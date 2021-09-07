CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Materials informatics platform with three dimensional structures, workflow and thermoelectric applications

By Mingjia Yao
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the proposal of the “Materials Genome Initiative”, several material databases have emerged and advanced many materials fields. In this work, we present the Materials Informatics Platform with Three-Dimensional Structures (MIP-3d). More than 80,000 structural entries, mainly from the inorganic crystal structural database, are included in MIP-3d. Density functional theory calculations are carried out for over 30,000 entries in the database, which contain the relaxed crystal structures, density of states, and band structures. The calculation of the equations of state and sound velocities is performed for over 12,000 entries. Notably, for entries with band gap values larger than 0.3 eV, the band degeneracies for the valence band maxima and the conduction band minima are analysed. The electrical transport properties for approximately 4,400 entries are also calculated and presented in MIP-3d under the constant electron-phonon coupling approximation. The calculations of the band degeneracies and electrical transport properties make MIP-3d a database specifically designed for thermoelectric applications.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A microenvironment-inspired synthetic three-dimensional model for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma organoids

Experimental in vitro models that capture pathophysiological characteristics of human tumours are essential for basic and translational cancer biology. Here, we describe a fully synthetic hydrogel extracellular matrix designed to elicit key phenotypic traits of the pancreatic environment in culture. To enable the growth of normal and cancerous pancreatic organoids from genetically engineered murine models and human patients, essential adhesive cues were empirically defined and replicated in the hydrogel scaffold, revealing a functional role of laminin–integrin α3/α6 signalling in establishment and survival of pancreatic organoids. Altered tissue stiffness—a hallmark of pancreatic cancer—was recapitulated in culture by adjusting the hydrogel properties to engage mechano-sensing pathways and alter organoid growth. Pancreatic stromal cells were readily incorporated into the hydrogels and replicated phenotypic traits characteristic of the tumour environment in vivo. This model therefore recapitulates a pathologically remodelled tumour microenvironment for studies of normal and pancreatic cancer cells in vitro.
CANCER
Nature.com

Three-dimensional computational fluid dynamics analysis of an electric submerged arc furnace

A computational fluid dynamics (CFD) method is proposed to analyze the operation of a submerged electric arc furnace (SAF) used in ferronickel production. A three-dimensional mathematical model was used for the time-dependent solution of the fluid flow, heat transfer and electromagnetic phenomena. The slag's physical properties, which play a crucial role in the SAF operation, were previously determined using classical molecular dynamics simulations and empirical relationships. The analysis revealed that the main slag properties affecting SAF operation are density, viscosity and electrical conductivity—the latter two being mutually dependent. The high electrical conductivity values of the slag favor melting via the high Joule heat produced within the slag region. Calculation of the dimensionless Péclet and Reynolds numbers revealed that the slag velocities play a decisive role in heat transfer and further indicate that the slag flow is laminar. The average slag velocity calculated 0.0001 m/s with maxima in the vicinity of the electrodes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Standard hospital blanket warming cabinets can be utilized for complete moist heat SARS-CoV2 inactivation of contaminated N95 masks for re-use

Shortages of personal protective equipment for use during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continue to be an issue among health-care workers globally. Extended and repeated use of N95 filtering facepiece respirators without adequate decontamination is of particular concern. Although several methods to decontaminate and re-use these masks have been proposed, logistic or practical issues limit adoption of these techniques. In this study, we propose and validate the use of the application of moist heat (70 °C with humidity augmented by an open pan of water) applied by commonly available hospital (blanket) warming cabinets to decontaminate N95 masks. This report shows that a variety of N95 masks can be repeatedly decontaminated of SARS-CoV-2 over 6 h moist heat exposure without compromise of their filtering function as assessed by standard fit and sodium chloride aerosol filtration efficiency testing. This approached can easily adapted to provide point-of-care N95 mask decontamination allowing for increased practical utility of mask recycling in the health care setting.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Structural determinants and regulation of spontaneous activity in GABA receptors

GABAA receptors are vital for controlling neuronal excitability and can display significant levels of constitutive activity that contributes to tonic inhibition. However, the mechanisms underlying spontaneity are poorly understood. Here we demonstrate a strict requirement for β3 subunit incorporation into receptors for spontaneous gating, facilitated by α4, α6 and δ subunits. The crucial molecular determinant involves four amino acids (GKER) in the β3 subunit’s extracellular domain, which interacts with adjacent receptor subunits to promote transition to activated, open channel conformations. Spontaneous activity is further regulated by β3 subunit phosphorylation and by allosteric modulators including neurosteroids and benzodiazepines. Promoting spontaneous activity reduced neuronal excitability, indicating that spontaneous currents will alter neural network activity. This study demonstrates how regional diversity in GABAA receptor isoform, protein kinase activity, and neurosteroid levels, can impact on tonic inhibition through the modulation of spontaneous GABAA receptor gating.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: ZCCHC3 is a co-sensor of cGAS for dsDNA recognition in innate immune response

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-05559-w, published online 22 August 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the listed sequences for GADPH, ISG56, IL-6 and RIG-I in Supplementary Table 1. The labelled orientations of primer sequences for GADPH were also incorrect. The Rantes primers were incorrectly included in the original Supplementary Table 1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Photonic-dispersion neural networks for inverse scattering problems

Correction to: Light: Science & Applications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-021-00600-y, published online 27 July 2021. After publication of this article1, it is noticed this article contained an error. In Results section, the equation ‘\({\mathsf{C}} = \vert \Sigma \, \vert {\mathsf{Rd}}{\hbox{-}}\, {\mathsf{Rg}}\vert{2}\)’ in the sentence below should be corrected to ‘\({\mathsf{C}} = \Sigma \vert {\mathsf{Rd}}{\hbox{-}}\, {\mathsf{Rg}}\vert^{2}\)’.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

A negative piezo-conductive effect from doped semiconducting polymer thin films

In the past years, piezo-conductive sensors have drawn great attention in both academic and industrial sectors. The piezo-conductive sensors made by inorganic semiconductors exhibited poor mechanical flexibility, restricting their further practical applications. In this study, we report the piezo-conductive sensors by a semiconducting polymer, poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) doped with tosylate ions (PEDOT:Tos) thin films. Systemically studies indicate that the piezo-conductive response of the PEDOT:Tos thin films is originated from the deformation of the PEDOT crystal cells and the stretched π–π distances induced by Tos. Moreover, the negative piezo-conductive effect, for the first time, is observed from PEDOT:Tos thin film under the pressure. A working mechanism is further proposed to interpret the transient from a positive to a negative piezo-conductive response within the PEDOT:Tos thin films. Our studies offer a facile route to approach effective piezo-conductive sensors based on conjugated polymers.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Computational synthesis of substrates by crystal cleavage

The discovery of substrate materials has been dominated by trial and error, opening the opportunity for a systematic search. We generate bonding networks for materials from the Materials Project and systematically break up to three bonds in the networks for three-dimensional crystals. Successful cleavage reduces the bonding network to two periodic dimensions. We identify 4693 symmetrically unique cleavage surfaces across 2133 bulk crystals, 4626 of which have a maximum Miller index of one. We characterize the likelihood of cleavage by creating monolayers of these surfaces and calculating their thermodynamic stability using density functional theory to discover 3991 potential substrates. Following, we identify distinct trends in the work of cleavage and relate them to bonding in the three-dimensional precursor. We illustrate the potential impact of the substrate database by identifying several improved epitaxial substrates for the transparent conductor BaSnO3. The open-source databases of predicted and commercial substrates are available at MaterialsWeb.org.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Pressure induced superconductivity in MnSe

The rich phenomena in the FeSe and related compounds have attracted great interests as it provides fertile material to gain further insight into the mechanism of high temperature superconductivity. A natural follow-up work was to look into the possibility of superconductivity in MnSe. We demonstrated in this work that high pressure can effectively suppress the complex magnetic characters of MnSe, and induce superconductivity with Tc ~ 5 K at pressure ~12 GPa confirmed by both magnetic and resistive measurements. The highest Tc is ~ 9 K (magnetic result) at ~35 GPa. Our observations suggest the observed superconductivity may closely relate to the pressure-induced structural change. However, the interface between the metallic and insulating boundaries may also play an important role to the pressure induced superconductivity in MnSe.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Tunable and functional deep eutectic solvents for lignocellulose valorization

Stabilization of reactive intermediates is an enabling concept in biomass fractionation and depolymerization. Deep eutectic solvents (DES) are intriguing green reaction media for biomass processing; however undesired lignin condensation is a typical drawback for most acid-based DES fractionation processes. Here we describe ternary DES systems composed of choline chloride and oxalic acid, additionally incorporating ethylene glycol (or other diols) that provide the desired ‘stabilization’ function for efficient lignocellulose fractionation, preserving the quality of all lignocellulose constituents. The obtained ethylene-glycol protected lignin displays high β-O-4 content (up to 53 per 100 aromatic units) and can be readily depolymerized to distinct monophenolic products. The cellulose residues, free from condensed lignin particles, deliver up to 95.9 ± 2.12% glucose yield upon enzymatic digestion. The DES can be recovered with high yield and purity and re-used with good efficiency. Notably, we have shown that the reactivity of the β-O-4 linkage in model compounds can be steered towards either cleavage or stabilization, depending on DES composition, demonstrating the advantage of the modular DES composition.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Detection of CWD prions in naturally infected white-tailed deer fetuses and gestational tissues by PMCA

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a prevalent prion disease affecting cervids. CWD is thought to be transmitted through direct animal contact or by indirect exposure to contaminated environmental fomites. Other mechanisms of propagation such as vertical and maternal transmissions have also been suggested using naturally and experimentally infected animals. Here, we describe the detection of CWD prions in naturally-infected, farmed white-tailed deer (WTD) fetal tissues using the Protein Misfolding Cyclic Amplification (PMCA) technique. Prion seeding activity was identified in a variety of gestational and fetal tissues. Future studies should demonstrate if prions present in fetuses are at sufficient quantities to cause CWD after birth. This data confirms previous findings in other animal species and furthers vertical transmission as a relevant mechanism of CWD dissemination.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Selective C labelling reveals the electronic structure of flavocoenzyme radicals

Flavocoenzymes are nearly ubiquitous cofactors that are involved in the catalysis and regulation of a wide range of biological processes including some light-induced ones, such as the photolyase-mediated DNA repair, magnetoreception of migratory birds, and the blue-light driven phototropism in plants. One of the factors that enable versatile flavin-coenzyme biochemistry and biophysics is the fine-tuning of the cofactor’s frontier orbital by interactions with the protein environment. Probing the singly-occupied molecular orbital (SOMO) of the intermediate radical state of flavins is therefore a prerequisite for a thorough understanding of the diverse functions of the flavoprotein family. This may be ultimately achieved by unravelling the hyperfine structure of a flavin by electron paramagnetic resonance. In this contribution we present a rigorous approach to obtaining a hyperfine map of the flavin’s chromophoric 7,8-dimethyl isoalloxazine unit at an as yet unprecedented level of resolution and accuracy. We combine powerful high-microwave-frequency/high-magnetic-field electron–nuclear double resonance (ENDOR) with 13C isotopologue editing as well as spectral simulations and density functional theory calculations to measure and analyse 13C hyperfine couplings of the flavin cofactor in DNA photolyase. Our data will provide the basis for electronic structure considerations for a number of flavin radical intermediates occurring in blue-light photoreceptor proteins.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Corrosion mitigation of mild steel in hydrochloric acid solution using grape seed extract

Plant extracts have gained a lot of attention due to their ecofriendly nature for corrosion inhibition. In this study, we examined the inhibition performance of grape seed extract as an eco-environmental inhibitor for mild steel in hydrochloric acid medium. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, potentiodynamic polarization, and electrochemical noise techniques were employed to study mild steel's electrochemical behavior in the hydrochloric acid solutions containing grape seed extract. Results depicted that grape seed extract could successfully inhibit the corrosion of mild steel. Besides, water droplet contact angle, field-emission scanning electron microscopy coupled with energy dispersive spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, and atomic force microscopy were utilized to study the surface of mild steel specimens after dipping in acidic solutions. Electrochemical impedance results showed a corrosion efficiency of about 88% in 300 ppm of grape seed extract. Also, results revealed more compact corrosion products with improved integrity in the presence of grape seed, which confirmed electrochemical test results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of flow within developing chicken vasculature and biofabricated vascularized tissues using multimodal imaging techniques

Fluid flow shear stresses are strong regulators for directing the organization of vascular networks. Knowledge of structural and flow dynamics information within complex vasculature is essential for tuning the vascular organization within engineered tissues, by manipulating flows. However, reported investigations of vascular organization and their associated flow dynamics within complex vasculature over time are limited, due to limitations in the available physiological pre-clinical models, and the optical inaccessibility and aseptic nature of these models. Here, we developed laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) and side-stream dark field microscopy (SDF) systems to map the vascular organization, spatio-temporal blood flow fluctuations as well as erythrocytes movements within individual blood vessels of developing chick embryo, cultured within an artificial eggshell system. By combining imaging data and computational simulations, we estimated fluid flow shear stresses within multiscale vasculature of varying complexity. Furthermore, we demonstrated the LSCI compatibility with bioengineered perfusable muscle tissue constructs, fabricated via molding techniques. The presented application of LSCI and SDF on perfusable tissues enables us to study the flow perfusion effects in a non-invasive fashion. The gained knowledge can help to use fluid perfusion in order to tune and control multiscale vascular organization within engineered tissues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum state tomography of molecules by ultrafast diffraction

Ultrafast electron diffraction and time-resolved serial crystallography are the basis of the ongoing revolution in capturing at the atomic level of detail the structural dynamics of molecules. However, most experiments capture only the probability density of the nuclear wavepackets to determine the time-dependent molecular structures, while the full quantum state has not been accessed. Here, we introduce a framework for the preparation and ultrafast coherent diffraction from rotational wave packets of molecules, and we establish a new variant of quantum state tomography for ultrafast electron diffraction to characterize the molecular quantum states. The ability to reconstruct the density matrix, which encodes the amplitude and phase of the wavepacket, for molecules of arbitrary degrees of freedom, will enable the reconstruction of a quantum molecular movie from experimental x-ray or electron diffraction data.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Three-dimensional atomic mapping of ligands on palladium nanoparticles by atom probe tomography

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24620-9, published online 14 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Fig. 1b and e, in which the microscopy images of the nanoparticles were inadvertently moved off-centre, and the labels representing interplanar distances and the locations of the obtained fast Fourier transform patterns were misplaced. The correct version is:
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Adipokinetic hormone (AKH), energy budget and their effect on feeding and gustatory processes of foraging honey bees

The adipokinetic hormone (AKH) of insects is considered an equivalent of the mammalian hormone glucagon as it induces fast mobilization of carbohydrates and lipids from the fat body upon starvation. Yet, in foraging honey bees, which lack fat body storage for carbohydrates, it was suggested that AKH may have lost its original function. Here we manipulated the energy budget of bee foragers to determine the effect of AKH on appetitive responses. As AKH participates in a cascade leading to acceptance of unpalatable substances in starved Drosophila, we also assessed its effect on foragers presented with sucrose solution spiked with salicin. Starved and partially-fed bees were topically exposed with different doses of AKH to determine if this hormone modifies food ingestion and sucrose responsiveness. We found a significant effect of the energy budget (i.e. starved vs. partially-fed) on the decision to ingest or respond to both pure sucrose solution and sucrose solution spiked with salicin, but no effect of AKH per se. These results are consistent with a loss of function of AKH in honey bee foragers, in accordance with a social life that implies storing energy resources in the hive, in amounts that exceed individual needs.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Active maintenance of proton motive force mediates starvation-induced bacterial antibiotic tolerance in Escherichia coli

Recent evidence suggests that metabolic shutdown alone does not fully explain how bacteria exhibit phenotypic antibiotic tolerance. In an attempt to investigate the range of starvation-induced physiological responses underlying tolerance development, we found that active maintenance of the transmembrane proton motive force (PMF) is essential for prolonged expression of antibiotic tolerance in bacteria. Eradication of tolerant sub-population could be achieved by disruption of PMF using the ionophore CCCP, or through suppression of PMF maintenance mechanisms by simultaneous inhibition of the phage shock protein (Psp) response and electron transport chain (ETC) complex activities. We consider disruption of bacterial PMF a feasible strategy for treatment of chronic and recurrent bacterial infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Calorimetry, physicochemical characteristics and nitrogen release from extruded urea

Our hypothesis was that extrusion of urea associated with corn may reduce N solubilization and increase the nutritional quality of this food for ruminants. We aimed to physically and chemically characterize a corn and urea mixture before and after the extrusion process. It was evaluated morphological differences by scanning electron microscopy, nitrogen solubilization, and compound mass loss by thermogravimetry. In scanning electron microscopy, extruded urea showed agglomerated and defined structures, with changes in the morphology of starch granules and urea crystals, differing from the arrangement of the corn and urea mixture. The extruded urea maintained a constant nitrogen release pattern for up to 360 min. In thermogravimetry, extruded urea presented a higher temperature to initiate mass loss, that is, the disappearance of the material with increasing temperature, but the mass loss was lower when compared to the first event of the corn and urea mixture. In conclusion the process of extrusion of urea with corn modifies the original structures of these ingredients and controls the release of nitrogen from the urea, maintaining in its formation an energy source optimizing the use of nitrogen by ruminal bacteria, because the more synchronized the release of starch (energy) and nitrogen, the better the use by ruminal microorganisms.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A prostate-specific membrane antigen activated molecular rotor for real-time fluorescence imaging

Surgery is an efficient way to treat localized prostate cancer (PCa), however, it is challenging to demarcate rapidly and accurately the tumor boundary intraoperatively, as existing tumor detection methods are seldom performed in real-time. To overcome those limitations, we develop a fluorescent molecular rotor that specifically targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), an established marker for PCa. The probes have picomolar affinity (IC50 = 63-118 pM) for PSMA and generate virtually instantaneous onset of robust fluorescent signal proportional to the concentration of the PSMA-probe complex. In vitro and ex vivo experiments using PCa cell lines and clinical samples, respectively, indicate the utility of the probe for biomedical applications, including real-time monitoring of endocytosis and tumor staging. Experiments performed in a PCa xenograft model reveal suitability of the probe for imaging applications in vivo.
CANCER

