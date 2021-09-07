CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German industrial production picks up after several declines

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago
BERLIN — German industrial production increased in July after three consecutive months of declines that have reflected supply chain problems, official data showed Tuesday. Overall production increased by 1% compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said. In June, it had dropped 1%. There were bigger increases in the production of cars and car parts, which was up 1.9%, and machinery, which rose 6.9%.

