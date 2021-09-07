CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bio-inspired poly-DL-serine materials resist the foreign-body response

By Donghui Zhang ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8934-8550
Cover picture for the articleImplantation-caused foreign-body response (FBR) is a commonly encountered issue and can result in failure of implants. The high L-serine content in low immunogenic silk sericin, and the high D-serine content as a neurotransmitter together inspire us to prepare poly-DL-serine (PSer) materials in mitigating the FBR. Here we report highly water soluble, biocompatible and easily accessible PSer hydrogels that cause negligible inflammatory response after subcutaneous implantation in mice for 1 week and 2 weeks. No obvious collagen capsulation is found surrounding the PSer hydrogels after 4 weeks, 3 months and 7 months post implantation. Histological analysis on inflammatory cytokines and RNA-seq assay both indicate that PSer hydrogels show low FBR, comparable to the Mock group. The anti-FBR performance of PSer hydrogels at all time points surpass the poly(ethyleneglycol) hydrogels that is widely utilized as bio-inert materials, implying the potent and wide application of PSer materials in implantable biomaterials and biomedical devices.

Melatonin enhances radiofrequency-induced NK antitumor immunity, causing cancer metabolism reprogramming and inhibition of multiple pulmonary tumor development

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 330 (2021) Cite this article. Surgery is the common treatment for early lung cancer with multiple pulmonary nodules, but it is often accompanied by the problem of significant malignancy of other nodules in non-therapeutic areas. In this study, we found that a combined treatment of local radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and melatonin (MLT) greatly improved clinical outcomes for early lung cancer patients with multiple pulmonary nodules by minimizing lung function injury and reducing the probability of malignant transformation or enlargement of nodules in non-ablated areas. Mechanically, as demonstrated in an associated mouse lung tumor model, RFA not only effectively remove treated tumors but also stimulate antitumor immunity, which could inhibit tumor growth in non-ablated areas. MLT enhanced RFA-stimulated NK activity and exerted synergistic antitumor effects with RFA. Transcriptomics and proteomics analyses of residual tumor tissues revealed enhanced oxidative phosphorylation and reduced acidification as well as hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment, which suggests reprogrammed tumor metabolism after combined treatment with RFA and MLT. Analysis of residual tumor further revealed the depressed activity of MAPK, NF-kappa B, Wnt, and Hedgehog pathways and upregulated P53 pathway in tumors, which was in line with the inhibited tumor growth. Combined RFA and MLT treatment also reversed the Warburg effect and decreased tumor malignancy. These findings thus demonstrated that combined treatment of RFA and MLT effectively inhibited the malignancy of non-ablated nodules and provided an innovative non-invasive strategy for treating early lung tumors with multiple pulmonary nodules. Trial registration: www.chictr.org.cn, identifier ChiCTR2100042695, http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=120931.
CANCER
Fatal cytokine release syndrome by an aberrant FLIP/STAT3 axis

Inflammatory responses rapidly detect pathogen invasion and mount a regulated reaction. However, dysregulated anti-pathogen immune responses can provoke life-threatening inflammatory pathologies collectively known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS), exemplified by key clinical phenotypes unearthed during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. The underlying pathophysiology of CRS remains elusive. We found that FLIP, a protein that controls caspase-8 death pathways, was highly expressed in myeloid cells of COVID-19 lungs. FLIP controlled CRS by fueling a STAT3-dependent inflammatory program. Indeed, constitutive expression of a viral FLIP homolog in myeloid cells triggered a STAT3-linked, progressive, and fatal inflammatory syndrome in mice, characterized by elevated cytokine output, lymphopenia, lung injury, and multiple organ dysfunctions that mimicked human CRS. As STAT3-targeting approaches relieved inflammation, immune disorders, and organ failures in these mice, targeted intervention towards this pathway could suppress the lethal CRS inflammatory state.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Most of the ongoing projects aimed at the development of specific therapies and vaccines against COVID-19 use the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the main target. The binding of the spike protein with the ACE2 receptor (ACE2) of the host cell constitutes the first and key step for virus entry. During this process, the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S protein plays an essential role, since it contains the receptor binding motif (RBM), responsible for the docking to the receptor. So far, mostly biochemical methods are being tested in order to prevent binding of the virus to ACE2. Here we show, with the help of atomistic simulations, that external electric fields of easily achievable and moderate strengths can dramatically destabilise the S protein, inducing long-lasting structural damage. One striking field-induced conformational change occurs at the level of the recognition loop L3 of the RBD where two parallel beta sheets, believed to be responsible for a high affinity to ACE2, undergo a change into an unstructured coil, which exhibits almost no binding possibilities to the ACE2 receptor. We also show that these severe structural changes upon electric-field application also occur in the mutant RBDs corresponding to the variants of concern (VOC) B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil). Remarkably, while the structural flexibility of S allows the virus to improve its probability of entering the cell, it is also the origin of the surprising vulnerability of S upon application of electric fields of strengths at least two orders of magnitude smaller than those required for damaging most proteins. Our findings suggest the existence of a clean physical method to weaken the SARS-CoV-2 virus without further biochemical processing. Moreover, the effect could be used for infection prevention purposes and also to develop technologies for in-vitro structural manipulation of S. Since the method is largely unspecific, it can be suitable for application to other mutations in S, to other proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and in general to membrane proteins of other virus types.
SCIENCE
Mitochondrial dysfunction triggers the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease in neuronal C/EBPβ transgenic mice

Respiratory chain complex I deficiency elicits mitochondrial dysfunction and reactive oxidative species (ROS), which plays a crucial role in Parkinson’s disease (PD) pathogenesis. However, it remains unclear whether the impairment in other complexes in the mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation chain is also sufficient to trigger PD onset. Here we show that inhibition of Complex II or III in the electron transport chain (ETC) induces the motor disorder and PD pathologies in neuronal Thy1-C/EBPβ transgenic mice. Through a cell-based screening of mitochondrial respiratory chain inhibitors, we identified TTFA (complex II inhibitor) and Atovaquone (complex III inhibitor), which robustly block the oxidative phosphorylation functions, strongly escalate ROS, and activate C/EBPβ/AEP pathway that triggers dopaminergic neuronal cell death. Oral administration of these inhibitors to Thy1-C/EBPβ mice elicits constipation and motor defects, associated with Lewy body-like inclusions. Deletion of SDHD (Succinate dehydrogenase) gene from the complex II in the Substantia Nigra of Thy1-C/EBPβ mice triggers ROS and PD pathologies, resulting in motor disorders. Hence, our findings demonstrate that mitochondrial ETC inactivation triggers PD pathogenesis via activating C/EBPβ/AEP pathway.
CANCER
Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
CANCER
Chimeric antigen receptor T cells self-neutralizing IL6 storm in patients with hematologic malignancy

IL6 is one of the most elevated cytokines during chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and IL6R blockade by Tocilizumab has successfully relieved the most life-threatening aspects of CRS in patients. In addition, latest studies demonstrated the essential role of IL1 in driving CART induced neurotoxicity in mouse models. Here we present a clinical investigation (ChiCTR2000032124; ChiCTR2000031868) of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CART (41BBζ) secreting an anti-IL6 scFv and IL1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) in treating patients with hematologic malignancy. Our results revealed that IL6 and IL1B were maintained at low levels without significant elevation during CRS, rendering Tocilizumab dispensable. Moreover, treated patients did not show neurotoxicity during CRS and exhibited mild to moderate CRS. Notably, we observed high rate of complete response (CR) and significant CART expansion during treatment. In sum, we conclude that CART-secreting anti-IL6 scFv and IL1RA could self-neutralize IL6 storm and maintain low levels of IL1B during CART therapy to minimize IL6- and IL1-associated cytokine toxicity and neurotoxicity without impairing therapeutic efficacy.
CANCER
Structural determinants and regulation of spontaneous activity in GABA receptors

GABAA receptors are vital for controlling neuronal excitability and can display significant levels of constitutive activity that contributes to tonic inhibition. However, the mechanisms underlying spontaneity are poorly understood. Here we demonstrate a strict requirement for β3 subunit incorporation into receptors for spontaneous gating, facilitated by α4, α6 and δ subunits. The crucial molecular determinant involves four amino acids (GKER) in the β3 subunit’s extracellular domain, which interacts with adjacent receptor subunits to promote transition to activated, open channel conformations. Spontaneous activity is further regulated by β3 subunit phosphorylation and by allosteric modulators including neurosteroids and benzodiazepines. Promoting spontaneous activity reduced neuronal excitability, indicating that spontaneous currents will alter neural network activity. This study demonstrates how regional diversity in GABAA receptor isoform, protein kinase activity, and neurosteroid levels, can impact on tonic inhibition through the modulation of spontaneous GABAA receptor gating.
SCIENCE
The effects of heterogeneous mechanical properties on the response of a ductile material

We investigate numerically the small-strain, elastic–plastic response of statistically isotropic materials with non-uniform spatial distributions of mechanical properties. The numerical predictions are compared to simple bounds derived analytically. We explore systematically the effects of heterogeneity on the macroscopic stiffness, strength, asymmetry, stability and size dependence. Monte Carlo analyses of the response of statistical volume elements are conducted at different strain triaxiality using computational homogenisation, and allow exploring the macroscopic yield behaviour of the heterogeneous material. We illustrate quantitatively how the pressure-sensitivity of the yield surface of the solid increases with heterogeneity in the elastic response. We use the simple analytical models developed here to derive an approximate scaling law linking the fatigue endurance threshold of metallic alloys to their stiffness, yield strength and tensile strength.
CHEMISTRY
Mechanical loading activates the YAP/TAZ pathway and chemokine expression in the MLO-Y4 osteocyte-like cell line

Osteocytes are mechanosensitive cells that control bone remodeling in response to mechanical loading. To date, specific signaling pathways modulated by mechanical loading in osteocytes are not well understood. Yes associated protein (YAP) and transcriptional coactivator with PDZ-binding motif (TAZ), the main effectors of the Hippo pathway, are reported to play a role in mechanotransduction and during osteoblastogenesis. Here, we hypothesized that YAP/TAZ signaling mediates osteocyte mechanosensing to target genes of the bone remodeling process. We aimed to investigate the contribution of YAP/TAZ in modulating the gene expression in an osteocyte-like cell line MLO-Y4. We developed a 3D osteocyte compression culture model from an MLO-Y4 osteocyte cell line embedded in concentrated collagen hydrogel. 3D-mechanical loading led to the increased expression of mechanosensitive genes and a subset of chemokines, including M-csf, Cxcl1, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10. The transcription regulators YAP and TAZ translocated to the nucleus and upregulated their target genes and proteins. RNAseq analysis revealed that YAP/TAZ knockdown mediated the regulation of several genes including osteocyte dendrite formation. Use of YAP/TAZ knockdown partially blunted the increase in M-csf and Cxcl3 levels in response to MLO-Y4 compression. These findings demonstrate that YAP/TAZ signaling is required for osteocyte-like cell mechano-transduction, regulates the gene expression profiles and controls chemokine expression.
GOOGLE
Study on the hydrothermal coupling characteristics of polyurethane insulation boards slope protection structure incorporating phase change effect

The canals are essential for agricultural irrigation, shipping and industry as important hydraulic infrastructure. In the seasonal freeze regions, the water conveyance canals are damaged due to the effects of freeze–thaw cycles. The freeze depth of soil in the water transfer canal varies considerably due to changes in temperature and water content. This paper compared the relationship of freeze depth, temperature and water content by field tests and numerical calculation methods by incorporating phase change. The results from present study showed that the decrease in temperature causes the water in the soil to freeze, the ice front migrated downwards, and the water in soil below ice front gradually migrated towards the ice front resulting in a large difference in water content of the soil before and after freezing. The Polyurethane insulation board + Concrete board slope structure (PC) as an insulation slope structure was proposed in this paper to mitigate the effect of freezing and thawing on the water conveyance canals. The freeze depth decreased significantly under the protective effect. In addition, this paper compared the anti-frost effect of different thicknesses of polyurethane insulation boards, and the results provided a reference for the anti-frost design of water conveyance canals.
INDUSTRY
Assessment of flow within developing chicken vasculature and biofabricated vascularized tissues using multimodal imaging techniques

Fluid flow shear stresses are strong regulators for directing the organization of vascular networks. Knowledge of structural and flow dynamics information within complex vasculature is essential for tuning the vascular organization within engineered tissues, by manipulating flows. However, reported investigations of vascular organization and their associated flow dynamics within complex vasculature over time are limited, due to limitations in the available physiological pre-clinical models, and the optical inaccessibility and aseptic nature of these models. Here, we developed laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) and side-stream dark field microscopy (SDF) systems to map the vascular organization, spatio-temporal blood flow fluctuations as well as erythrocytes movements within individual blood vessels of developing chick embryo, cultured within an artificial eggshell system. By combining imaging data and computational simulations, we estimated fluid flow shear stresses within multiscale vasculature of varying complexity. Furthermore, we demonstrated the LSCI compatibility with bioengineered perfusable muscle tissue constructs, fabricated via molding techniques. The presented application of LSCI and SDF on perfusable tissues enables us to study the flow perfusion effects in a non-invasive fashion. The gained knowledge can help to use fluid perfusion in order to tune and control multiscale vascular organization within engineered tissues.
SCIENCE
Changes in cortical gene expression in the muscarinic M1 receptor knockout mouse: potential relevance to schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease and cognition

Postmortem and neuroimaging studies show low levels of cortical muscarinic M1 receptors (CHRM1) in patients with schizophrenia which is significant because CHRM signalling has been shown to change levels of gene expression and cortical gene expression is altered in schizophrenia. We decided to identify CHRM1-mediated changes in cortical gene expression by measuring levels of RNA in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse (n = 10), where there would be no signalling by that receptor, and in wild type mouse (n = 10) using the Affymetrix Mouse Exon 1.0 ST Array. We detected RNA for 15,501 annotated genes and noncoding RNA of which 1,467 RNAs were higher and 229 RNAs lower in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse. Pathways and proteins affected by the changes in cortical gene expression in the Chrm1−/− are linked to the molecular pathology of schizophrenia. Our human cortical gene expression data showed 47 genes had altered expression in Chrm1−/− mouse and the frontal pole from patients with schizophrenia with the change in expression of 44 genes being in opposite directions. In addition, genes with altered levels of expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse have been shown to affect amyloid precursor protein processing which is associated with the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, and 69 genes with altered expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse are risk genes associated with human cognitive ability. Our findings argue CHRM1-mediated changes in gene expression are relevant to the pathophysiologies of schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and the maintenance of cognitive ability in humans.
SCIENCE
Hypoxia increases KIAA1199/CEMIP expression and enhances cell migration in pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is characterised by dense desmoplasia and hypoxic microenvironment. Our previous reports demonstrated that hyaluronan (HA), especially low-molecular-weight HA, provides a favourable microenvironment for PDAC progression. However, the effect of hypoxia on HA metabolism remains unknown. Using quantitative real-time RT-PCR and western blot analysis, we analysed the changes in the expression of HA-synthesizing enzymes (HAS2 and HAS3) and HA-degrading enzymes (HYAL1, KIAA1199/CEMIP) in PDAC cell lines under hypoxic conditions. Hypoxia increased the mRNA and protein expression of KIAA1199, whereas it decreased HYAL1 expression. The expression of HAS3 was increased and HAS2 remained unchanged in response to hypoxia. The effect of KIAA1199 on hypoxia-induced cell migration was determined using a transwell migration assay and small-interfering RNA (siRNA). Hypoxia enhanced the migratory ability of PDAC cells, which was inhibited by KIAA1199 knockdown. We also used immunohistochemistry to analyse the protein expression of hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) 1α and KIAA1199 in PDAC tissues. There was a significant immunohistochemically positive correlation between KIAA1199 and HIF1α. These findings suggest that hypoxia-induced KIAA1199 expression may contribute to enhanced motility in PDAC.
CANCER
Single-cell RNA sequencing of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from acute Kawasaki disease patients

Kawasaki disease (KD) is the most common cause of acquired heart disease in children in developed countries. Although functional and phenotypic changes of immune cells have been reported, a global understanding of immune responses underlying acute KD is unclear. Here, using single-cell RNA sequencing, we profile peripheral blood mononuclear cells from seven patients with acute KD before and after intravenous immunoglobulin therapy and from three age-matched healthy controls. The most differentially expressed genes are identified in monocytes, with high expression of pro-inflammatory mediators, immunoglobulin receptors and low expression of MHC class II genes in acute KD. Single-cell RNA sequencing and flow cytometry analyses, of cells from an additional 16 KD patients, show that although the percentage of total B cells is substantially decreased after therapy, the percentage of plasma cells among the B cells is significantly increased. The percentage of CD8+ T cells is decreased in acute KD, notably effector memory CD8+ T cells compared with healthy controls. Oligoclonal expansions of both B cell receptors and T cell receptors are observed after therapy. We identify biological processes potentially underlying the changes of each cell type. The single-cell landscape of both innate and adaptive immune responses provides insights into pathogenesis and therapy of KD.
HEALTH
A prostate-specific membrane antigen activated molecular rotor for real-time fluorescence imaging

Surgery is an efficient way to treat localized prostate cancer (PCa), however, it is challenging to demarcate rapidly and accurately the tumor boundary intraoperatively, as existing tumor detection methods are seldom performed in real-time. To overcome those limitations, we develop a fluorescent molecular rotor that specifically targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), an established marker for PCa. The probes have picomolar affinity (IC50 = 63-118 pM) for PSMA and generate virtually instantaneous onset of robust fluorescent signal proportional to the concentration of the PSMA-probe complex. In vitro and ex vivo experiments using PCa cell lines and clinical samples, respectively, indicate the utility of the probe for biomedical applications, including real-time monitoring of endocytosis and tumor staging. Experiments performed in a PCa xenograft model reveal suitability of the probe for imaging applications in vivo.
CANCER
Deciphering complex genome rearrangements in C. elegans using short-read whole genome sequencing

Genomic rearrangements cause congenital disorders, cancer, and complex diseases in human. Yet, they are still understudied in rare diseases because their detection is challenging, despite the advent of whole genome sequencing (WGS) technologies. Short-read (srWGS) and long-read WGS approaches are regularly compared, and the latter is commonly recommended in studies focusing on genomic rearrangements. However, srWGS is currently the most economical, accurate, and widely supported technology. In Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), such variants, induced by various mutagenesis processes, have been used for decades to balance large genomic regions by preventing chromosomal crossover events and allowing the maintenance of lethal mutations. Interestingly, those chromosomal rearrangements have rarely been characterized on a molecular level. To evaluate the ability of srWGS to detect various types of complex genomic rearrangements, we sequenced three balancer strains using short-read Illumina technology. As we experimentally validated the breakpoints uncovered by srWGS, we showed that, by combining several types of analyses, srWGS enables the detection of a reciprocal translocation (eT1), a free duplication (sDp3), a large deletion (sC4), and chromoanagenesis events. Thus, applying srWGS to decipher real complex genomic rearrangements in model organisms may help designing efficient bioinformatics pipelines with systematic detection of complex rearrangements in human genomes.
SCIENCE
Strong and ductile Fe-24Mn-3Cr alloy resistant against erosion-corrosion

The ternary-based Fe-24Mn-3Cr alloy has superior mechanical properties based on an attractive combination of high strength and ductility, with long-term environmental stability in highly corrosive environments compared to conventional ferritic steel alloys. This study reports that the environmental instability caused by the rapid electrochemical corrosion kinetics on the surface of conventional high Mn-bearing ferrous alloys could be overcome by a combination of high Mn–low Cr-balanced Fe and their synergistic interactions. In contrast to Cr-free Mn-bearing alloys, the high Mn–low Cr-bearing alloy showed comparatively lower corrosion kinetic parameters, without a continuously increasing trend, and higher polarization resistance according to electrochemical polarization and impedance spectroscopy measurements. Moreover, the rate of degradation caused by erosion–corrosion synergistic interaction under erosion–corrosion dynamic flow conditions was the lowest in the high Mn–low Cr-bearing alloy. These surface-inhibiting characteristics of the alloy were attributed primarily to the formation of a bilayer scale structure consisting of inner α-Fe2−xCrxO3/outer FexMn3−xO4 on the surface.
CHEMISTRY
Characterization and engineering of Streptomyces griseofuscus DSM 40191 as a potential host for heterologous expression of biosynthetic gene clusters

Streptomyces griseofuscus DSM 40191 is a fast growing Streptomyces strain that remains largely underexplored as a heterologous host. Here, we report the genome mining of S. griseofuscus, followed by the detailed exploration of its phenotype, including the production of native secondary metabolites and ability to utilise carbon, nitrogen, sulphur and phosphorus sources. Furthermore, several routes for genetic engineering of S. griseofuscus were explored, including use of GusA-based vectors, CRISPR-Cas9 and CRISPR-cBEST-mediated knockouts. Two out of the three native plasmids were cured using CRISPR-Cas9 technology, leading to the generation of strain S. griseofuscus DEL1. DEL1 was further modified by the full deletion of a pentamycin BGC and an unknown NRPS BGC, leading to the generation of strain DEL2, lacking approx. 500 kbp of the genome, which corresponds to a 5.19% genome reduction. DEL2 can be characterized by faster growth and inability to produce three main native metabolites: lankacidin, lankamycin, pentamycin and their derivatives. To test the ability of DEL2 to heterologously produce secondary metabolites, the actinorhodin BGC was used. We were able to observe a formation of a blue halo, indicating a potential production of actinorhodin by both DEL2 and a wild type.
SCIENCE
Development of a highly sensitive chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay for fragmented cytokeratin 18 using new antibodies

Fragmented cytokeratin 18 (fCK18) released from epithelial cells undergoing apoptosis is widely studied in various diseases. However, fCK18 measurement is not utilized in clinical practice due to imprecise disease-state cutoff values. Therefore, we set out to generate new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and a recombinant fCK18 (rfCK18) calibrator in an effort to develop a highly sensitive chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay (CLEIA). New capture mAb (K18-624) had a high binding ability compared to the current commercial antibody. New detection mAb (K18-328) recognized 323S-340G of CK18. A rfCK18 was expressed in the soluble fraction of E. coli when the N-terminal region (260 amino acid residues) of CK18 was truncated. Analysis of performance and measurement of human fCK18 were evaluated using K18-624 and K18-328 in a highly sensitive CLEIA. The coefficients of variation (CV) for within-run and between-day repeatability were below 10% and the recoveries were in the range of 15%. The detection sensitivity was 0.056 ng/mL. Serum fCK18 levels were significantly increased in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients when compared to healthy individuals. Our new fCK18 mAbs showed high affinity and sensitivity. CLEIA using our new antibodies will be useful in measuring fCK18 in human blood thereby generating accurate clinical diagnoses of human liver diseases.
SCIENCE
Hybrid derivative of cathelicidin and human beta defensin-2 against Gram-positive bacteria: A novel approach for the treatment of bacterial keratitis

Bacterial keratitis (BK) is a major cause of corneal blindness globally. This study aimed to develop a novel class of antimicrobial therapy, based on human-derived hybrid host defense peptides (HyHDPs), for treating BK. HyHDPs were rationally designed through combination of functional amino acids in parent HDPs, including LL-37 and human beta-defensin (HBD)-1 to -3. Minimal inhibitory concentrations (MICs) and time-kill kinetics assay were performed to determine the concentration- and time-dependent antimicrobial activity and cytotoxicity was evaluated against human corneal epithelial cells and erythrocytes. In vivo safety and efficacy of the most promising peptide was examined in the corneal wound healing and Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC SA29213) keratitis murine models, respectively. A second-generation HyHDP (CaD23), based on rational hybridization of the middle residues of LL-37 and C-terminal of HBD-2, was developed and was shown to demonstrate good efficacy against methicillin-sensitive and methicillin-resistant S. aureus [MIC = 12.5–25.0 μg/ml (5.2–10.4 μM)] and S. epidermidis [MIC = 12.5 μg/ml (5.2 μM)], and moderate efficacy against P. aeruginosa [MIC = 25-50 μg/ml (10.4–20.8 μM)]. CaD23 (at 25 μg/ml or 2× MIC) killed all the bacteria within 30 min, which was 8 times faster than amikacin (25 μg/ml or 20× MIC). After 10 consecutive passages, S. aureus (ATCC SA29213) did not develop any antimicrobial resistance (AMR) against CaD23 whereas it developed significant AMR (i.e. a 32-fold increase in MIC) against amikacin, a commonly used treatment for BK. Pre-clinical murine studies showed that CaD23 (0.5 mg/ml) achieved a median reduction of S. aureus bioburden by 94% (or 1.2 log10 CFU/ml) while not impeding corneal epithelial wound healing. In conclusion, rational hybridization of human-derived HDPs has led to generation of a potentially efficacious and safe topical antimicrobial agent for treating Gram-positive BK, with no/minimal risk of developing AMR.
SCIENCE

