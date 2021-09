In a region that has seen a deterioration of religious freedom in recent years, this election sets Morocco apart from its North African neighbors as a positive example for human rights. North Africa is notorious for its persecution of Christians, largely due to the discriminatory legal structures in place to deter Christian worship and conversion to Christianity. For example, multiple North African countries currently have blasphemy laws as part of their penal codes, which criminalize blasphemy against Islam and are used disproportionately to punish Christians for living out their own faith.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO