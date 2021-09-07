Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Movie Theater

In history class, you probably learned about the excesses of the ancient empires, the vast riches and wild innovations associated with the Romans and Greeks. A single visit to Regal Grand Parkway will send visitors into a tailspin of revisionist history. Impressive as their digs were, we’re certain Caligula and Alexander the Great never enjoyed the luxuries afforded to today’s common movie-goer in this Richmond-area theater. If you have a ticket to a matinee here, you’ve got it better than they ever did.