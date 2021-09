UK inflation rose at the fastest rate in at least 24 years in August as the price of transportation, restaurant meals and used cars spiked dramatically. The annual rate of inflation rose by 3.2% in August, up from 2% in the 12 months to July, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Wednesday. The month-on-month increase is the largest recorded since the ONS began keeping records in January 1997.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO