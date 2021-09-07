In situ inorganic conductive network formation in high-voltage single-crystal Ni-rich cathodes
High nickel content in LiNixCoyMnzO2 (NCM, x ≥ 0.8, x + y + z = 1) layered cathode material allows high specific energy density in lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). However, Ni-rich NCM cathodes suffer from performance degradation, mechanical and structural instability upon prolonged cell cycling. Although the use of single-crystal Ni-rich NCM can mitigate these drawbacks, the ion-diffusion in large single-crystal particles hamper its rate capability. Herein, we report a strategy to construct an in situ Li1.4Y0.4Ti1.6(PO4)3 (LYTP) ion/electron conductive network which interconnects single-crystal LiNi0.88Co0.09Mn0.03O2 (SC-NCM88) particles. The LYTP network facilitates the lithium-ion transport between SC-NCM88 particles, mitigates mechanical instability and prevents detrimental crystalline phase transformation. When used in combination with a Li metal anode, the LYTP-containing SC-NCM88-based cathode enables a coin cell capacity of 130 mAh g−1 after 500 cycles at 5 C rate in the 2.75-4.4 V range at 25 °C. Tests in Li-ion pouch cell configuration (i.e., graphite used as negative electrode active material) demonstrate capacity retention of 85% after 1000 cycles at 0.5 C in the 2.75-4.4 V range at 25 °C for the LYTP-containing SC-NCM88-based positive electrode.www.nature.com
