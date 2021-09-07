Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous — Heart of Mystery puzzle guide

One of the sidequests in Lost in Random requires you to do a bit of a barter chain as part of a word sidequest. It’s called A Reward to Die For and you can get it from the lady to the left of the three dice door in Two-town’s main square. Before you can complete this quest, however, you need to have completed another quest. Little Joe needed saving from several angry robots, so make sure and rescue him. You’ll find him up the stairs after going through a walkway next to the multi-hatted man in the area right before the square. He’ll have mentioned a mysterious item called a Grubblegegger that you’ll need to acquire somehow. But we’ll come to that in a bit.

