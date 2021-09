An onshore oil leak on the South Coast which injured or killed some wildlife has now been fully cleaned up. The problem was first discovered in July in Santa Barbara County’s Toro Canyon Creek area. The oil came from an abandoned oil well from the 1880’s. The well had a system in place to control leakage, but it was damaged by the 2017 Thomas brush fire.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO