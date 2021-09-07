LISTEN: 9-11, 20 Years Later: Wisconsin Remembers
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – This Saturday marks the 20 year anniversary of a dark day in American history. Most of us can remember where we were on 9-11, 2001, the day hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D-C and a field in rural Pennsylvania. Almost 3 thousand innocent people lost their lives. Today, we begin a look at how 9-11 affected 4 people in Wisconsin, their response that day and how it continues still.wixx.com
