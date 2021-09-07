Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Cocktail Bar
Master mixologist Alba Huerta has kept her crown jewel cocktail bar Julep cranking out both classic cocktails and a wide variety of innovative drinks for years now. Whether your palate tends to favor timeless drinks like the bar’s titular mint julep or craves more creative concoctions (like the Nightshade Apero currently on offer, the most creative use of the humble red bell pepper we’ve seen in years), Julep has you covered.www.houstonpress.com
