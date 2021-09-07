CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Paris Trial For The November 2015 Attacks Is Set To Begin On Wednesday

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, 20 men accused of planning and carrying out the largest peacetime attacks on French soil will go on trial in Paris. Nearly six years ago, 10 attackers killed 130 people and wounded hundreds more in coordinated shootings and suicide bombings at the Bataclan concert hall, a sports stadium and bars and restaurants across the French capital. The ISIS attacks took place on an unusually balmy November Friday night in 2015, when outdoor café tables were full.

The Independent

Bataclan attack trial: Court case begins into 2015 Paris attacks as 1,000 police stand guard

The trial is set to open into the terrorist attacks which left around 130 dead in Paris more than six years ago.Gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital in November 2015 in a deadly jihadist rampage, which also wounded hundreds. Scores of police gathered around the Palais de Justice courthouse in central Paris ahead of the trial of 20 men suspected of involvement in the attacks. The French interior minister has warned the terrorist threat is especially high at times like the attack’s trial, which is due to start on Wednesday morning. Around 1,000 police have been deployed for the trial, he said. Read More Bataclan trial: How did the Paris terror attacks in November 2015 unfold?France prepares for its trial of the century as Bataclan terror suspects reach courtParis on security alert as Bataclan terror trial begins
20 defendants on trial for Paris terror attacks

Survivors of the Islamic State attack on Paris the night of Nov. 13, 2015, and those who mourn the 130 dead, are hoping for justice in an extraordinary trial that’s begun this week. (Sept. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
The Independent

Paris on security alert as Bataclan terror trial begins

A vast security operation swung into operation in Paris on Wednesday as the trial of those charged with carrying out the worst terrorist attack in the French capital’s history was set to begin.Twenty men will stand trial for carrying out the deadly attacks in November 2015 which left 130 people dead and more than 400 wounded after the Bataclan music hall, the Stade de France and cafe, bars and restaurants in 10th and 11th arrondisements were targeted.Vans thought to be carrying some of the accused left the Fleury-Merogis prison south of Paris ahead of the start of the trial,...
Salah Abdeslam
Beginning of the Paris bombings trial with 130 dead |

Paris (AP) – In Paris, the trial of the Islamist terrorist attacks in the French capital opens today almost six years ago, with 130 dead and 350 injured. Twenty suspects are charged, including Salah Abdeslam, who has already been convicted in Belgium. He is considered one of the main culprits.
Pope honors Slovak Holocaust victims on site of demolished synagogue

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) – Pope Francis, at a memorial to the more than 100,000 Slovak Jews killed in the Holocaust, said on Monday that it was shameful how people who said they believed in God perpetrated or permitted “unspeakable acts of inhumanity”. At a somber ceremony at a spot where a...
In Hungary, pope says anti-Semitism ‘fuse’ must not be allowed to burn

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Pope Francis called on Sunday for vigilance against a rise in anti-Semitism, saying during a brief trip to Hungary this was a “fuse that must not be allowed to burn.”. The pope arrived in Hungary early on Sunday for an unusually short visit underlining differences with his...
Israel’s chief rabbi wants exhumation of Jerusalem woman who allegedly pretended to be Jewish

(JTA) — The office of Israel’s chief Ashkenazi rabbi wants to exhume from a Jerusalem cemetery the body of a woman said to be a Christian who pretended to be Jewish. A top representative of Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau outlined the plan in June to exhume or alternatively fence off the woman’s grave. Or L’Achim, an organization that tries to counter Christian proselytization in Israel, published the chief rabbi’s position laid out by the representative, Rabbi Raphael Altman, on its Facebook page this week.
Medieval Imagery: Why White Supremacists and QAnon cultists are obsessed with the Byzantine Empire

From Charlottesville to the Capitol, medieval imagery has been repeatedly on show at far-right rallies and riots in recent years. Displays of Crusader shields and tattoos derived from Norse and Celtic symbols are of little surprise to medieval historians like me who have long documented the appropriation of the Middle Ages by today’s far right. But amid all the expected Viking imagery and nods to the Crusaders has been another dormant “medievalism” that has yet to be fully acknowledged in reporting on both the far right and conspiracy theorist movements: the Byzantine Empire.
Pope Expresses Holocaust 'Shame' Before Slovak Jews

Pope Francis on Monday voiced "shame" over the massacre of more than 100,000 Slovak Jews in the Holocaust, condemning World War II's "frenzy of hatred" and lingering anti-Semitism. The 84-year-old pontiff, who is on his first foreign trip since a colon operation in July, was speaking in a former Jewish...
The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
