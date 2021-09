Wearing masks, distancing. 6 feet apart, no hugging, no smooching. It’s the perfect time to remember a first kiss. Usher’s first smooch was at 12. But he dealt with seconds because she also kissed his friend . . . Beyoncé says her first was in her teens. And she was last in her crowd to do so . . . Jessica Alba? Age 10. Claims she did it so the boy would pick her for his baseball team . . . Drew Barrymore? Age 10. The boy? Age 11 . . . Nicolas Cage recalls it was in summer camp. “I was 11 or 12. The bitch broke my heart. I remember her to this day.” . . . Sandra Bullock: “He got his little best friend to go on all fours and stood on his pal’s back to get up high enough to kiss me through my bedroom window.” . . . Tori Spelling? “It was in sixth grade.” . . . Tyra Banks: “Complete disaster. I freaked out. It reminded me of a worm.” . . . Winona Ryder: “I was 12. It was in my class. Awful. I can’t even talk about it. A long time before I allowed another one.” . . . Denise Richards: “He’d had his two front teeth removed the day before.” . . . Sharon Stone: “I was playing darts in my parents’ basement. He kissed me. Really KISSED me. Like wow! Like whoa! I was 15.” . . . Charlize Theron: “He had braces. It was in the backyard. Name was Nicky and I’m like, ‘You wanna do it?’ We’re standing there arguing about it for so long and it was just awful.”

