German industrial production picks up after several declines
BERLIN — German industrial production increased in July after three consecutive months of declines that have reflected supply chain problems, official data showed Tuesday. Overall production increased by 1% compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said. In June, it had dropped 1%. There were bigger increases in the production of cars and car parts, which was up 1.9%, and machinery, which rose 6.9%.www.wral.com
