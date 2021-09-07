Global Smart Home Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2030
The Global Smart Home Market size was valued at US$ 76.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 191 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 12.17 % during the forecast period. Smart Home is the term generally used to define a residence that has appliances, lighting, heating, air conditioning, TVs, computers, entertainment audio & video systems, security, and camera systems that are capable of communicating with one another and can be managed remotely by a time schedule, from any room in the home as well as remotely from any location by phone or internet. The smart home is one that gives its owners comfort, security, energy efficiency, and satisfaction at all times, regardless of whether anyone is home.kyn24.com
