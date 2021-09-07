Michael K. Williams, Actor Who Played Omar On 'The Wire,' Dies At 54
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Critically acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment Monday. One of his most notable roles was that of Omar Little from HBO's The Wire. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Michael K. Williams has died. He was...
An old interview has resurfaced where Oprah Winfrey asked Dolly Parton some uncomfortable questions on her talk show. While many viewers were angry at Oprah, many others praised Dolly for her graceful answers to the intrusive questions. Oprah asked Dolly about her plastic surgery. She asked, “How are you defying...
Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
Tupac “2Pac” Shakur was shot at a Las Vegas intersection on September 7, 1996 and later died at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada on September 13th. As one of the most infamous murders in Hip Hop history, the case remains unsolved to this day. Although 2Pac’s life was...
Amid the news that Jeopardy! is still looking for a new permanent host, a video has resurfaced with a couple suggestions from the beloved former host himself. In 2018, Alex Trebek gave two Jeopardy! host suggestions during an interview with OBJECTified, a show that was hosted by TMZ founder Harvey Levin. And while Trebek joked in the past that Betty White should be the host after him, his suggestions in the 2018 video are more serious.
Tanya Fear, a British actress who appeared in a 2018 episode of BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, was found Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Fear had been reported as missing since Thursday.
The actress’ family has been notified. The case is closed as there was no foul play involved, Los Angeles police said. No additional details were disclosed by authorities.
The 31-year-old Londoner was originally reported as last being seen in the Hollywood Bowl area on Sep. 9. However, it has now been revealed she was spotted at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard on Sep. 12. Friends...
British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
The Kris Kross glory days were short-lived but outstanding. You can see Chris Smith, the other half of the duo. Also, you can see the career path he took after Chris Kelly’s death. Kriss Kross was founded by two teens with identical names. They were not related except for their...
Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding has died, The Guardian and BBC News report. The singer disclosed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that the disease had advanced to other parts of her body. Earlier today (September 5), Harding’s mother Marie broke the news of Sarah’s death in a post on the singer’s official Instagram account, which you can read in full below. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” she wrote. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.” Harding was 39 years old.
The stars brought the fashion to the Met Gala's red carpet. Although, some looks are more fashionable than others, especially as viewers are concerned. More specifically, Met Gala fans have taken to social media to criticize numerous male stars, including Channing Tatum and James Corden, for simply wearing tuxes and suits to the event.
Los Angeles, Sep 13: “Bad Guy” hitmaker Billie Eilish has been called out for reportedly showing attitude at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. She appeared to throw a shade at singer-actress Jennifer Lopez at the Sunday ceremony and it was caught on camera, reports aceshowbiz.com. Jennifer Lopez Sets Pulses Racing in VERY REVEALING Outfit As She Presents Olivia Rodrigo ‘Song of the Year’ Award (View Pics and Video).
Good Morning America celebrated a new addition to their family on Tuesday when David Muir joined GMA3 to launch a very special series. The popular TV anchor appeared alongside Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and T.J. Holmes as they revealed he will be bringing his long-running segment, America Strong - which normally only airs on World News Tonight - to all programming across ABC News during the month of September.
David Muir already has a strong following, but we imagine the popular TV anchor will pick up a legion of new fans now that his long-running segment, America Strong, will be shown across all programming on ABC News during the month of September. But when the 47-year-old isn't working on...
Regina King got a little help from a famous friend on Monday night. Following the 2021 Met Gala, the 50-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a clip of her stepping out for an after-party, wearing a sparkly red jumpsuit by Michael Kors. As King and pal Gabrielle Union made...
Netflix is ending a major fan-favorite series after three seasons. That series is none other than Narcos: Mexico, the sequel series to Netflix's groundbreaking series Narcos, which also ran for three seasons. The final chapter of Narcos: Mexico will be a novel one for fans, as it will introduce the series' first female narrator (newcomer Luisa Rubino), a journalist who starts digging into corruption in Mexico and stumbles into more than she bargained for. Narcos: Mexico season 3 will be set in the 1990s era, when the drug trade officially exploded into a globalized business.
"Another anti-vaccine conservative radio host has died of COVID-19," says Ryan Cooper. "Bob Enyart, the Denver personality infamous for once reading the obituaries of people who had died of AIDS on the air while playing Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust.' By my count, that makes five such deaths in the past couple months: Enyart, Florida's Marc Bernier and Dick Farrel, and Tennessee's Phil Valentine and Jimmy DeYoung. Each one refused to get vaccinated and paid with his life. Elderly unvaccinated men dying of COVID-19 is sadly unremarkable in America today. What's noteworthy is who has been spared: the most elite ranks of conservative media. While B-list regional radio guys are being felled on a near-weekly basis, the Fox News primetime lineup is all healthy and safe. It reflects the psychotic disregard the conservative movement has for the lives of its own members. We know for a fact that most of Fox News is vaccinated, and it's a safe bet that the ones that refuse to say have as well. Rupert Murdoch got his dose at the first possible moment. Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Mark Levin all got their shots. Tucker Carlson's angry refusal to say whether or not he did speaks for itself. The Fox headquarters even has a requirement that all staff disclose their vaccination status, and the unvaccinated have to wear masks and submit to daily health checks. ow, this is not to say that all the top conservative elite are cynical liars who don't believe the right-wing propaganda they espouse. Their level of genuine belief varies between hosts and topics — Carlson, I'll wager, knows perfectly well he is spreading lies about the vaccine, but he also gives every sign of being a committed white supremacist. Sean Hannity also knows the vaccines works and has said so, but he can't bear his viewers yelling at him for a single second. Doocy, meanwhile, seems to be the network's lone voice unequivocally advocating for vaccines. By the same token, it's hard to know why exactly lower-ranking conservative radio guys didn't follow Doocy's advice. It could be the different social context of being an ultra-rich celebrity in New York, and therefore seeing personally thousands of people who got the vaccine with no ill effects, versus being in a conservative backwater where liberals are less present. It could just be that radio guys are more addicted to their own propaganda, or spend more time in the fever swamps of Facebook ivermectin groups."
Ali Wentworth had some good news to share with her social media followers this week – and we can't wait!. The comedy star took to Instagram to announce the new series of her popular podcast Go Ask Ali. Ali shared a tweet that had been written by Shondaland Digital, which...
Ali Wentworth is friends with many famous faces – and is an incredibly supportive one at that!. The comedy star took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to show her appreciation for Jennifer Aniston's newly-launched beauty brand, Lolavie. In the picture, Ali looked stunning with no makeup, as...
