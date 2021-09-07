CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Gravity-induced phase phenomena in plate-rod colloidal mixtures

By Tobias Eckert ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0917-6382
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGravity can affect colloidal suspensions since for micrometer-sized particles gravitational and thermal energies can be comparable over vertical length scales of a few millimeters. In mixtures, each species possesses a different buoyant mass, which can make experimental results counter-intuitive and difficult to interpret. Here, we revisit from a theoretical perspective iconic sedimentation-diffusion-equilibrium experiments on colloidal plate-rod mixtures by van der Kooij and Lekkerkerker. We reproduce their findings, including the observation of five different mesophases in a single cuvette. Using sedimentation path theory, we incorporate gravity into a microscopic theory for the bulk of a plate-rod mixture. We also show how to disentangle the effects of gravity from sedimentation experiments to obtain the bulk behavior and make predictions that can be experimentally tested. These include changes in the sequence by altering the sample height. We demonstrate that both buoyant mass ratio and sample height form control parameters to study bulk phase behavior.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Melatonin enhances radiofrequency-induced NK antitumor immunity, causing cancer metabolism reprogramming and inhibition of multiple pulmonary tumor development

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 330 (2021) Cite this article. Surgery is the common treatment for early lung cancer with multiple pulmonary nodules, but it is often accompanied by the problem of significant malignancy of other nodules in non-therapeutic areas. In this study, we found that a combined treatment of local radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and melatonin (MLT) greatly improved clinical outcomes for early lung cancer patients with multiple pulmonary nodules by minimizing lung function injury and reducing the probability of malignant transformation or enlargement of nodules in non-ablated areas. Mechanically, as demonstrated in an associated mouse lung tumor model, RFA not only effectively remove treated tumors but also stimulate antitumor immunity, which could inhibit tumor growth in non-ablated areas. MLT enhanced RFA-stimulated NK activity and exerted synergistic antitumor effects with RFA. Transcriptomics and proteomics analyses of residual tumor tissues revealed enhanced oxidative phosphorylation and reduced acidification as well as hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment, which suggests reprogrammed tumor metabolism after combined treatment with RFA and MLT. Analysis of residual tumor further revealed the depressed activity of MAPK, NF-kappa B, Wnt, and Hedgehog pathways and upregulated P53 pathway in tumors, which was in line with the inhibited tumor growth. Combined RFA and MLT treatment also reversed the Warburg effect and decreased tumor malignancy. These findings thus demonstrated that combined treatment of RFA and MLT effectively inhibited the malignancy of non-ablated nodules and provided an innovative non-invasive strategy for treating early lung tumors with multiple pulmonary nodules. Trial registration: www.chictr.org.cn, identifier ChiCTR2100042695, http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=120931.
CANCER
Nature.com

Fatal cytokine release syndrome by an aberrant FLIP/STAT3 axis

Inflammatory responses rapidly detect pathogen invasion and mount a regulated reaction. However, dysregulated anti-pathogen immune responses can provoke life-threatening inflammatory pathologies collectively known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS), exemplified by key clinical phenotypes unearthed during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. The underlying pathophysiology of CRS remains elusive. We found that FLIP, a protein that controls caspase-8 death pathways, was highly expressed in myeloid cells of COVID-19 lungs. FLIP controlled CRS by fueling a STAT3-dependent inflammatory program. Indeed, constitutive expression of a viral FLIP homolog in myeloid cells triggered a STAT3-linked, progressive, and fatal inflammatory syndrome in mice, characterized by elevated cytokine output, lymphopenia, lung injury, and multiple organ dysfunctions that mimicked human CRS. As STAT3-targeting approaches relieved inflammation, immune disorders, and organ failures in these mice, targeted intervention towards this pathway could suppress the lethal CRS inflammatory state.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Most of the ongoing projects aimed at the development of specific therapies and vaccines against COVID-19 use the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the main target. The binding of the spike protein with the ACE2 receptor (ACE2) of the host cell constitutes the first and key step for virus entry. During this process, the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S protein plays an essential role, since it contains the receptor binding motif (RBM), responsible for the docking to the receptor. So far, mostly biochemical methods are being tested in order to prevent binding of the virus to ACE2. Here we show, with the help of atomistic simulations, that external electric fields of easily achievable and moderate strengths can dramatically destabilise the S protein, inducing long-lasting structural damage. One striking field-induced conformational change occurs at the level of the recognition loop L3 of the RBD where two parallel beta sheets, believed to be responsible for a high affinity to ACE2, undergo a change into an unstructured coil, which exhibits almost no binding possibilities to the ACE2 receptor. We also show that these severe structural changes upon electric-field application also occur in the mutant RBDs corresponding to the variants of concern (VOC) B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil). Remarkably, while the structural flexibility of S allows the virus to improve its probability of entering the cell, it is also the origin of the surprising vulnerability of S upon application of electric fields of strengths at least two orders of magnitude smaller than those required for damaging most proteins. Our findings suggest the existence of a clean physical method to weaken the SARS-CoV-2 virus without further biochemical processing. Moreover, the effect could be used for infection prevention purposes and also to develop technologies for in-vitro structural manipulation of S. Since the method is largely unspecific, it can be suitable for application to other mutations in S, to other proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and in general to membrane proteins of other virus types.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaporation and deposition of inclined colloidal droplets

Colloidal droplets on flat solid substrates commonly leave symmetric ring-like deposits due to coffee-ring flows during evaporation. On inclined substrates, droplet shapes may become asymmetric by gravity. On this basis, it is not clear how their evaporation dynamics and final deposits are changed depending on inclination. Here we explore evaporation and deposition dynamics of colloidal droplets on inclined substrates, mainly by controlling colloidal particle size, substrate inclination, and relative humidity, which are crucial to gravitational intervention and evaporation dynamics. We experimentally investigate two different flows with opposite directions: downward sedimentation flows by gravity (\(v_s\)) and upward capillary flows by evaporation (\(v_c\)). We find that the competition of two flows determines the formation of final deposits with a flow speed ratio of \(\alpha = v_s/v_c\). Notably, for \(\alpha\) \(\ll\) 1, evaporation-driven upward flows overwhelm sedimentation-driven downward flows, resulting in accentuated particle movement towards the top ring, which seems to defy gravitational intervention. We suggest a possible explanation for the flow speed dependence of final deposits in evaporating colloidal droplets. This study offers a framework to understand the intervention of inclination to the formation of final deposits and how to overcome the deposit pattern radial asymmetry, achieving symmetric deposit widths from inclined colloidal droplets.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Phenomena#Colloid#Creative Commons License#Lekkerkerker22
Nature.com

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells self-neutralizing IL6 storm in patients with hematologic malignancy

IL6 is one of the most elevated cytokines during chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and IL6R blockade by Tocilizumab has successfully relieved the most life-threatening aspects of CRS in patients. In addition, latest studies demonstrated the essential role of IL1 in driving CART induced neurotoxicity in mouse models. Here we present a clinical investigation (ChiCTR2000032124; ChiCTR2000031868) of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CART (41BBζ) secreting an anti-IL6 scFv and IL1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) in treating patients with hematologic malignancy. Our results revealed that IL6 and IL1B were maintained at low levels without significant elevation during CRS, rendering Tocilizumab dispensable. Moreover, treated patients did not show neurotoxicity during CRS and exhibited mild to moderate CRS. Notably, we observed high rate of complete response (CR) and significant CART expansion during treatment. In sum, we conclude that CART-secreting anti-IL6 scFv and IL1RA could self-neutralize IL6 storm and maintain low levels of IL1B during CART therapy to minimize IL6- and IL1-associated cytokine toxicity and neurotoxicity without impairing therapeutic efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Phase transformation and enhanced blue photoluminescence of zirconium oxide poly-crystalline thin film induced by Ni ion beam irradiation

Swift heavy ions (SHI) irradiation of Nickel (Ni) beam with different ions fluence bring the modifications in the functional properties of radio frequency (RF) grown zirconium oxide (ZrO2) nanocrystalline thin films. X-ray diffraction analysis affirms the monoclinic to tetragonal phase transformation and diminishing of peak at higher fluence 1 × 1014 and 2 × 1014 ions/cm2 induced by electronic excitation caused by SHI. Zirconium oxide thin films exhibit the same thickness (195 nm) of virgin and irradiated samples and whereas the nanocrystalline thin films have the elemental composition in proper stoichiometry (1:2) as analyzed by rutherford backscattering spectroscopy (RBS). Photoluminescence measurements confirm the blue emission of virgin and irradiated sample recorded at excitation wavelength 270 to 310 nm. The intensity of obtained emission bands varies with fluence which is interpreted in terms of generation and annihilation of defect centers. The characteristic Ag and Bg Raman modes of monoclinic and tetragonal ZrO2 are obtained at different positions. Moreover, the nanocrystalline ZrO2 thin films exhibits the most prominent absorption phenomenon in the visible range and the irradiation cause significant decrease in band gap to 3.69 eV compare to the virgin ZrO2 sample (3.86 eV). XPS analysis indicates the shifting of the core levels Zr 3d and O 1s towards higher binding energy and spin—orbit splitting of different states. The findings in this research justify that the irradiated thin films can be a potential candidate for designing of new materials, intense radiation environments, nuclear reactors, nuclear waste systems, clean energy sources.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

mTOR regulates cocaine-induced behavioural sensitization through the SynDIG1–GluA2 interaction in the nucleus accumbens

Behavioral sensitization is a progressive increase in locomotor or stereotypic behaviours in response to drugs. It is believed to contribute to the reinforcing properties of drugs and to play an important role in relapse after cessation of drug abuse. However, the mechanism underlying this behaviour remains poorly understood. In this study, we showed that mTOR signaling was activated during the expression of behavioral sensitization to cocaine and that intraperitoneal or intra-nucleus accumbens (NAc) treatment with rapamycin, a specific mTOR inhibitor, attenuated cocaine-induced behavioural sensitization. Cocaine significantly modified brain lipid profiles in the NAc of cocaine-sensitized mice and markedly elevated the levels of phosphatidylinositol-4-monophosphates (PIPs), including PIP, PIP2, and PIP3. The behavioural effect of cocaine was attenuated by intra-NAc administration of LY294002, an AKT-specific inhibitor, suggesting that PIPs may contribute to mTOR activation in response to cocaine. An RNA-sequencing analysis of the downstream effectors of mTOR signalling revealed that cocaine significantly decreased the expression of SynDIG1, a known substrate of mTOR signalling, and decreased the surface expression of GluA2. In contrast, AAV-mediated SynDIG1 overexpression in NAc attenuated intracellular GluA2 internalization by promoting the SynDIG1–GluA2 interaction, thus maintaining GluA2 surface expression and repressing cocaine-induced behaviours. In conclusion, NAc SynDIG1 may play a negative regulatory role in cocaine-induced behavioural sensitization by regulating synaptic surface expression of GluA2.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Early phase of effective treatment induces distinct transcriptional changes in Mycobacterium tuberculosis expelled by pulmonary tuberculosis patients

Effective treatment reduces a tuberculosis patient's ability to infect others even before they test negative in sputum or culture. Currently, the basis of reduced infectiousness of the Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) with effective treatment is unclear. We evaluated changes in aerosolized bacteria expelled by patients through a transcriptomic approach before and after treatment initiation (up to 14 days) by RNA sequencing. A distinct change in the overall transcriptional profile was seen post-treatment initiation compared to pretreatment, only when patients received effective treatment. This also led to the downregulation of genes associated with cellular activities, cell wall assembly, virulence factors indicating loss of pathogenicity, and a diminished ability to infect and survive in new host cells. Based on this, we identified genes whose expression levels changed with effective treatment. The observations of the study open up avenues for further evaluating the changes in bacterial gene expression during the early phase of treatment as biomarkers for monitoring response to tuberculosis treatment regimens and provide means of identifying better correlates of Mtb transmission.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Author Correction: ZCCHC3 is a co-sensor of cGAS for dsDNA recognition in innate immune response

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-05559-w, published online 22 August 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the listed sequences for GADPH, ISG56, IL-6 and RIG-I in Supplementary Table 1. The labelled orientations of primer sequences for GADPH were also incorrect. The Rantes primers were incorrectly included in the original Supplementary Table 1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere: facing challenges of the anthropocene

Global change is a defining feature of the Anthropocene, the current human-dominated epoch, and poses imminent threats to ecosystem dynamics and services such as plant productivity, biodiversity, and environmental regulation. In this era, terrestrial ecosystems are experiencing perturbations linked to direct habitat modifications as well as indirect effects of global change on species distribution and extreme abiotic conditions. Microorganisms represent an important reservoir of biodiversity that can influence macro-organisms as they face habitat loss, rising atmospheric CO2 concentration, pollution, global warming, and increased frequency of drought. Plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere have been shown to support plant growth and increase host resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses. Here, we review how plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere can influence host survival and fitness in the context of global change. We highlight evidence that plant-microbe interactions (1) improve urban pollution remediation through the degradation of pollutants such as ultrafine particulate matter, black carbon, and atmospheric hydrocarbons, (2) have contrasting impacts on plant species range shifts through the loss of symbionts or pathogens, and (3) drive plant host adaptation to drought and warming. Finally, we discuss how key community ecology processes could drive plant-microbe interactions facing challenges of the Anthropocene.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Myc determines the functional age state of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells

Like many adult stem cell populations, the capacity of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) to proliferate and differentiate is substantially impaired with aging. Previous work has shown that tissue-wide transient expression of the pluripotency factors Oct4, Sox2, Klf4 and c-Myc extends lifespan and enhances somatic cell function. Here we show that just one of these factors, c-Myc, is sufficient to determine the age state of OPC: c-Myc expression in aged OPCs drives their functional rejuvenation, while its inhibition in neonatal OPCs induces an aged-like phenotype, as determined by in vitro assays and transcriptome analysis. Increasing c-Myc expression in aged OPCs in vivo restores their proliferation and differentiation capacity, thereby enhancing regeneration in an aged central nervous system environment. Our results directly link Myc to cellular activity and cell age state, with implications for understanding regeneration in the context of aging, and provide important insights into the biology of stem cell aging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum state tomography of molecules by ultrafast diffraction

Ultrafast electron diffraction and time-resolved serial crystallography are the basis of the ongoing revolution in capturing at the atomic level of detail the structural dynamics of molecules. However, most experiments capture only the probability density of the nuclear wavepackets to determine the time-dependent molecular structures, while the full quantum state has not been accessed. Here, we introduce a framework for the preparation and ultrafast coherent diffraction from rotational wave packets of molecules, and we establish a new variant of quantum state tomography for ultrafast electron diffraction to characterize the molecular quantum states. The ability to reconstruct the density matrix, which encodes the amplitude and phase of the wavepacket, for molecules of arbitrary degrees of freedom, will enable the reconstruction of a quantum molecular movie from experimental x-ray or electron diffraction data.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A negative piezo-conductive effect from doped semiconducting polymer thin films

In the past years, piezo-conductive sensors have drawn great attention in both academic and industrial sectors. The piezo-conductive sensors made by inorganic semiconductors exhibited poor mechanical flexibility, restricting their further practical applications. In this study, we report the piezo-conductive sensors by a semiconducting polymer, poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) doped with tosylate ions (PEDOT:Tos) thin films. Systemically studies indicate that the piezo-conductive response of the PEDOT:Tos thin films is originated from the deformation of the PEDOT crystal cells and the stretched π–π distances induced by Tos. Moreover, the negative piezo-conductive effect, for the first time, is observed from PEDOT:Tos thin film under the pressure. A working mechanism is further proposed to interpret the transient from a positive to a negative piezo-conductive response within the PEDOT:Tos thin films. Our studies offer a facile route to approach effective piezo-conductive sensors based on conjugated polymers.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Near 100% ethene selectivity achieved by tailoring dual active sites to isolate dehydrogenation and oxidation

Prohibiting deep oxidation remains a challenging task in oxidative dehydrogenation of light alkane since the targeted alkene is more reactive than parent substrate. Here we tailor dual active sites to isolate dehydrogenation and oxidation instead of homogeneously active sites responsible for these two steps leading to consecutive oxidation of alkene. The introduction of HY zeolite with acid sites, three-dimensional pore structure and supercages gives rise to Ni2+ Lewis acid sites (LAS) and NiO nanoclusters confined in framework wherein catalytic dehydrogenation of ethane occurs on Ni2+ LAS resulting in the formation of ethene and hydrogen while NiO nanoclusters with decreased oxygen reactivity are responsible for selective oxidation of hydrogen rather than over-oxidizing ethene. Such tailored strategy achieves near 100% ethene selectivity and constitutes a promising basis for highly selective oxidation catalysis beyond oxidative dehydrogenation of light alkane.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Selective C labelling reveals the electronic structure of flavocoenzyme radicals

Flavocoenzymes are nearly ubiquitous cofactors that are involved in the catalysis and regulation of a wide range of biological processes including some light-induced ones, such as the photolyase-mediated DNA repair, magnetoreception of migratory birds, and the blue-light driven phototropism in plants. One of the factors that enable versatile flavin-coenzyme biochemistry and biophysics is the fine-tuning of the cofactor’s frontier orbital by interactions with the protein environment. Probing the singly-occupied molecular orbital (SOMO) of the intermediate radical state of flavins is therefore a prerequisite for a thorough understanding of the diverse functions of the flavoprotein family. This may be ultimately achieved by unravelling the hyperfine structure of a flavin by electron paramagnetic resonance. In this contribution we present a rigorous approach to obtaining a hyperfine map of the flavin’s chromophoric 7,8-dimethyl isoalloxazine unit at an as yet unprecedented level of resolution and accuracy. We combine powerful high-microwave-frequency/high-magnetic-field electron–nuclear double resonance (ENDOR) with 13C isotopologue editing as well as spectral simulations and density functional theory calculations to measure and analyse 13C hyperfine couplings of the flavin cofactor in DNA photolyase. Our data will provide the basis for electronic structure considerations for a number of flavin radical intermediates occurring in blue-light photoreceptor proteins.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

SRSF1 plays a critical role in invariant natural killer T cell development and function

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cells are highly conserved innate-like T lymphocytes that originate from CD4+CD8+ double-positive (DP) thymocytes. Here, we report that serine/arginine splicing factor 1 (SRSF1) intrinsically regulates iNKT cell development by directly targeting Myb and balancing the abundance of short and long isoforms. Conditional ablation of SRSF1 in DP cells led to a substantially diminished iNKT cell pool due to defects in proliferation, survival, and TCRα rearrangement. The transition from stage 0 to stage 1 of iNKT cells was substantially blocked, and the iNKT2 subset was notably diminished in SRSF1-deficient mice. SRSF1 deficiency resulted in aberrant expression of a series of regulators that are tightly correlated with iNKT cell development and iNKT2 differentiation, including Myb, PLZF, Gata3, ICOS, and CD5. In particular, we found that SRSF1 directly binds and regulates pre-mRNA alternative splicing of Myb and that the expression of the short isoform of Myb is substantially reduced in SRSF1-deficient DP and iNKT cells. Strikingly, ectopic expression of the Myb short isoform partially rectified the defects caused by ablation of SRSF1. Furthermore, we confirmed that the SRSF1-deficient mice exhibited resistance to acute liver injury upon α-GalCer and Con A induction. Our findings thus uncovered a previously unknown role of SRSF1 as an essential post-transcriptional regulator in iNKT cell development and functional differentiation, providing new clinical insights into iNKT-correlated disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deciphering complex genome rearrangements in C. elegans using short-read whole genome sequencing

Genomic rearrangements cause congenital disorders, cancer, and complex diseases in human. Yet, they are still understudied in rare diseases because their detection is challenging, despite the advent of whole genome sequencing (WGS) technologies. Short-read (srWGS) and long-read WGS approaches are regularly compared, and the latter is commonly recommended in studies focusing on genomic rearrangements. However, srWGS is currently the most economical, accurate, and widely supported technology. In Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), such variants, induced by various mutagenesis processes, have been used for decades to balance large genomic regions by preventing chromosomal crossover events and allowing the maintenance of lethal mutations. Interestingly, those chromosomal rearrangements have rarely been characterized on a molecular level. To evaluate the ability of srWGS to detect various types of complex genomic rearrangements, we sequenced three balancer strains using short-read Illumina technology. As we experimentally validated the breakpoints uncovered by srWGS, we showed that, by combining several types of analyses, srWGS enables the detection of a reciprocal translocation (eT1), a free duplication (sDp3), a large deletion (sC4), and chromoanagenesis events. Thus, applying srWGS to decipher real complex genomic rearrangements in model organisms may help designing efficient bioinformatics pipelines with systematic detection of complex rearrangements in human genomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of flow within developing chicken vasculature and biofabricated vascularized tissues using multimodal imaging techniques

Fluid flow shear stresses are strong regulators for directing the organization of vascular networks. Knowledge of structural and flow dynamics information within complex vasculature is essential for tuning the vascular organization within engineered tissues, by manipulating flows. However, reported investigations of vascular organization and their associated flow dynamics within complex vasculature over time are limited, due to limitations in the available physiological pre-clinical models, and the optical inaccessibility and aseptic nature of these models. Here, we developed laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) and side-stream dark field microscopy (SDF) systems to map the vascular organization, spatio-temporal blood flow fluctuations as well as erythrocytes movements within individual blood vessels of developing chick embryo, cultured within an artificial eggshell system. By combining imaging data and computational simulations, we estimated fluid flow shear stresses within multiscale vasculature of varying complexity. Furthermore, we demonstrated the LSCI compatibility with bioengineered perfusable muscle tissue constructs, fabricated via molding techniques. The presented application of LSCI and SDF on perfusable tissues enables us to study the flow perfusion effects in a non-invasive fashion. The gained knowledge can help to use fluid perfusion in order to tune and control multiscale vascular organization within engineered tissues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adjacent single-atom irons boosting molecular oxygen activation on MnO

Efficient molecular oxygen activation is crucial for catalytic oxidation reaction, but highly depends on the construction of active sites. In this study, we demonstrate that dual adjacent Fe atoms anchored on MnO2 can assemble into a diatomic site, also called as MnO2-hosted Fe dimer, which activates molecular oxygen to form an active intermediate species Fe(O = O)Fe for highly efficient CO oxidation. These adjacent single-atom Fe sites exhibit a stronger O2 activation performance than the conventional surface oxygen vacancy activation sites. This work sheds light on molecular oxygen activation mechanisms of transition metal oxides and provides an efficient pathway to activate molecular oxygen by constructing new active sites through single atom technology.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Corrosion mitigation of mild steel in hydrochloric acid solution using grape seed extract

Plant extracts have gained a lot of attention due to their ecofriendly nature for corrosion inhibition. In this study, we examined the inhibition performance of grape seed extract as an eco-environmental inhibitor for mild steel in hydrochloric acid medium. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, potentiodynamic polarization, and electrochemical noise techniques were employed to study mild steel's electrochemical behavior in the hydrochloric acid solutions containing grape seed extract. Results depicted that grape seed extract could successfully inhibit the corrosion of mild steel. Besides, water droplet contact angle, field-emission scanning electron microscopy coupled with energy dispersive spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, and atomic force microscopy were utilized to study the surface of mild steel specimens after dipping in acidic solutions. Electrochemical impedance results showed a corrosion efficiency of about 88% in 300 ppm of grape seed extract. Also, results revealed more compact corrosion products with improved integrity in the presence of grape seed, which confirmed electrochemical test results.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy