Movies

The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

By Associated Press
KRDO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Italy (AP) — In Paul Schrader’s new film “The Card Counter,” which premiered last week at the Venice International Film Festival and opens in North America on Sept. 10, the writer-director goes back to a formula he’s been perfecting for 45 years: The man in the room. He did it in “Taxi Driver” and “American Gigolo” and “Light Sleeper,” and now he’s enlisted Oscar Isaac to play the most recent iteration. In the film, Isaac is a poker player who can’t forgive himself for his participation in Abu Ghraib. Schrader hopes this isn’t his last film, but the 75-year-old is OK if it is. He just doesn’t want to go out on a flat note.

krdo.com

The Associated Press

In ‘The Card Counter,’ Tiffany Haddish brings the light

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Tiffany Haddish may have Martin Scorsese to thank for her role in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” at least indirectly. It was Scorsese who opened Schrader’s eyes to the power of the comedic actor when he cast Albert Brooks in a vanilla — seemingly plain — role in “Taxi Driver.” Schrader asked him why and he said he thought Brooks would find something in it.
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Paul Schrader’s ‘The Card Counter’

“I don’t really feel like it’s going anywhere,” a character in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter laments at one point, and for a good long time one is inclined to feel this way about the film itself. Like the titular low-end professional gambler, Schrader here plays the long game, winning as often as not by studying patterns, conservatively abiding by carefully calculated odds and not acting on impulse. But just when you’ve about given up on the film and its mostly forlorn characters, the writer-director shows his winning hand, the clouds part, the sun shines bright and redemption — creative...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

See An Advanced Screening of The Card Counter in Miami, Florida

There is a reason for the saying "you reap what you sow". It is a warning to those who expect to get away with their past indiscretions. For William Tell (Oscar Isaac; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) those words ring true as he now struggles with the sins of his past to earn forgiveness in the new feature film, THE CARD COUNTER.
MIAMI, FL
Vanity Fair

The Card Counter Is an Unshakeable Tale of American Moral Failure

In a world that feels unendingly near apocalyptic, Paul Schrader re-emerges as the artist best situated to transmit stories about moral rot, personal sacrifice, and erotic salvation. With his 2017 film First Reformed—centered on a psychically struggling Calvinist priest, Toller (Ethan Hawke), who is tasked with counseling a suicidal young environmental activist (Philip Ettinger)—the veteran director (American Gigolo, Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters) and screenwriter (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull) nabbed his first Oscar nomination for best screenplay. Now, he’s back with The Card Counter, an unflinching look at the guilt and self-annihilation experienced by a soldier who served jail time after committing disturbing abuses at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison.
MOVIES
Paul Schrader
Oscar Isaac
oscars.org

From Taxi Drivers To Card Sharks: Paul Schrader On 45 Years Of Movies

You learn a lot making movies for 45 years. That much is clear from Paul Schrader’s recent appearance on the No Film School podcast. Despite the name, it’s an extremely enlightening half hour: The writer-director, whose new crime drama The Card Counter comes to theaters on Sept. 10, manages to pack into 30 minutes what feels like a lifetime of learning.
MOVIES
Detroit Free Press

‘The Card Counter’ is a strange yet satisfying journey

Paul Schrader is on a late-career roll. Writing the scripts for “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” gets you a free pass for life. As a director, though, Schrader has been more hit and miss. But with 2017’s brilliant “First Reformed” and now “The Card Counter,” he has tapped into something deep and dark – the soul of the nation, maybe, as cliched as that sounds.
MOVIES
NBC Chicago

‘The Card Counter' Goes All In on Regret, Guilt and Pain

In “The Card Counter”, Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) plays William Tell, an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. Tell was one of the men involved in torturing prisoners in Abu Ghraib which we see in vivid flashbacks throughout the film. After...
MOVIES
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘Malignant’ and ‘The Card Counter’

Scary movie season officially begins with “Malignant”. Director James Wan adds this to his “Conjuring” universe. Madison has terrifying visions of brutal murders, which are dismissed as trauma by her adoptive parents – yes, of course, she’s adopted. They’re surprised when they find out these waking dreams are very real. That’s thanks to some home videos that surface with her talking to her imaginary friend Gabriel, who is actually the devil. The popcorn will be flying.
MADISON, CT
#Direct Line#The Card Counter#Taxi Driver#Poker Player#Ap
Newnan Times-Herald

The Card Counter: A more hopeful Schrader tale

The refreshing thing about writer/director Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” is that it’s not a cautionary tale about addiction. Gambling, alcohol, the highs, the lows are all just part of the production design; it’s the backdrop, or as Schrader puts it, “the perfect milieu” for his tale. Schrader is the...
MOVIES
Lima News

Dealing torture and guilt in ‘The Card Counter’

You would have to shuffle a lot of movie ideas to come up with one that pairs a card sharp with the horrors of Abu Ghraib. But writer-director Paul Schrader has for some time known his cards, playing variations of the same hand over and over again. The protagonist of his “The Card Counter” — William Tell (Oscar Isaac) — is the latest in a long line of Schrader’s tortured, self-hating, deeply habitual, solitary men going back to Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver.”
MOVIES
bostonnews.net

Watch The Card Counter Online Streaming For Free at Home

It's that time of year again-the time when all of the hard-hitting, super-prestigious movies premiere at film festivals in the hopes of getting on the ticket for awards season. The Card Counter-a new crime drama from director Paul Schrader opening in theaters this weekend-promises to be a good one. After...
TV & VIDEOS
UC Daily Campus

‘The Card Counter’: An introspective thriller

Premiering in select theaters this week, “The Card Counter” is Paul Schrader’s newest release. Schrader famously penned many of Martin Scorsese’s most critically acclaimed films, such as “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “The Last Temptation of Christ.” The film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. With...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Taxi Driver” (1976)

All that description of Travis Bickle capped off with a portent of things to come:. sun, Travis Bickle moves toward violence. As Ovid says, “The seeds of change lie within.” At the very beginning of the story, the first few lines in the script introducing the Protagonist, Schrader plants those “seeds.” Seeds of violence. Become who you are, Travis Bickle.
MOVIES
tonemadison.com

"The Card Counter" contemplates how fallen people carry on in a fallen world

Paul Schrader’s latest psychological noir drama is now playing at AMC Madison 6 and Marcus Point. Header Image: William Tell (Oscar Issac) journals in a dimly lit hotel room with furniture covered in white sheets. A bottle of bourbon and an empty glass are within his reach in the foreground.
MOVIES
WRAL News

AP PHOTOS: Elegance and whimsy mix at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — All across the Lido, you could see it on the stars' faces: sheer joy. Whether it was Timothée Chalamet's beaming face greeting fans, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's playfulness for the cameras, Josh Brolin's ear-to-ear grin in the front row of a “Dune” event or those looks exchanged between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the 78th Venice International Film Festival mixed elegance and fun in a way rarely seen since early 2020.
MOVIES
WHYY

Preview: The Card Counter

Oscar Issac talks with Patrick Stoner about the director’s use of long takes without fast cutting in order to bring tension slowly to a boil.
MOVIES

