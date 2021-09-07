CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Morning Notes

By Angela Woolsey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Herndon HS Teacher Sentenced for Child Pornography — Former Herndon High School drama teacher Raphael Schklowsky was sentenced on Friday (Sept. 3) to four years and two months of jail time after pleading guilty to unlawful filming and possessing child pornography. Police said he had used dozens of hidden cameras to record at least 8,000 videos of students undressing, including one woman who testified in court. [NBC4]

