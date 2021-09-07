CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In situ inorganic conductive network formation in high-voltage single-crystal Ni-rich cathodes

By Xinming Fan
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh nickel content in LiNixCoyMnzO2 (NCM, x ≥ 0.8, x + y + z = 1) layered cathode material allows high specific energy density in lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). However, Ni-rich NCM cathodes suffer from performance degradation, mechanical and structural instability upon prolonged cell cycling. Although the use of single-crystal Ni-rich NCM can mitigate these drawbacks, the ion-diffusion in large single-crystal particles hamper its rate capability. Herein, we report a strategy to construct an in situ Li1.4Y0.4Ti1.6(PO4)3 (LYTP) ion/electron conductive network which interconnects single-crystal LiNi0.88Co0.09Mn0.03O2 (SC-NCM88) particles. The LYTP network facilitates the lithium-ion transport between SC-NCM88 particles, mitigates mechanical instability and prevents detrimental crystalline phase transformation. When used in combination with a Li metal anode, the LYTP-containing SC-NCM88-based cathode enables a coin cell capacity of 130 mAh g−1 after 500 cycles at 5 C rate in the 2.75-4.4 V range at 25 °C. Tests in Li-ion pouch cell configuration (i.e., graphite used as negative electrode active material) demonstrate capacity retention of 85% after 1000 cycles at 0.5 C in the 2.75-4.4 V range at 25 °C for the LYTP-containing SC-NCM88-based positive electrode.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: An in situ activity assay for lysyl oxidases

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02354-0, published online 5 July 2021. In the original version of the manuscript the authors had included an incorrect image in Fig. 3a (24 h, 50 μM) due to a copy and paste error. This has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author...
CANCER
Nature.com

Aerodynamics-assisted, efficient and scalable kirigami fog collectors

To address the global water shortage crisis, one of the promising solutions is to collect freshwater from the environmental resources such as fog. However, the efficiency of conventional fog collectors remains low due to the viscous drag of fog-laden wind deflected around the collecting surface. Here, we show that the three-dimensional and centimetric kirigami structures can control the wind flow, forming quasi-stable counter-rotating vortices. The vortices regulate the trajectories of incoming fog clusters and eject extensive droplets to the substrate. As the characteristic structural length is increased to the size of vortices, we greatly reduce the dependence of fog collection on the structural delicacy. Together with gravity-directed gathering by the folds, the kirigami fog collector yields a collection efficiency of 16.1% at a low wind speed of 0.8 m/s and is robust against surface characteristics. The collection efficiency is maintained even on a 1 m2 collector in an outdoor setting.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simulation study towards quantitative X-ray and neutron tensor tomography regarding the validity of linear approximations of dark-field anisotropy

Tensor tomography is fundamentally based on the assumption of a both anisotropic and linear contrast mechanism. While the X-ray or neutron dark-field contrast obtained with Talbot(-Lau) interferometers features the required anisotropy, a preceding detailed study of dark-field signal origination however found its specific orientation dependence to be a non-linear function of the underlying anisotropic mass distribution and its orientation, especially challenging the common assumption that dark-field signals are describable by a function over the unit sphere. Here, two approximative linear tensor models with reduced orientation dependence are investigated in a simulation study with regard to their applicability to grating based X-ray or neutron dark-field tensor tomography. By systematically simulating and reconstructing a large sample of isolated volume elements covering the full range of feasible anisotropies and orientations, direct correspondences are drawn between the respective tensors characterizing the physically based dark-field model used for signal synthesization and the mathematically motivated simplified models used for reconstruction. The anisotropy of freely rotating volume elements is thereby confirmed to be, for practical reconstruction purposes, approximable both as a function of the optical axis’ orientation or as a function of the interferometer’s grating orientation. The eigenvalues of the surrogate models’ tensors are found to exhibit fuzzy, yet almost linear relations to those of the synthesization model. Dominant orientations are found to be recoverable with a margin of error on the order of magnitude of 1\(^{\circ }\). Although the input data must adequately address the full orientation dependence of dark-field anisotropy, the present results clearly support the general feasibility of quantitative X-ray dark-field tensor tomography within an inherent yet acceptable statistical margin of uncertainty.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The influence of heteroatom doping on local properties of phosphorene monolayer

New energy storage technologies that can serve as a reliable alternative to lithium-ion batteries are in the spotlight. Particular attention has been recently devoted to magnesium-ion systems due to the considerable abundance of this element and also due to its promising electro-chemical performance. Our results show that monolayer black phosphorene doped by B, Sc, Co, and Cu atoms possesses good structural stability with the minimal cohesive energy of \(-5.563\) eV/atom, the adsorption energy per Mg atom ranging from \(-1.229\) to \(-1.357\) eV, and the charge transfer from double-side adsorbed single Mg-ions to the B-substituted phosphorene increased by \(\sim\)0.21 \(e^-\) in comparison with pristine phosphorene. The present work demonstrates a potential path for future improvements of phosphorus-based anode materials for Mg-ion rechargeable batteries which were evaluated using first-principles density-functional theory calculations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Strength can be controlled by edge dislocations in refractory high-entropy alloys

Energy efficiency is motivating the search for new high-temperature (high-T) metals. Some new body-centered-cubic (BCC) random multicomponent “high-entropy alloys (HEAs)” based on refractory elements (Cr-Mo-Nb-Ta-V-W-Hf-Ti-Zr) possess exceptional strengths at high temperatures but the physical origins of this outstanding behavior are not known. Here we show, using integrated in-situ neutron-diffraction (ND), high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HRTEM), and recent theory, that the high strength and strength retention of a NbTaTiV alloy and a high-strength/low-density CrMoNbV alloy are attributable to edge dislocations. This finding is surprising because plastic flows in BCC elemental metals and dilute alloys are generally controlled by screw dislocations. We use the insight and theory to perform a computationally-guided search over 107 BCC HEAs and identify over 106 possible ultra-strong high-T alloy compositions for future exploration.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Significantly enhanced coupling effect and gap plasmon resonance in a MIM-cavity based sensing structure

Herein, we design a high sensitivity with a multi-mode plasmonic sensor based on the square ring-shaped resonators containing silver nanorods together with a metal–insulator-metal bus waveguide. The finite element method can analyze the structure's transmittance properties and electromagnetic field distributions in detail. Results show that the coupling effect between the bus waveguide and the side-coupled resonator can enhance by generating gap plasmon resonance among the silver nanorods, increasing the cavity plasmon mode in the resonator. The suggested structure obtained a relatively high sensitivity and acceptable figure of merit and quality factor of about 2473 nm/RIU (refractive index unit), 34.18 1/RIU, and 56.35, respectively. Thus, the plasmonic sensor is ideal for lab-on-chip in gas and biochemical analysis and can significantly enhance the sensitivity by 177% compared to the regular one. Furthermore, the designed structure can apply in nanophotonic devices, and the range of the detected refractive index is suitable for gases and fluids (e.g., gas, isopropanol, optical oil, and glucose solution).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient production of vindoline from tabersonine by metabolically engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Vindoline is a plant derived monoterpene indole alkaloid (MIA) with potential therapeutic applications and more importantly serves as the precursor to vinblastine and vincristine. To obtain a yeast strain for high yield production of vindoline from tabersonine, multiple metabolic engineering strategies were employed via the CRISPR/Cas9 mediated multiplex genome integration technology in the present study. Through increasing and tuning the copy numbers of the pathway genes, pairing cytochrome P450 enzymes (CYPs) with appropriate cytochrome P450 reductases (CPRs), engineering the microenvironment for functional expression of CYPs, enhancing cofactor supply, and optimizing fermentation conditions, the production of vindoline was increased to a final titer as high as ∼16.5 mg/L, which is more than 3,800,000-fold higher than the parent strain and the highest tabersonine to vindoline conversion yield ever reported. This work represents a key step of the engineering efforts to establish de novo biosynthetic pathways for vindoline, vinblastine, and vincristine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The cichlid oral and pharyngeal jaws are evolutionarily and genetically coupled

Evolutionary constraints may significantly bias phenotypic change, while “breaking” from such constraints can lead to expanded ecological opportunity. Ray-finned fishes have broken functional constraints by developing two jaws (oral-pharyngeal), decoupling prey capture (oral jaw) from processing (pharyngeal jaw). It is hypothesized that the oral and pharyngeal jaws represent independent evolutionary modules and this facilitated diversification in feeding architectures. Here we test this hypothesis in African cichlids. Contrary to our expectation, we find integration between jaws at multiple evolutionary levels. Next, we document integration at the genetic level, and identify a candidate gene, smad7, within a pleiotropic locus for oral and pharyngeal jaw shape that exhibits correlated expression between the two tissues. Collectively, our data show that African cichlid evolutionary success has occurred within the context of a coupled jaw system, an attribute that may be driving adaptive evolution in this iconic group by facilitating rapid shifts between foraging habitats, providing an advantage in a stochastic environment such as the East African Rift-Valley.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Intraoral image generation by progressive growing of generative adversarial network and evaluation of generated image quality by dentists

Dentists need experience with clinical cases to practice specialized skills. However, the need to protect patient's private information limits their ability to utilize intraoral images obtained from clinical cases. In this study, since generating realistic images could make it possible to utilize intraoral images, progressive growing of generative adversarial networks are used to generate intraoral images. A total of 35,254 intraoral images were used as training data with resolutions of 128 × 128, 256 × 256, 512 × 512, and 1024 × 1024. The results of the training datasets with and without data augmentation were compared. The Sliced Wasserstein Distance was calculated to evaluate the generated images. Next, 50 real images and 50 generated images for each resolution were randomly selected and shuffled. 12 pediatric dentists were asked to observe these images and assess whether they were real or generated. The d prime of the 1024 × 1024 images was significantly higher than that of the other resolutions. In conclusion, generated intraoral images with resolutions of 512 × 512 or lower were so realistic that the dentists could not distinguish whether they were real or generated. This implies that the generated images can be used in dental education or data augmentation for deep learning, without privacy restrictions.
HEALTH
Phys.org

How to prevent cathodic corrosion of metal electrodes in electroorganic synthesis

Sustainability is an important issue in business and industry these days. Many companies recognize the need to find the best possible climate-neutral solutions for manufacturing their products and reduce their output of pollutants. This means they are looking for manufacturing options that do not require the use of fossil raw materials. Great potential in this respect is seen in electrosynthesis, a process that involves the transformation of chemical substances in an electrolysis cell using electrical energy.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A multifunctional ultrathin flexible bianisotropic metasurface with miniaturized cell size

In this paper, a flexible bianisotropic metasurface possessing omega-type coupling is presented. The designed metasurface behaves differently when excited from either forward (port 1) or back (port 2) sides. It provides an absorption of 99.46% at 15.1 Gigahertz (GHz), when illuminated from port 1, whereas, on simultaneous illumination from port 2, it behaves like a partially reflective surface (PRS). Furthermore, the presented metasurface not only acts as an in-band absorptive surface (port 1) and partially reflective surface (port 2), but it also provides 97% out-of-band transmission at 7.8 GHz. The response of the presented metasurface remains the same for both transverse Electric (TE) and transverse magnetic (TM) polarized wave or any arbitrary linearly polarized wave. Additionally, the response of the metasurface is angularly stable for any oblique incidence up to 45º. The proposed ultrathin flexible metasurface with absorption, partial reflection and out-of-band transmission properties can be used in the Fabry Perrot cavity antenna for gain enhancement with radar cross-section (RCS) reduction both for passband and stop-band filtering, and conformal antenna applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The feasibility of a novel injectable hydrogel for protecting artificial gastrointestinal ulcers after endoscopic resection: an animal pilot study

Recently, covering materials for protecting post-endoscopic ulcers are being developed using hydrogels. Existing hydrogels are not ideal coating materials because it is difficult to control their physical properties. Therefore, we conducted an animal pilot study to investigate the protective effect of a novel ulcer coating material, whose physical properties can be easily controlled and designed. We applied the novel injectable hydrogel to artificial ulcers induced on the gastric mucosa of rats. Rats were assigned to the hydrogel or the control group. To measure the protective effect of hydrogel on ulcers, the perforation rate, ulcer diameter, and ulcer area were evaluated 48 h after gel application. As secondary endpoints, we assessed the residual rate of the hydrogel at the bottom of the ulcer, performed histological analysis, and analyzed adverse events associated with hydrogel. The perforation rate was significantly lower (16% vs. 75%) and the mean diameter of ulcers was significantly smaller (5.4 ± 1.8 mm vs. 7.8 ± 2.8 mm) in the hydrogel group. Histopathological findings revealed the inflammatory cell count was significantly higher in the control group. Our novel hydrogel showed a protective effect on artificial gastric ulcers in a rat model.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrating magnetic capabilities to intracellular chips for cell trapping

Current microtechnologies have shown plenty of room inside a living cell for silicon chips. Microchips as barcodes, biochemical sensors, mechanical sensors and even electrical devices have been internalized into living cells without interfering their cell viability. However, these technologies lack from the ability to trap and preconcentrate cells in a specific region, which are prerequisites for cell separation, purification and posterior studies with enhanced sensitivity. Magnetic manipulation of microobjects, which allows a non-contacting method, has become an attractive and promising technique at small scales. Here, we show intracellular Ni-based chips with magnetic capabilities to allow cell enrichment. As a proof of concept of the potential to integrate multiple functionalities on a single device of this technique, we combine coding and magnetic manipulation capabilities in a single device. Devices were found to be internalized by HeLa cells without interfering in their viability. We demonstrated the tagging of a subpopulation of cells and their subsequent magnetic trapping with internalized barcodes subjected to a force up to 2.57 pN (for magnet-cells distance of 4.9 mm). The work opens the venue for future intracellular chips that integrate multiple functionalities with the magnetic manipulation of cells.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Early outcome detection for COVID-19 patients

With the outbreak of COVID-19 exerting a strong pressure on hospitals and health facilities, clinical decision support systems based on predictive models can help to effectively improve the management of the pandemic. We present a method for predicting mortality for COVID-19 patients. Starting from a large number of clinical variables, we select six of them with largest predictive power, using a feature selection method based on genetic algorithms and starting from a set of COVID-19 patients from the first wave. The algorithm is designed to reduce the impact of missing values in the set of variables measured, and consider only variables that show good accuracy on validation data. The final predictive model provides accuracy larger than 85% on test data, including a new patient cohort from the second COVID-19 wave, and on patients with imputed missing values. The selected clinical variables are confirmed to be relevant by recent literature on COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Single-cell adhesion strength and contact density drops in the M phase of cancer cells

The high throughput, cost effective and sensitive quantification of cell adhesion strength at the single-cell level is still a challenging task. The adhesion force between tissue cells and their environment is crucial in all multicellular organisms. Integrins transmit force between the intracellular cytoskeleton and the extracellular matrix. This force is not only a mechanical interaction but a way of signal transduction as well. For instance, adhesion-dependent cells switch to an apoptotic mode in the lack of adhesion forces. Adhesion of tumor cells is a potential therapeutic target, as it is actively modulated during tissue invasion and cell release to the bloodstream resulting in metastasis. We investigated the integrin-mediated adhesion between cancer cells and their RGD (Arg-Gly-Asp) motif displaying biomimetic substratum using the HeLa cell line transfected by the Fucci fluorescent cell cycle reporter construct. We employed a computer-controlled micropipette and a high spatial resolution label-free resonant waveguide grating-based optical sensor calibrated to adhesion force and energy at the single-cell level. We found that the overall adhesion strength of single cancer cells is approximately constant in all phases except the mitotic (M) phase with a significantly lower adhesion. Single-cell evanescent field based biosensor measurements revealed that at the mitotic phase the cell material mass per unit area inside the cell-substratum contact zone is significantly less, too. Importantly, the weaker mitotic adhesion is not simply a direct consequence of the measured smaller contact area. Our results highlight these differences in the mitotic reticular adhesions and confirm that cell adhesion is a promising target of selective cancer drugs as the vast majority of normal, differentiated tissue cells do not enter the M phase and do not divide.
CANCER
Nature.com

Designing the collective non-local responses of metasurfaces

The ability to design the electromagnetic properties of materials to achieve any given wave scattering effect is key to many technologies, from communications to cloaking and biological imaging. Currently, common design methods either neglect degrees of freedom or are difficult to interpret. Here, we derive a simple and efficient method for designing wave–shaping materials composed of dipole scatterers, taking into account multiple scattering effects and both magnetic and electric polarizabilities. As an application of our theory, we design aperiodic metasurfaces that re-structure the radiation from a dipole emitter: (i) modifying of the near-field to provide a 4-fold enhancement in power emission; (ii) re-shaping the far-field radiation pattern to exhibit chosen directivity; and (iii) the design of a discrete Luneburg–like lens. Additionally, we develop a clear physical interpretation of the optimised structure, by extracting eigen-polarizabilities of the system, finding that a large eigen-polarizability corresponds to a large collective response of the scatterers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antitumorigenic effect of insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 in human skin cancer cells through regulation of Sp1 transcription factor

Malignant melanoma is highly resistant to conventional treatments and is one of the most aggressive types of skin cancers. Conventional cancer treatments are limited due to drug resistance, tumor selectivity, and solubility. Therefore, new treatments with fewer side effects and excellent effects should be developed. In previous studies, we have analyzed antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), which showed antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects in insects, and some AMPs also exhibited anticancer efficacy. Anticancer peptides (ACPs) are known to have fewer side effects and high anticancer efficacy. In this study, the insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 (PCC-1) did not induce toxicity in the human epithelial cell line HaCaT, but its potential as an anticancer agent was confirmed through specific effects of antiproliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle arrest in two melanoma cell lines, SK-MEL-28 and G361. Additionally, we discovered a novel anticancer mechanism of insect-derived peptides in melanoma through the regulation of transcription factor Sp1 protein, which is overexpressed in cancer, apoptosis, and cell cycle-related proteins. Taken together, this study aims to clarify the anticancer efficacy and safety of insect-derived peptides and to present their potential as future therapeutic agents.
CANCER
Nature.com

Strong correlation between electronic bonding network and critical temperature in hydrogen-based superconductors

By analyzing structural and electronic properties of more than a hundred predicted hydrogen-based superconductors, we determine that the capacity of creating an electronic bonding network between localized units is key to enhance the critical temperature in hydrogen-based superconductors. We define a magnitude named as the networking value, which correlates with the predicted critical temperature better than any other descriptor analyzed thus far. By classifying the studied compounds according to their bonding nature, we observe that such correlation is bonding-type independent, showing a broad scope and generality. Furthermore, combining the networking value with the hydrogen fraction in the system and the hydrogen contribution to the density of states at the Fermi level, we can predict the critical temperature of hydrogen-based compounds with an accuracy of about 60 K. Such correlation is useful to screen new superconducting compounds and offers a deeper understating of the chemical and physical properties of hydrogen-based superconductors, while setting clear paths for chemically engineering their critical temperatures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Low temperature plasma irradiation products of sodium lactate solution that induce cell death on U251SP glioblastoma cells were identified

Low-temperature plasma is being widely used in the various fields of life science, such as medicine and agriculture. Plasma-activated solutions have been proposed as potential cancer therapeutic reagents. We previously reported that plasma-activated Ringer’s lactate solution exhibited selective cancer-killing effects, and that the plasma-treated L-sodium lactate in the solution was an anti-tumor factor; however, the components that are generated through the interactions between plasma and L-sodium lactate and the components responsible for the selective killing of cancer cells remain unidentified. In this study, we quantified several major chemical products, such as pyruvate, formate, and acetate, in plasma-activated L-sodium lactate solution by nuclear magnetic resonance analysis. We further identified novel chemical products, such as glyoxylate and 2,3-dimethyltartrate, in the solution by direct infusion-electrospray ionization with tandem mass spectrometry analysis. We found that 2,3-dimethyltartrate exhibited cytotoxic effects in glioblastoma cells, but not in normal astrocytes. These findings shed light on the identities of the components that are responsible for the selective cytotoxic effect of plasma-activated solutions on cancer cells, and provide useful data for the potential development of cancer treatments using plasma-activated L-sodium lactate solution.
CANCER
Nature.com

A bioluminescent and homogeneous SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD and hACE2 interaction assay for antiviral screening and monitoring patient neutralizing antibody levels

Here we describe a homogeneous bioluminescent immunoassay based on the interaction between Fc-tagged SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD and human ACE2, and its detection by secondary antibodies labeled with NanoLuc luciferase fragments LgBit and SmBit. The assay utility for the discovery of novel inhibitors was demonstrated with a panel of anti-RBD antibodies, ACE2-derived miniproteins and soluble ACE2. Studying the effect of RBD mutations on ACE2 binding showed that the N501Y mutation increased RBD apparent affinity toward ACE2 tenfold that resulted in escaping inhibition by some anti-RBD antibodies. In contrast, while E484K mutation did not highly change the binding affinity, it still escaped antibody inhibition likely due to changes in the epitope recognized by the antibody. Also, neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) from COVID-19 positive samples from two distinct regions (USA and Brazil) were successfully detected and the results further suggest the persistence of NAbs for at least 6 months post symptom onset. Finally, sera from vaccinated individuals were tested for NAbs and showed varying neutralizing activity after first and second doses, suggesting the assay can be used to assess immunity of vaccinated populations. Our results demonstrate the broad utility and ease of use of this methodology both for drug discovery and clinical research applications.
SCIENCE

