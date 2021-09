Kent State picked off four more passes in its win over VMI on Saturday and became the first team in 10 years with four interceptions in consecutive games. The Golden Flashes, who opened with four interceptions in a loss to Texas A&M, already have surpassed their number of interceptions in 2019, when they had seven in 13 games. They played only four games in 2020 because of the pandemic.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO