The Paris Trial For The November 2015 Attacks Is Set To Begin On Wednesday

The trial is set to open into the terrorist attacks which left around 130 dead in Paris more than six years ago.Gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital in November 2015 in a deadly jihadist rampage, which also wounded hundreds. Scores of police gathered around the Palais de Justice courthouse in central Paris ahead of the trial of 20 men suspected of involvement in the attacks. The French interior minister has warned the terrorist threat is especially high at times like the attack’s trial, which is due to start on Wednesday morning. Around 1,000 police have been deployed for the trial, he said. Read More Bataclan trial: How did the Paris terror attacks in November 2015 unfold?France prepares for its trial of the century as Bataclan terror suspects reach courtParis on security alert as Bataclan terror trial begins

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO