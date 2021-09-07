CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

The Benefits Of Using Eco-friendly Shampoo Bars On Your Hair

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are looking for ways to live healthier and more natural lives. Eco-friendly products have become popular and many brands now offer eco-friendly shampoo bars that work just as well as conventional shampoos. Eco-friendly shampoos use fewer chemicals than traditional ones, which is great for your hair and the environment! This article will discuss how using eco-friendly shampoo bars can be beneficial to both your hair and the environment.

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
SHAPE

Shoppers Say This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helped Their Hair Quickly Grow Several Inches — and It's 55% Off

There's nothing quite so cringe-inducing as watching hair collect in a shower drain, especially because once a clump has departed your scalp, it's going to be months before your body makes up the volume. It's a sad tale, but one that's dulled by the advent of hair growth-encouraging hair products — and ahead of Labor Day weekend, one shopper-loved duo is over 50 percent off.
HAIR CARE
TODAY.com

Why R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo is a hair lifesaver

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With age...
HAIR CARE
vcpost.com

Ella Mae Paris Cosmetics Solving Hair Problems through Natural Hair Shampoos and Masks

The hair care industry is filled with unhealthy products masquerading as quick-action and effective products. Over the last few years, there has been a revolution with natural hair brands springing up to offer clients better options. Ella MaeParis is a part of the brands pushing the brand new narrative that effective hair care is possible with natural products.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Curly Hair#Hair Growth#Www Pacificspirit Io
Well+Good

Why You Only Want to Use Water-Based Silicones on Your Hair

Just like with your skin care, it's important to know what's on the ingredient lists of your favorite hair-care products. And sometimes it can be hard to know which chemicals and compounds are A-okay for your locks—and which ones are not. By now, you're probably aware that sulfates, parabens, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are common ingredients to avoid in hair and skin care. But what about silicone, another popular buzzword found on product labels? Is silicone bad for your hair? As it turns out, the answer is not so simple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

Benefits of Banana Hair Mask

Bananas are one of the healthiest fruits not only for health benefits but also for beauty and hair. Surprisingly applying a banana hair mask has several benefits for your hair. Bananas are rich in potassium and are fat and sodium-free. They are also rich in vitamins when it comes to their nutritional profile. They contain silica that boosts collagen production in your body and have several antimicrobial properties as well. Bananas also help repair the damage caused by heat and pollution.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

These Custom, Specially Made-for-You Shampoos Can Make a Huge Difference for Your Hair

When it comes to beauty products, our options runneth over. But everyone has different needs, especially when it comes to hair care, which is where custom shampoos come in. Sometimes it’s not as simple as heading to the drugstore and picking up something new to try. The shampoo your best friend might swear by might be hell for your hair, and vice versa. That’s what makes custom shampoos such an interesting concept. Yes, having something custom-made is always a cool thing to brag about, but since these types of products are specially formulated for your hair, they’re meant to address any issues you need help with while optimizing your hair’s overall health.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Real Simple

This $11 'Miracle Shampoo' Stops Dandruff, Itchiness, and Hair Loss

Dandruff isn't glamorous, but it is persistent—so much so that when little white snowflakes and scalp itchiness are affecting your day to day life, it can feel like anything would be worth it to find a cure. As someone with seborrheic dermatitis, I've been down that road, and can tell you that the glowing reviews for Nizoral's $15 dandruff shampoo are right on the money.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
myrtlebeachsc.com

Eco Friendly Gardening That Will Save You Money

Everyone is obviously concerned about the environment, and if you have a garden, you can help combat global warming. But what precisely is an eco-friendly garden, and what characteristics does it have? The first thing that comes to mind is an uncontrolled, untended garden overflowing with trees, shrubs, and insects. However, thanks to a combination of sustainably sourced materials and cutting-edge technologies, even the most fashionable and sophisticated garden designs can now be environmentally friendly. Check out these tips for making your garden more eco-friendly while saving you money.
ENVIRONMENT
POPSUGAR

19 Shampoo Bar Options That'll Help You Shrink Your Carbon Footprint

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Waterless shampoo bars are formulated without water in order to reduce plastic packaging. They're...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Square Cosmetic Bottles

Idealpak's new high-end square PET bottles are made with Eeco-friendly materials. The new series of cosmetic bottles feature thick square walls from the top to the bottom, thereby creating a uniform design. The series of bottles are fully recyclable, making it easy for consumers to dispose of the containers when they are emptied of their contents.
ENVIRONMENT
petbusiness

UNITE Hair Doggy 'Poo Shampoo

UNITE’s hypoallergenic dog shampoo is made with oatmeal and argan oil, two key ingredients that nourish and moisturize dogs' skin while also relieving allergy symptoms such as dry skin, hot spots and flea or tick problems. This gentle formula promotes a shiny and healthy coat to keep dogs looking and feeling their best.
PETS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Whether you love your frizzy hair or want to show it some smoothing TLC, these are the best shampoos for you

Deputy beauty editor. Prepared to stick a crystal in my bra to see if it works. @elleturneruk. Let us start by saying, we love frizz. Fuzzy, fluffy texture is big, beautiful and downright smokin' – let's not forget the XXL volume sultry frizz and flyaways gives. But, we're equally mesmerised by smooth, shiny curls and silky strands.
HAIR CARE
goodmenproject.com

Hair Transplant: A Way To Get Your Hair Back?

— Please Note: This is a paid article that is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person. This article does not constitute an endorsement or approval of this product or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of this product.
HAIR CARE
homify.com

Custom Wood: Elegant And Eco-Friendly Options For Your Living Space

One of the important choices you'll make when constructing or refurbishing a home is choosing a factory or customized woodwork for the living room. While pre-made furniture is less costly, the designs and colors available are usually very limited. Therefore, you have a chance to express your style and individuality...
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

What Is Hair Lotion and What Are the Benefits Associated with Using It?

Plus, shop some expert-approved products, which have moisturizing, heat-protecting, and strengthening qualities. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You can boost the health of your hair by adding just...
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy