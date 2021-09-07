CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb scheduled to start for Giants at Rockies

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

San Francisco Giants (88-50, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-75, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (8-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +169, Giants -200; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco will face off on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 45-25 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .413 this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Giants have gone 43-27 away from home. San Francisco is slugging .435 as a unit. Buster Posey leads the team with a slugging percentage of .512.

The Giants won the last meeting 10-5. Kevin Gausman earned his 13th victory and Thairo Estrada went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for San Francisco. Kyle Freeland registered his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 54 extra base hits and is batting .251.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 24 home runs and is slugging .500.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .201 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Austin Gomber: (undisclosed), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Mike Yastrzemski: (undisclosed), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

