Synergy of diffraction and spectroscopic techniques to unveil the crystal structure of antimonic acid

By S. F. Mayer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elusive crystal structure of the so-called ‘antimonic acid’ has been investigated by means of robust and state-of-the-art techniques. The synergic results of solid-state magic-angle spinning nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and a combined Rietveld refinement from synchrotron X-ray and neutron powder diffraction data reveal that this compound contains two types of protons, in a pyrochlore-type structure of stoichiometric formula (H3O)1.20(7)H0.77(9)Sb2O6. Some protons belong to heavily delocalized H3O+ subunits, while some H+ are directly bonded to the oxygen atoms of the covalent framework of the pyrochlore structure, with O–H distances close to 1 Å. A proton diffusion mechanism is proposed relying on percolation pathways determined by bond-valence energy landscape analysis. X-ray absorption spectroscopy results corroborate the structural data around Sb5+ ions at short-range order. Thermogravimetric analysis and differential scanning calorimetry endorsed the conclusions on the water content within antimonic acid. Additional 0.7 water molecules per formula were assessed as moisture water by thermal analysis.

