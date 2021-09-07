Installation error VMWare Horizon Client on Windows 10 x64 'Urgent matter due to Home Office!'

Hi Anyone face this problem before? This is when I want to join domain my vshpere. Idm client exception: Error trying to join AD, error code 2453. I'm assuming you managed to solve this, but if anyone else comes here looking for a solution and tried everything else (since this was the first result on Google when searching for the error message); make sure your vCenter server is using the Active Directory DNS servers (or other DNS servers with which you can look up the Active Directory hostnames). I was trying all kinds of solutions for about an hour before realizing the vCenter server was using Google's DNS servers. If you can't remember where to configure the DNS servers, it's at https://your-vcenter-server:5480/.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO