Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Liquor Store

Best Liquor Store: Spec's Fine Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods (Downtown) Not since George Foreman has there been a Houston area heavyweight champ as popular or revered as Spec’s. A perennial “Best of Houston” titleholder, the downtown location in particular lands more (and tastier) haymakers than Big George. Foreman may have scowled and loomed over his opponents once, but the Spec’s mascot is a nerdy and convivial rabbit waving drinkers in with a bright red flag. The big blue building on Smith Street is the main event but dozens of Spec’s stores across Texas deliver the stuff that makes you float like a butterfly and stings like a bee.