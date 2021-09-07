CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Π-GISANS: probing lateral structures with a fan shaped beam

By Alexei Vorobiev
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have performed grazing incidence neutron small angle scattering using a fan shaped incident beam focused along one dimension. This allows significantly reduced counting times for measurements of lateral correlations parallel to an interface or in a thin film where limited depth resolution is required. We resolve the structure factor of iron inclusions in aluminium oxide and show that the ordering of silica particles deposited on a silicon substrate depends on their size. We report hexagonal packing for 50 nm but not for 200 nm silica spheres deposited by a modified Langmuir-Schaefer method on a silicon substrate. For the 200 nm particles we extract the particles shape from the form factor. Moreover, we report dense packing of the particles spread on a free water surface. We name this method π-GISANS to highlight that it differs from GISANS as it gives lateral information while averaging the in-depth structure.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Most of the ongoing projects aimed at the development of specific therapies and vaccines against COVID-19 use the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the main target. The binding of the spike protein with the ACE2 receptor (ACE2) of the host cell constitutes the first and key step for virus entry. During this process, the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S protein plays an essential role, since it contains the receptor binding motif (RBM), responsible for the docking to the receptor. So far, mostly biochemical methods are being tested in order to prevent binding of the virus to ACE2. Here we show, with the help of atomistic simulations, that external electric fields of easily achievable and moderate strengths can dramatically destabilise the S protein, inducing long-lasting structural damage. One striking field-induced conformational change occurs at the level of the recognition loop L3 of the RBD where two parallel beta sheets, believed to be responsible for a high affinity to ACE2, undergo a change into an unstructured coil, which exhibits almost no binding possibilities to the ACE2 receptor. We also show that these severe structural changes upon electric-field application also occur in the mutant RBDs corresponding to the variants of concern (VOC) B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil). Remarkably, while the structural flexibility of S allows the virus to improve its probability of entering the cell, it is also the origin of the surprising vulnerability of S upon application of electric fields of strengths at least two orders of magnitude smaller than those required for damaging most proteins. Our findings suggest the existence of a clean physical method to weaken the SARS-CoV-2 virus without further biochemical processing. Moreover, the effect could be used for infection prevention purposes and also to develop technologies for in-vitro structural manipulation of S. Since the method is largely unspecific, it can be suitable for application to other mutations in S, to other proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and in general to membrane proteins of other virus types.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Host factors that shape the bacterial community structure on scalp hair shaft

In this study, we performed 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing analysis of scalp hair shaft from 109 volunteers, who were surveyed using a questionnaire about daily scalp hair care, and employed multiple statistical analyses to elucidate the factors that contribute to the formation of bacterial community structures on scalp hair shaft. Scalp hair microbiota were found to be specific for each individual. Their microbiota were clearly divided into two clusters. Genus level richness of Pseudomonas (Ps) and Cutibacterium (Cu) contributed to the clusters. The clusters around Pseudomonas and Cutibacterium were named Ps-type and Cu-type, respectively. The host gender influenced the bacterial cell numbers of the major genera that included Cutibacterium, Lawsonella, Moraxella, and Staphylococcus on scalp hair shaft. In addition to host intrinsic factors, extrinsic factors such as hair styling and colouring affected the bacterial cell numbers of the major genera. These factors and chemical treatments, such as bleaching and perming, also affected the Ps-type to Cu-type ratios. These results suggest that bacterial community structures on scalp hair shaft are influenced by both intrinsic and extrinsic factors.
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

Structural determinants and regulation of spontaneous activity in GABA receptors

GABAA receptors are vital for controlling neuronal excitability and can display significant levels of constitutive activity that contributes to tonic inhibition. However, the mechanisms underlying spontaneity are poorly understood. Here we demonstrate a strict requirement for β3 subunit incorporation into receptors for spontaneous gating, facilitated by α4, α6 and δ subunits. The crucial molecular determinant involves four amino acids (GKER) in the β3 subunit’s extracellular domain, which interacts with adjacent receptor subunits to promote transition to activated, open channel conformations. Spontaneous activity is further regulated by β3 subunit phosphorylation and by allosteric modulators including neurosteroids and benzodiazepines. Promoting spontaneous activity reduced neuronal excitability, indicating that spontaneous currents will alter neural network activity. This study demonstrates how regional diversity in GABAA receptor isoform, protein kinase activity, and neurosteroid levels, can impact on tonic inhibition through the modulation of spontaneous GABAA receptor gating.
SCIENCE
Science News

New ‘vortex beams’ of atoms and molecules are the first of their kind

Like soft serve ice cream, beams of atoms and molecules now come with a swirl. Scientists already knew how to dish up spiraling beams of light or electrons, known as vortex beams (SN: 1/14/11). Now, the first vortex beams of atoms and molecules are on the menu, researchers report in the Sept. 3 Science.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sans#European Union#Creative Commons#Neutron Source#Beam#Gisans#Unachieved#Synchrotron X Ray#Giwaxs#Synchrotron Beamlines#Ref Sans
Nature.com

Precision modeling of mitochondrial diseases in zebrafish via DdCBE-mediated mtDNA base editing

Mitochondrial diseases are a group of heterogeneous genetic disorders that are characterized by dysfunctional mitochondria and often manifest as severe even lethal condition1. Mitochondrial diseases can arise from mutations affecting either the nuclear gene or the mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), whereas pathogenic mutations in mtDNA more commonly cause mitochondrial disease than mutations in nuclear genes do2. Up to now, more than 270 pathogenic variants of mtDNA have been reported3. Animal models which precisely install these variants are urgently needed both to deepen our understanding for the etiology of mitochondrial diseases and to develop therapeutic strategies. The development of such models, however, has been hindered by the technical challenge of editing mtDNA in a programmable fashion. In recent years, some progresses have been made for mitochondrial genome engineering. Re-engineered RNA-free programmable nucleases such as mtZFN and mitoTALEN function effectively in mitochondria4,5. In a recent work, researchers harnessed a bacterial cytidine deaminase, DddA, to archive precise manipulation of mtDNA sequences6. In this system, the domain containing 1264–1427 amino acids of DddA (DddAtox) was split into two inactive halves, which were fused with transcription activator-like effector (TALE) and a uracil glycosylase inhibitor, resulting in DddA-derived cytosine base editors (DdCBEs). Besides the study in tissue culture system, installation of disease-associated mtDNA variants in mouse with this DddAtox-TALE strategy has been reported lately7. Acclaimed for multiple research advantages and flexibility of manipulation, zebrafish is an attractive animal model for studying human disease8. The ability to generate pathogenic mtDNA mutations in zebrafish could accelerate the researches ranging from mitochondrial biology, drug discovery to therapeutic approaches development.
SCIENCE
ncsu.edu

Neutron Beam More Accurate Probe Than X-ray, Could Also be Used to Find Physics’ ‘Fifth’ Forces

An international group of researchers performed pendellösung interferometry on silicon using a neutron beam, providing both the highest precision measurements with this technique to date, and a “snapshot” of the properties of both the silicon crystal and the neutron itself. The neutron beam’s unique properties also make it suitable for potentially detecting the presence of a “fifth force,” elusive forces connected to some of the deepest mysteries of physics, such as the existence of dark energy or extra spatial dimensions.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Atypical for northern ungulates, energy metabolism is lowest during summer in female wild boars (Sus scrofa)

Typically, large ungulates show a single seasonal peak of heart rate, a proxy of energy expenditure, in early summer. Different to other large ungulates, wild boar females had peak heart rates early in the year (at ~ April, 1), which likely indicates high costs of reproduction. This peak was followed by a trough over summer and a secondary summit in autumn/early winter, which coincided with the mast seeding of oak trees and the mating season. Wild boars counteracted the effects of cold temperatures by decreasing subcutaneous body temperature by peripheral vasoconstriction. They also passively gained solar radiation energy by basking in the sun. However, the shape of the seasonal rhythm in HR indicates that it was apparently not primarily caused by thermoregulatory costs but by the costs of reproduction. Wild boar farrow early in the year, visible in high HRs and sudden changes in intraperitoneal body temperature of females. Arguably, a prerequisite for this early reproduction as well as for high energy metabolism over winter is the broad variety of food consumed by this species, i.e., the omnivorous lifestyle. Extremely warm and dry summers, as experienced during the study years (2017, 2018), may increasingly become a bottleneck for food intake of wild boar.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Assessment of flow within developing chicken vasculature and biofabricated vascularized tissues using multimodal imaging techniques

Fluid flow shear stresses are strong regulators for directing the organization of vascular networks. Knowledge of structural and flow dynamics information within complex vasculature is essential for tuning the vascular organization within engineered tissues, by manipulating flows. However, reported investigations of vascular organization and their associated flow dynamics within complex vasculature over time are limited, due to limitations in the available physiological pre-clinical models, and the optical inaccessibility and aseptic nature of these models. Here, we developed laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) and side-stream dark field microscopy (SDF) systems to map the vascular organization, spatio-temporal blood flow fluctuations as well as erythrocytes movements within individual blood vessels of developing chick embryo, cultured within an artificial eggshell system. By combining imaging data and computational simulations, we estimated fluid flow shear stresses within multiscale vasculature of varying complexity. Furthermore, we demonstrated the LSCI compatibility with bioengineered perfusable muscle tissue constructs, fabricated via molding techniques. The presented application of LSCI and SDF on perfusable tissues enables us to study the flow perfusion effects in a non-invasive fashion. The gained knowledge can help to use fluid perfusion in order to tune and control multiscale vascular organization within engineered tissues.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
Nature.com

Tunable and functional deep eutectic solvents for lignocellulose valorization

Stabilization of reactive intermediates is an enabling concept in biomass fractionation and depolymerization. Deep eutectic solvents (DES) are intriguing green reaction media for biomass processing; however undesired lignin condensation is a typical drawback for most acid-based DES fractionation processes. Here we describe ternary DES systems composed of choline chloride and oxalic acid, additionally incorporating ethylene glycol (or other diols) that provide the desired ‘stabilization’ function for efficient lignocellulose fractionation, preserving the quality of all lignocellulose constituents. The obtained ethylene-glycol protected lignin displays high β-O-4 content (up to 53 per 100 aromatic units) and can be readily depolymerized to distinct monophenolic products. The cellulose residues, free from condensed lignin particles, deliver up to 95.9 ± 2.12% glucose yield upon enzymatic digestion. The DES can be recovered with high yield and purity and re-used with good efficiency. Notably, we have shown that the reactivity of the β-O-4 linkage in model compounds can be steered towards either cleavage or stabilization, depending on DES composition, demonstrating the advantage of the modular DES composition.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effects of brief sodium fluoride treatments on the growth of early and mature cariogenic biofilms

Although fluoride has been widely used as a preventive agent for dental caries, the effects of fluoride on the activities of biofilms in different stages of cariogenic biofilm formation are less studied. This study was designed to investigate the antibiofilm activity of sodium fluoride during the early and mature stages of Streptococcus mutans (S. mutans) biofilm formation. S. mutans biofilms were formed on saliva-coated hydroxyapatite disks. In the early (0–46 h) and mature (46–94 h) biofilm stages, the biofilms were treated with different concentrations of fluoride (250, 500, 1000, 2000 ppm; 5 times in total, 1 min/treatment). Acidogenicity, dry weight, colony-forming units (CFUs), water-soluble/insoluble extracellular polysaccharides (EPSs), and intracellular polysaccharides were analysed, and confocal laser scanning microscopy images were obtained of the two stages of biofilms to determine antibiofilm activities of fluoride at varying concentrations during the formation of early and mature biofilms. In the early stages of cariogenic biofilm formation, test groups with all fluoride concentrations significantly inhibited the growth of S. mutans biofilms. The antibiofilm and anti-EPS formation activities of the brief fluoride treatments increased with a concentration-dependent pattern. At the mature biofilm stage, only the 2000 ppm fluoride treatment group significantly inhibited biofilm accumulation, activity, and intracellular/extracellular polysaccharide content compared with those of the control and other fluoride treatment groups. The antimicrobial effect of fluoride treatment on the growth of S. mutans biofilms was linked with the stage of cariogenic biofilm formation. The inhibition of S. mutans biofilm growth by fluoride treatment was easier in the early formation stage than in the mature stage. Fluoride treatment in the early stage of cariogenic biofilm formation may be an effective approach to controlling cariogenic biofilm development and preventing dental caries.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum state tomography of molecules by ultrafast diffraction

Ultrafast electron diffraction and time-resolved serial crystallography are the basis of the ongoing revolution in capturing at the atomic level of detail the structural dynamics of molecules. However, most experiments capture only the probability density of the nuclear wavepackets to determine the time-dependent molecular structures, while the full quantum state has not been accessed. Here, we introduce a framework for the preparation and ultrafast coherent diffraction from rotational wave packets of molecules, and we establish a new variant of quantum state tomography for ultrafast electron diffraction to characterize the molecular quantum states. The ability to reconstruct the density matrix, which encodes the amplitude and phase of the wavepacket, for molecules of arbitrary degrees of freedom, will enable the reconstruction of a quantum molecular movie from experimental x-ray or electron diffraction data.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Detection of CWD prions in naturally infected white-tailed deer fetuses and gestational tissues by PMCA

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a prevalent prion disease affecting cervids. CWD is thought to be transmitted through direct animal contact or by indirect exposure to contaminated environmental fomites. Other mechanisms of propagation such as vertical and maternal transmissions have also been suggested using naturally and experimentally infected animals. Here, we describe the detection of CWD prions in naturally-infected, farmed white-tailed deer (WTD) fetal tissues using the Protein Misfolding Cyclic Amplification (PMCA) technique. Prion seeding activity was identified in a variety of gestational and fetal tissues. Future studies should demonstrate if prions present in fetuses are at sufficient quantities to cause CWD after birth. This data confirms previous findings in other animal species and furthers vertical transmission as a relevant mechanism of CWD dissemination.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Selective C labelling reveals the electronic structure of flavocoenzyme radicals

Flavocoenzymes are nearly ubiquitous cofactors that are involved in the catalysis and regulation of a wide range of biological processes including some light-induced ones, such as the photolyase-mediated DNA repair, magnetoreception of migratory birds, and the blue-light driven phototropism in plants. One of the factors that enable versatile flavin-coenzyme biochemistry and biophysics is the fine-tuning of the cofactor’s frontier orbital by interactions with the protein environment. Probing the singly-occupied molecular orbital (SOMO) of the intermediate radical state of flavins is therefore a prerequisite for a thorough understanding of the diverse functions of the flavoprotein family. This may be ultimately achieved by unravelling the hyperfine structure of a flavin by electron paramagnetic resonance. In this contribution we present a rigorous approach to obtaining a hyperfine map of the flavin’s chromophoric 7,8-dimethyl isoalloxazine unit at an as yet unprecedented level of resolution and accuracy. We combine powerful high-microwave-frequency/high-magnetic-field electron–nuclear double resonance (ENDOR) with 13C isotopologue editing as well as spectral simulations and density functional theory calculations to measure and analyse 13C hyperfine couplings of the flavin cofactor in DNA photolyase. Our data will provide the basis for electronic structure considerations for a number of flavin radical intermediates occurring in blue-light photoreceptor proteins.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

First observation of high-harmonic generation in robust, refractory metals

The generation of high harmonics from metals opens a link between solid and plasma harmonics. High-harmonic generation (HHG) is the field of creating high-frequency photons from low-frequency lasers. HHG is the cornerstone of nonlinear optics, with applications in spectroscopy, attosecond science and so on. In this study, researchers used titanium nitride to achieve HHG in refractory metals for the first time. In the future, this could pave the way to focusing the radiation down to nanoscale for use in nanomachining, nanofabrication and medical applications, as well as HHG enhancement for the generation of frequency combs for the next generation of nuclear clocks.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Enantiomer Superpositions from Matter-Wave Interference of Chiral Molecules

Molecular matter-wave interferometry enables novel strategies for manipulating the internal mechanical motion of complex molecules. Here, we show how chiral molecules can be prepared in a quantum superposition of two enantiomers by far-field matter-wave diffraction and how the resulting tunneling dynamics can be observed. We determine the impact of rovibrational phase averaging and propose a setup for sensing enantiomer-dependent forces, parity-violating weak interactions, and environment-induced superselection of handedness, as suggested to resolve Hund’s paradox. Using ab initio tunneling calculations, we identify [4]-helicene derivatives as promising candidates to implement the proposal with state-of-the-art techniques. This work opens the door for quantum sensing with chiral molecules.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Adjacent single-atom irons boosting molecular oxygen activation on MnO

Efficient molecular oxygen activation is crucial for catalytic oxidation reaction, but highly depends on the construction of active sites. In this study, we demonstrate that dual adjacent Fe atoms anchored on MnO2 can assemble into a diatomic site, also called as MnO2-hosted Fe dimer, which activates molecular oxygen to form an active intermediate species Fe(O = O)Fe for highly efficient CO oxidation. These adjacent single-atom Fe sites exhibit a stronger O2 activation performance than the conventional surface oxygen vacancy activation sites. This work sheds light on molecular oxygen activation mechanisms of transition metal oxides and provides an efficient pathway to activate molecular oxygen by constructing new active sites through single atom technology.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Cylindrical phononic crystals sense physical, chemical properties of transported liquids

Phononic crystals are an innovative resonant platform for sensing and understanding the volumetric properties of liquids, attracting a growing interest from researchers. In The Journal of Applied Physics, researchers from France and Germany propose the design of a tubular phononic crystal (TPC) for the purpose of sensing the biochemical and physical properties of a liquid filling the hollow part of the tube.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Deciphering complex genome rearrangements in C. elegans using short-read whole genome sequencing

Genomic rearrangements cause congenital disorders, cancer, and complex diseases in human. Yet, they are still understudied in rare diseases because their detection is challenging, despite the advent of whole genome sequencing (WGS) technologies. Short-read (srWGS) and long-read WGS approaches are regularly compared, and the latter is commonly recommended in studies focusing on genomic rearrangements. However, srWGS is currently the most economical, accurate, and widely supported technology. In Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), such variants, induced by various mutagenesis processes, have been used for decades to balance large genomic regions by preventing chromosomal crossover events and allowing the maintenance of lethal mutations. Interestingly, those chromosomal rearrangements have rarely been characterized on a molecular level. To evaluate the ability of srWGS to detect various types of complex genomic rearrangements, we sequenced three balancer strains using short-read Illumina technology. As we experimentally validated the breakpoints uncovered by srWGS, we showed that, by combining several types of analyses, srWGS enables the detection of a reciprocal translocation (eT1), a free duplication (sDp3), a large deletion (sC4), and chromoanagenesis events. Thus, applying srWGS to decipher real complex genomic rearrangements in model organisms may help designing efficient bioinformatics pipelines with systematic detection of complex rearrangements in human genomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A negative piezo-conductive effect from doped semiconducting polymer thin films

In the past years, piezo-conductive sensors have drawn great attention in both academic and industrial sectors. The piezo-conductive sensors made by inorganic semiconductors exhibited poor mechanical flexibility, restricting their further practical applications. In this study, we report the piezo-conductive sensors by a semiconducting polymer, poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) doped with tosylate ions (PEDOT:Tos) thin films. Systemically studies indicate that the piezo-conductive response of the PEDOT:Tos thin films is originated from the deformation of the PEDOT crystal cells and the stretched π–π distances induced by Tos. Moreover, the negative piezo-conductive effect, for the first time, is observed from PEDOT:Tos thin film under the pressure. A working mechanism is further proposed to interpret the transient from a positive to a negative piezo-conductive response within the PEDOT:Tos thin films. Our studies offer a facile route to approach effective piezo-conductive sensors based on conjugated polymers.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Active maintenance of proton motive force mediates starvation-induced bacterial antibiotic tolerance in Escherichia coli

Recent evidence suggests that metabolic shutdown alone does not fully explain how bacteria exhibit phenotypic antibiotic tolerance. In an attempt to investigate the range of starvation-induced physiological responses underlying tolerance development, we found that active maintenance of the transmembrane proton motive force (PMF) is essential for prolonged expression of antibiotic tolerance in bacteria. Eradication of tolerant sub-population could be achieved by disruption of PMF using the ionophore CCCP, or through suppression of PMF maintenance mechanisms by simultaneous inhibition of the phage shock protein (Psp) response and electron transport chain (ETC) complex activities. We consider disruption of bacterial PMF a feasible strategy for treatment of chronic and recurrent bacterial infections.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy