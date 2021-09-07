CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous — Heart of Mystery puzzle guide

By Jason Rodriguez
pcinvasion.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter meeting the Ancient Ghost in Conundrum Unsolved, you’re tasked with finding the Heart of Mystery as part of the Secrets of Creation quest. Unfortunately, the location itself can’t be visited until Act III. When you do manage to reach this area, you’ll realize that there are more places to travel to. Here’s our Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Secrets of Creation and Heart of Mystery puzzle guide to help you out. The continuation of your journey takes you to the Core of the Riddle, Forgotten Secrets, Legacy of the Ancients, and Final Veil, as well as other areas to find more slabs with symbols.

www.pcinvasion.com

pcinvasion.com

Rogue-lite survival platformer Residual is out today on PC

For the most part, publisher Apogee Entertainment has worked with games that hail from established IPs, namely Duke Nukem and Rise of the Triad, among others. Residual, on the other hand, marks the first time that the company has worked with a completely original IP in nearly 25 years. This game certainly represents a major milestone for the company, but that shouldn’t take away from the hard work that developer OrangePixel put into the title. And fortunately, players can finally experience the fruits of that labor, as Residual just releases today on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Lost in Random review — Roll of the dice, take a spin of the wheel

Let’s get something out of the way first. Yes, Lost in Random is published by EA, but it has nothing to do with Alice: Madness Returns. It looks like it, sure. And it has a similar atmosphere. But it’s a completely separate thing. With that out the way, I had a reasonably good time with the game, but it runs out of new permutations fairly early on, has a somewhat unimpressive narrative, and reuses NPC models so brazenly that I’m still perplexed. But it’s a good title that manages to justify its price tag. It could have been better, but, hey: Random rules!
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Open-world adventure Tchia gets a new trailer loaded with lovely vistas

We all wonder what it would be like to experience the world from the perspective of other creatures. And there are plenty of games that make this happen. Tchia, an open-world adventure about taking control of animals, has gotten a brand new trailer during the PlayStation Showcase 2021. It’s got my curiosity piqued to delve deeper into the game with my own hands. The game is proudly inspired by the culture and views of the archipelago New Caledonia. It’s being both developed and published by Awaceb, which is located in New Caledonia, so we can be sure that this is an authentic experience.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Early Access preview — The vampire war rages on

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is the latest contender for your time and attention in the battle royale genre, and it recently entered Steam Early Access. So, anyone can hop in and give it a try. Not all the features are available yet, but there’s more than enough there to give you a feel for the gameplay. I’ve been hunting the dimly lit streets to gather impressions of Bloodhunt for a preview.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Upcoming action game Project Eve gets an extended gameplay trailer

A new gameplay trailer dropped for the upcoming action game Project Eve, which looks like the lovechild between Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, and a little bit of Nier too. The trailer was released during the Playstation Showcase Livestream and showcases the swashbuckling gameplay we can expect from this new action adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Lost in Random: A Reward to Die For word sidequest guide

One of the sidequests in Lost in Random requires you to do a bit of a barter chain as part of a word sidequest. It’s called A Reward to Die For and you can get it from the lady to the left of the three dice door in Two-town’s main square. Before you can complete this quest, however, you need to have completed another quest. Little Joe needed saving from several angry robots, so make sure and rescue him. You’ll find him up the stairs after going through a walkway next to the multi-hatted man in the area right before the square. He’ll have mentioned a mysterious item called a Grubblegegger that you’ll need to acquire somehow. But we’ll come to that in a bit.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Forspoken gameplay and story trailer revealed plus spring 2022 release

At today’s PlayStation Showcase 2021, Square Enix revealed more about its upcoming Forspoken game via a new gameplay and story trailer. The new IP will feature a mix of magic-infused combat and swift, dynamic movement perhaps like that we know from Assassin’s Creed, God of War, Sekiro, and such. In addition to sharing more information about the story, characters, and inspiration, a spring 2022 release window was finally announced.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Lost in Random guide: The Baroness’s Tower and cannon board

In the game, four items are required to complete the third town’s questline. One of these sees Even going up against the Baroness, who is the daughter of the king fighting against her brothers for dominion over the town. Unlike her brothers, the Baroness requires a match to allow the player to acquire her item: Neeshka’s missing arm. You have to fight your way to Baroness and talk to her. She’ll allow you to challenge her shortly thereafter. The ensuing battle is different from every other one in Lost in Random, though, as it requires you to use a cannon to beat the enemy back.
VIDEO GAMES
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pcinvasion.com

New Alan Wake Remastered trailer goes live, with release date in October

Just two days ago, Sam Lake, the creative director at Remedy Entertainment, announced that Alan Wake Remastered will be available on the Epic Games Store sometime this fall. This news served as a real treat for fans of the original Alan Wake, especially considering that the rights to the IP, prior to 2019, had remained out of Remedy Entertainment’s hands. Now, fans finally have footage of Alan Wake Remastered to latch onto, as today’s PlayStation Showcase introduced a new trailer for the upcoming re-release on October 5.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Lost in Random: Two Sides to Every Story sidequest — Where to find bloobs

Lost in Random has a bunch of sidequests for players to take on. While you won’t see any of these in Onecroft, they pop up for real in Two-town, where you can find several. The game’s sidequests reward players with cards and currency (which is exclusively used to buy cards.) One of the very first sidequests you’ll come across requires you to locate and deliver three creatures called Bloobs. If you’re wondering where to find these Bloobs in Lost in Random, then this guide will tell you where to locate them.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 post-launch content roadmap includes iconic action heroes

With less than a month to go until the release of Far Cry 6, Ubisoft has revealed a post-launch content roadmap that will have you partnering with some legendary action heroes and venturing into the minds of some of the franchise’s most notorious villains. Some of the content in the plan will be free for all Far Cry 6 players, while some of it will require you to purchase a Season Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop gets a new explosive story trailer

The mind-bending, time-resetting Deathloop got a new story trailer during the Playstation Showcase, and it introduces us to the mystery of the main character Colt’s situation. With tons of new gameplay and intrigue, this trailer is Bethesda’s last hurrah before the game officially releases in a few days. We take...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Lunar Realm event and Moonstringer guide

There’s a new event in Genshin Impact called Lunar Realm. It’s actually related to the new fishing system, with a backstory involving a legendary creature. You’ll tackle (pun intended) several challenges in each successive day to earn several rewards. Here’s our guide to help you with the Lunar Realm event, the Lunar Leviathan, and the Moonstringer reward in Genshin Impact.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release date revealed in rowdy new trailer

A new release date trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was shown during the PlayStation Showcase, and it’s looking like a strong contender for the most entertaining trailer of all time. Tiny Tina’s excitement is infectious and her enthusiasm for murdering monsters has me ready to roll my character sheet. Along with being packed full of rambunctious gameplay, the new trailer also revealed that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will release on March 25, 2022, as expected.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Warframe: Nora’s Choice Week 7 Challenges

As we enter the seventh week of Nightwave in Warframe, there is once again a reset. Check up with Nora Night as she’ll have a refreshed storefront with new wares to buy with Nora’s Choice Credits as well as new challenges to take on to further progress. Here are this week’s (Sept 12, 2021) challenges:
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop review — Thrilling, terrific, and timeless

We’ve seen pop culture dabble with time loops as a theme. Hollywood has given us Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow, Looper, and many other flicks. Meanwhile, the games industry has had certain offerings, including Outer Wilds, the recently released 12 Minutes, and the upcoming Lemnis Gate. In the same vein, players will get a chance to try out Deathloop, which is set to release soon. The game is made by none other than Arkane Studios, the company behind the Dishonored series.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop: Where to find Wenjie and how to defeat her

Wenjie is the workaholic researcher among the AEON Visionaries. Her studies into the mysteries of Blackreef and the secrets she discovered have given her newfound powers that make her a pain in the butt to deal with. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you kill Wenjie as part of the Ubiquity quest.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Naraka: Bladepoint movement guide – Pick up the pace

One of my favorite things about Naraka: Bladepoint is the nimble and responsive movement. I feel like I’m in control of an agile warrior capable of incredible acrobatic feats. And that’s without making use of the mechanics that make your character move faster, grapple further, and avoid enemy attacks. In this Naraka: Bladepoint movement guide, I’ll share some tips that will help you move like a weapon master.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Fortnite Season 8 sees the return of the Cube, The Sideways, and more

Fortnite Season 8 has finally arrived. With the alien invasion coming to an end, a new war has emerged in Fortnite. Once the Mothership was destroyed, the cubes that powered it crashed into the island. To many, the Cube’s six faces may be familiar as they have appeared in Fortnite before. This time, they have introduced even more chaos into Season 8.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Tips to Help Master Pokémon Unite in Solo Queue

With Pokémon Unite’s first season wrapping up in a few short weeks, many players have already ascended to the peak of the game’s ranking system: Master Rank. Many chose to make this climb with a team of other players that they know and trust, but others have completed this journey completely on their own. While attempting to climb the dense rating ladder that Pokémon Unite has to offer as a solo queue player may be daunting, it’s totally doable with the right approach and mindset. Here’s how to master Pokémon Unite in solo queue.
VIDEO GAMES

