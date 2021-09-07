6:30 Clock Radio Classic – Aerosmith – I don’t Want To Miss A Thing

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was a late arrival at the 2021 Met Gala, but she attracted all kinds of attention the moment she stepped onto the red carpet. The Dallas-raised athlete was present at the ball, making her appearance known in a Theophilio-designed outfit. She wore a red corset-style top, a black fringe skirt, black bangles, and boots. "I feel delicious! I feel like Cinderella," she said on the red carpet, revealing that her outfit was inspired by a phoenix. "Just showing the world that no matter what you may see at the mud or the ashes, you can always rise up. The red is fire, and always ablaze."

