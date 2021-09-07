Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Italian Bakery

Best Italian Bakery: La Sicilia Italian Bakery & Cafe. Helming from the tiny town of Sciacca on the southwestern coast of Sicily, pastry chef Diego Chiarello shares the love of his hometown at this lower Westheimer bakery and cafe. Gorgeously layered sfogliatella (think of it like an Italian croissant), Neapolitan struffoli (deep fried honey balls), freshly fried bomboloni (Italian doughnuts) and colossal, filled-to-order cannoli are just some of the musts in the pastry case. Pop in to see what treats are available that day, and enjoy them alongside espresso as you transport yourself straight to the Italian coast.