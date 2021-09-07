CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telefï¿½nica on prowl for full-fiber finance in UK ï¿½ report

By Ken Wieland
Light Reading
 9 days ago

The tricky part of extensive full-fiber rollout plans ï¿½ funding ï¿½ was once again thrown into the UK spotlight. According to El Confidencial, a Spanish news outlet, Telefï¿½nica has hired investment banks Barclays and LionTree to find a funding partner (or partners) to back full-fiber rollout by Virgin Media O2, its UK joint venture with Liberty Global.

www.lightreading.com

Light Reading

Eurobites: UK ahead of Euro rivals on 5G speeds ï¿½ Ookla

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Amdocs talks up Orange project; Nokia lands new deal in Netherlands; MobiledgeX trials road safety systems; GlobalConnect fibers up. The UK is beating other European countries and the US on the performance of its early-stage 5G networks, according to the latest speed-test data from Ookla, a monitoring firm. Average download speeds were about 167 Mbit/s in Blighty, versus just 142 Mbit/s in Germany and 140 Mbit/s in France, while the US could barely muster 81 Mbit/s. The UK also did reasonably well on 5G availability compared with most European countries, with the service covering 10.2% of the population in the first half of 2021, according to Ookla. On coverage, unfortunately, it falls well behind the US, where 5G is available to about half the population. And it badly trails both China and South Korea on connection speeds and availability. Ookla's data raises questions about some of the 5G claims made by operators. Germany's Deutsche Telekom, for instance, recently put its 5G network coverage at 85%, while Ookla reckons 5G services are available to less than 3% of Germans. (See How 5G rollout became such a long, hard slog.)
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Telefï¿½nica puts NEC in its open RAN driving seat

A starring role for NEC in Telefï¿½nica's open RAN story has looked inevitable ever since the Spanish operator clasped hands with Rakuten a year ago. NEC already had top 5G billing in the network Rakuten was building in Japan. Did the alliance with Rakuten mean Telefï¿½nica would rely on many of the same vendors? "For sure," said Enrique Blanco, Telefï¿½nica's chief technology officer.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Switzerland’s vestr Expands Operations to Singapore Markets with Julius Baer Partnership

Switzerland-based vestr, a platform that fully digitizes the life-cycle management of actively managed investment products, has reportedly expanded its business operations to Singapore, after teaming up with Julius Baer via F10’s Fintech incubator program. As noted by its management:. “Julius Baer is the international reference in wealth management, based on...
BUSINESS
