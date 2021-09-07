Bio-inspired poly-DL-serine materials resist the foreign-body response
Implantation-caused foreign-body response (FBR) is a commonly encountered issue and can result in failure of implants. The high L-serine content in low immunogenic silk sericin, and the high D-serine content as a neurotransmitter together inspire us to prepare poly-DL-serine (PSer) materials in mitigating the FBR. Here we report highly water soluble, biocompatible and easily accessible PSer hydrogels that cause negligible inflammatory response after subcutaneous implantation in mice for 1 week and 2 weeks. No obvious collagen capsulation is found surrounding the PSer hydrogels after 4 weeks, 3 months and 7 months post implantation. Histological analysis on inflammatory cytokines and RNA-seq assay both indicate that PSer hydrogels show low FBR, comparable to the Mock group. The anti-FBR performance of PSer hydrogels at all time points surpass the poly(ethyleneglycol) hydrogels that is widely utilized as bio-inert materials, implying the potent and wide application of PSer materials in implantable biomaterials and biomedical devices.www.nature.com
Comments / 0