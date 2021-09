September's Apple event is almost upon us and the company is rumored to be unveiling the iPhone 13 line-up, alongside the latest iteration of the Apple Watch. Throughout the month of August, there have been multiple leaks surrounding the next generation of iPhones and what they will be capable of. The official announcement for these devices is expected to be the focus of Apple's upcoming presentation, which you can watch live from the comfort of your own home.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO