closest to him: his family, and his partners.

