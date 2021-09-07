Materials informatics platform with three dimensional structures, workflow and thermoelectric applications
Since the proposal of the “Materials Genome Initiative”, several material databases have emerged and advanced many materials fields. In this work, we present the Materials Informatics Platform with Three-Dimensional Structures (MIP-3d). More than 80,000 structural entries, mainly from the inorganic crystal structural database, are included in MIP-3d. Density functional theory calculations are carried out for over 30,000 entries in the database, which contain the relaxed crystal structures, density of states, and band structures. The calculation of the equations of state and sound velocities is performed for over 12,000 entries. Notably, for entries with band gap values larger than 0.3 eV, the band degeneracies for the valence band maxima and the conduction band minima are analysed. The electrical transport properties for approximately 4,400 entries are also calculated and presented in MIP-3d under the constant electron-phonon coupling approximation. The calculations of the band degeneracies and electrical transport properties make MIP-3d a database specifically designed for thermoelectric applications.www.nature.com
Comments / 0