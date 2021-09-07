As The TV Industry Praised Michaela Coel, She Says She Felt Like A Misfit
capradio.org
9 days ago
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Michaela Coel has earned acclaim for her show: I May Destroy You, which explored sexual assault and consent. Her book, Misfits: A Personal Manifesto, details her experiences in TV. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Michaela Coel achieved critical acclaim last year for her...
Michaela Coel has said she’s “lucky” to still experience racism in places where she’s unknown, as a reminder to keep fighting it. The I May Destroy You creator said she does not wish to be “deluded” about such issues not happening anymore, and opened up about experiencing racism in different countries where she’s not famous.
Michaela Coel has said she rejected a $1million deal with Netflix because it “exploited” her. The actor had previously said that she was offered the large sum from the streaming giant for I May Destroy You, which ended up airing on the BBC, and has now shared more details. In...
Michaela Coel has accused Netflix of “exploitation” by offering $1 million (£725,000) for her television series, I May Destroy You, but not allowing her to own a percentage of the copyright. The writer and actress turned down the streaming site and took her drama to the BBC, after which it...
I May Destroy You creator/breakout star Michaela Coel has addressed the idea of stepping into Doctor Who's shoes. With current incumbent Jodie Whittaker confirmed to be vacating the iconic role next year, the question of her replacement is one of the most fervent right now amongst TV lovers. In a...
Bookseller One Grand Books has asked celebrities to name the ten titles they would take to a desert island, and it has shared the results with Vulture. Below, Michaela Coel — actress, screenwriter, director, and author of the new book Misfits: A Personal Manifesto — shares her list. $20. The...
There’s something incredibly intimate about the way Michaela Coel writes. The British-Ghanaian multihyphenate synthesizes moments into clear scenes where time and space are crystallized for all of us to be right there with her. She’s brilliant. And she’s once again mastered the talent of storytelling in her debut book, Misfits: A Personal Manifesto.
The 2021 Television Critics Association Award winners have been announced and Ted Lasso, Michaela Coel, and Jean Smart are among its top honorees.
Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso took the top spot with three awards including Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and the Program of the Year Award.
HBO with HBO Max took four wins at this year’s TCA Awards. Michaela Coel— creator, writer, executive producer, and star of I May Destroy You,—earned Individual Achievement in Drama, while the Kate Winslet crime drama Mare Of Easttown won Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials; Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won...
An old interview has resurfaced where Oprah Winfrey asked Dolly Parton some uncomfortable questions on her talk show. While many viewers were angry at Oprah, many others praised Dolly for her graceful answers to the intrusive questions. Oprah asked Dolly about her plastic surgery. She asked, “How are you defying...
British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
A great Elizabeth Olsen movie is dominating Netflix right now. Thanks to her casting as Scarlet Witch in the MCU, Olsen has been in some of the biggest movies of the past decade, from her MCU debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention the TV sensation that is this year’s WandaVision, which earned the actress her first Emmy nomination.
Good Morning America celebrated a new addition to their family on Tuesday when David Muir joined GMA3 to launch a very special series. The popular TV anchor appeared alongside Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and T.J. Holmes as they revealed he will be bringing his long-running segment, America Strong - which normally only airs on World News Tonight - to all programming across ABC News during the month of September.
Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
"Another anti-vaccine conservative radio host has died of COVID-19," says Ryan Cooper. "Bob Enyart, the Denver personality infamous for once reading the obituaries of people who had died of AIDS on the air while playing Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust.' By my count, that makes five such deaths in the past couple months: Enyart, Florida's Marc Bernier and Dick Farrel, and Tennessee's Phil Valentine and Jimmy DeYoung. Each one refused to get vaccinated and paid with his life. Elderly unvaccinated men dying of COVID-19 is sadly unremarkable in America today. What's noteworthy is who has been spared: the most elite ranks of conservative media. While B-list regional radio guys are being felled on a near-weekly basis, the Fox News primetime lineup is all healthy and safe. It reflects the psychotic disregard the conservative movement has for the lives of its own members. We know for a fact that most of Fox News is vaccinated, and it's a safe bet that the ones that refuse to say have as well. Rupert Murdoch got his dose at the first possible moment. Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Mark Levin all got their shots. Tucker Carlson's angry refusal to say whether or not he did speaks for itself. The Fox headquarters even has a requirement that all staff disclose their vaccination status, and the unvaccinated have to wear masks and submit to daily health checks. ow, this is not to say that all the top conservative elite are cynical liars who don't believe the right-wing propaganda they espouse. Their level of genuine belief varies between hosts and topics — Carlson, I'll wager, knows perfectly well he is spreading lies about the vaccine, but he also gives every sign of being a committed white supremacist. Sean Hannity also knows the vaccines works and has said so, but he can't bear his viewers yelling at him for a single second. Doocy, meanwhile, seems to be the network's lone voice unequivocally advocating for vaccines. By the same token, it's hard to know why exactly lower-ranking conservative radio guys didn't follow Doocy's advice. It could be the different social context of being an ultra-rich celebrity in New York, and therefore seeing personally thousands of people who got the vaccine with no ill effects, versus being in a conservative backwater where liberals are less present. It could just be that radio guys are more addicted to their own propaganda, or spend more time in the fever swamps of Facebook ivermectin groups."
Ali Wentworth had some good news to share with her social media followers this week – and we can't wait!. The comedy star took to Instagram to announce the new series of her popular podcast Go Ask Ali. Ali shared a tweet that had been written by Shondaland Digital, which...
Comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Norm Macdonald died Tuesday after a private battle with cancer, his manager Marc Gurvitz said. He was 61 years old. Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald’s friend and producing partner, told Deadline she was with him at the time of his death and that the comedian had been fighting cancer for nine years, but did not wish to share his health struggles with the public.
PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle were today named in Time's list of top 100 most influential people as they appeared in a glitzy cover shoot for the magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were praised in the publication for "running towards struggle" in a world where "everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know".
The world needs its comedians, and it is always a little diminished when one leaves us. And so it was that the world is a little diminished with the loss of Phil Jerrod, comedian and TV writer, who passed away on Saturday after battling with cancer. The news of his passing was announced by his agents, Off the Kerb. He passed away with his beloved wife Beck by his side.
British royal family news shows that Prince Harry’s public persona is taking a beating. Last night he was jeered and laughed at over his bizarre Oprah Winfrey interview and a new poll reveals his popularity is at an all-time low. All of this comedown for the high and mighty clown...
Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
Comments / 0