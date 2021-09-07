Classical Music Highlight: Traveling the Americas With William Grant Still

It’s hard to believe that after this endless intermission, live music and opera will finally be heard within four walls again—not in the occasional, painfully cautious one-off, but as a matter of course. Singing and playing together in a resonant room, an activity that has always been simultaneously primal and refined, and that has persisted through wars and deprivation, is easy to take for granted. No more. That doesn’t mean concert life is snapping back to its pre-pandemic self. Travel is still difficult, and so is long-term planning, constraints that continue to choke the global circuit of talent. But New York has a tanker-sized well of professionals to draw from. And, for some historically rigid organizations, having to scramble a bit might not be bad thing, especially if it helps them stay more attuned to a fast-moving culture and musicians’ mercurial careers. The restart follows a period of reflection, and the effects of that much silence and thought will unfold over the coming season and then through the years to come.

