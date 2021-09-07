Π-GISANS: probing lateral structures with a fan shaped beam
We have performed grazing incidence neutron small angle scattering using a fan shaped incident beam focused along one dimension. This allows significantly reduced counting times for measurements of lateral correlations parallel to an interface or in a thin film where limited depth resolution is required. We resolve the structure factor of iron inclusions in aluminium oxide and show that the ordering of silica particles deposited on a silicon substrate depends on their size. We report hexagonal packing for 50 nm but not for 200 nm silica spheres deposited by a modified Langmuir-Schaefer method on a silicon substrate. For the 200 nm particles we extract the particles shape from the form factor. Moreover, we report dense packing of the particles spread on a free water surface. We name this method π-GISANS to highlight that it differs from GISANS as it gives lateral information while averaging the in-depth structure.www.nature.com
